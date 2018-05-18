Explore the beacons of Long Island.

FIRE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE, east of Robert Moses State Park, Field 5, Fire Island, 631-661-4876, fireislandlighthouse.com. Features Display covers history of Fire Island Lighthouse and U.S. Lifesaving Service (pre-Coast Guard). Long Island’s tallest lighthouse (182 steps). Footwear required for walking tours. Last tower tour is 1 hour before closing. Plein-air Art Show: May 25-26. Horseshoe Crab Program: 7 p.m. June 2, $2 suggested donation. Light Keepers Behind the Scenes Tour: 9 a.m. June 9, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, $20, reserve. Evening Tower Tour: 8 p.m. June 30, $20, reserve. 17th Annual Art Show: June 22-July 15. 32nd Annual Barefoot Black Tie Dinner and Dance: 6:30-11 p.m. Aug. 11, $150 a person by July 20, $175 after, reserve. Family Seaside Adventures: 10 a.m. every Wed. July 11-25, $5 per child (must be accompanied by adult), reserve. Family Book Club and Activity: 10 a.m.-11:30 every Wed. Aug. 1-22. Lantern Light Tour, “Path Through History,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, $10 reserve. Hours 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily April-June; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily July 1-Labor Day (Sat. in July open until 8 p.m.); 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Labor Day-mid December. Fee Tower tours: $8, $4 seniors 65 and older, veterans and those 12 and younger. Minimum height to climb the tower is 42 inches.

HORTON POINT LIGHTHOUSE, end of Lighthouse Road, Southold, southoldhistoricalsociety.org, 631-765-5500. Features: The structure, a working lighthouse, was authorized by George Washington in 1790 but not built until 1857. It houses a nautical museum operated by the Southold Historical Society; group tours by reservation. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends and Mon. holidays Memorial Day-Columbus Day. Fee: $5 a person or $10 for a family.

HUNTINGTON HARBOR LIGHTHOUSE, closed for renovations. Scheduled to reopen in June, check website for updates, huntingtonlighthouse.org, 631-421-1985. Can be seen offshore from Coindre Hall County Park. Features: Built in 1912; in 1984, it was deemed unsafe for personnel and too expensive to repair. A project to save the lighthouse has been underway since 1985. Public docking is prohibited. Annual Huntington Lighthouse Music Fest: Sept. 1, rain date: Sept. 2, lighthousemusicfest.com.

MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE, 2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, montauklighthouse.com, 631-668-2544. Features Lighthouse was commissioned by George Washington in 1792 and construction was completed in 1796. The museum and gift shop are run by the Montauk Historical Society and feature early lighthouse photos and displays. Don’t miss the Fresnel lens, and a 15-foot-long model of lighthouses surrounding Long Island. Visitors can climb to the top for sweeping vistas. Montauk Point Lighthouse Sprint Triathlon and Relay July 15, 6:30 a.m.-noon, must preregister. Lighthouse Weekend Aug. 18-19. Hours: Vary according to the season. Fee: $11, $8 ages 62 and older, $4 to age 12, free shorter than 41 inches (minimum height of 41 inches required to climb the tower steps).

LIGHTHOUSE TOURS

CROSS SOUND FERRY LIGHTHOUSE CRUISES, longislandferry.com, 860-444-4620. All cruises depart at 12:30 p.m. from the Cross Sound Ferry docks at 2 Ferry St., New London, Conn.; complimentary ferry service is available between Orient Point and New London. The tours last two hours and cost $30; $15 for ages 2-11; free younger than 2. Reservations are strongly recommended. May 24-Oct. 31. Check website for schedule.

Classic lighthouse cruise travels past nine lighthouses: New London Harbor Light, Avery Point Lighthouse, New London Ledge Lighthouse, North Dumpling Light, Race Rock Light, Bug Light, Orient Point Lighthouse, Little Gull Light.

The lights and sights cruise travels past eight lighthouses: New London Harbor Light, New London Ledge Lighthouse, North Dumpling Light, Morgan Point Light, Latimer Reef Light, Watch Hill Light, Race Rock Light, Little Gull Light and Avery Point Light.

Free ferry service between Orient Point and New London is available for lighthouse cruisers who take the 10 or 10:15 a.m. Sea Jet or the 10 or 10:30 a.m. auto ferry from Orient Point and return to Orient Point at 3 p.m. or later the same day. Show lighthouse cruise confirmation at the Orient Point ticket office to receive the free tickets.