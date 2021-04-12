Long Island's open fishing boats have all you need — bait, tackle — for a half- or full-day trip out on the water. They'll clean your catch, too. Social-distancing guidelines are in effect and face masks are required. Some offerings may be canceled and capacities may be limited but will resume after restrictions are lifted.

NASSAU

ANGLER FLEET, 405 Main St., Port Washington, 718-659-8181, theangler.com Season April-Dec. Offering Open boat and private charter, full-day, half-day and night fishing for all species in season; fireworks cruises; children’s fishing camp. Capacity 69.

CAPTAIN LOU FLEET, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com Season All year. Offering Bay and ocean fishing, half-day fishing daily, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., for fluke; bait and tackle included; moonlight cruises; private parties and charters available. Capacity 149.

SUPER HAWK, East Marina, Point Lookout, 516-607-3004, superhawkfishing.com Season All year. Offering Half-day fishing daily, departs 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.; moonlight cruises. Capacity 142.

SUFFOLK

CAPT. GILLEN, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-586-5511, captreefishing.com Season April-Nov. Offering Fishing daily on the bay and ocean, 6-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.; special sunset cruises 8-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., starting Memorial Day. Capacity 125.

CAPT. ROD, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-587-7316, captrod.com Season April-Nov. Offering Bay, inlet fishing; full-day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily; half-day (afternoon) and 4-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Memorial Day-Labor Day. Capacity 100.

CAPT. WHITTAKER, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-587-7087, captainwhittaker.com Season May-Oct. Offering Bay and inlet fishing, half-day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; bait and rods included. Family friendly. Capacity 85.

CAPTREE PRIDE, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-848-9857, captreepride.com Season April-Nov. Offering Sails daily, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-5:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; rods and tackle included. Capacity 150.

CAPTREE PRINCESS, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-404-6817, captreeprincess.com Season All year. Offering Open inshore and deep sea fishing; onboard tackle shop. Summer schedule: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2-6 p.m., 7-11:30 p.m. Capacity 140.

CELTIC GRACE/QUEST IV, Port Jefferson Harbor, Port Jefferson, 631-928-3926, celticquestfishing.com Season May-Dec. Offering Sound fishing; full-day, half-day and evening trips. Capacity 110-120.

EBB TIDE II, Salivar’s Dock, West Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-2818, ebbtidefishing.com Season May-Oct. Offering Ocean fishing, full- and half-day trips; Sunset cruises and charters available. Capacity 88.

FISH ON II, Atlantic Cove Marina, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-889-5291, fishonfishing.com Season All year. Offering Full- and half-day trips, fishing all species in season; bait and tackle included. Capacity 90.

FISHFINDER II, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 516-287-3704, captreefishfinder.com Season Mid-April to mid-Dec. Offering Daily trips, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for fluke and 5-9 p.m. for striped bass, bluefish, weakfish and fluke; night trips 7 p.m.-midnight, Thur.-Sat. for striped bass. Capacity 75.

ISLAND PRINCESS, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, islandprincesscaptree.com, 631-587-6024. Season April-Nov. Offering Day and night fishing: 7-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily April-Nov.; additional trip, 6-10 p.m. daily, May-Sept. weakfish, bay blues and stripers. Capacity 138.

JAMES JOSEPH II, 84 N. New York Ave., Huntington, 631-651-8235, jamesjosephfishing.com Season Mid-April-Dec. Offering Fluke fishing, half-day (4-hour) trips. Bluefish and striped bass fishing, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Moonlight and fireworks cruises. Capacity 144.

JIB VI, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 516-578-1158, jibvi.com Season April-Nov. Offering Bay and ocean fishing, 3 half-day trips daily: 7 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. fluke, black fish, sea bass; 7-11 p.m. bay blues, weakfish and striped bass; rod, bait and tackle included. Capacity 77.

LAURA LEE FLEET, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-661-1867, captree.com Season Year-round. Offering Bay and ocean fishing for fluke, sea bass, stripers, bluefish, codfish, 7 and 8 a.m.; and 1, 2, 6, 8 and 11 p.m.; rod, bait and tackle included. Capacity 90.

LAZY BONES, 474 Westlake Dr., Montauk Harbor, Montauk, 631-668-5671, lazybonesmontauk.com, Season May-Nov. Offering Half-day trips, 8 a.m.- noon and 1-5 p.m., in spring and summer for fluke, in fall for striped bass and bluefish. Capacity 35.

MISS MONTAUK II, Montauk Marine Basin, Montauk, 631-668-1545, missmontauk.com Season All year. Offering Full-day trips available; summer: fluke fishing; fall: sea bass, porgy, stripers, blackfish; winter: cod fishing. Summer sunset cruises. Capacity 108.

PECONIC STAR EXPRESS, Third Street, Greenport, 631-875-2631, peconicstarboats.com Season May-Nov. Offering Full and half-day trips; afternoon charters available, lighthouse tours. Capacity 150.

ROSIE, Center Yacht Club, 222 Old Neck Rd., Center Moriches, 631-831-6589, rosiefishing.com Season June-Dec. Offering 4- and 8-hour excursions, parking, bait, rods and reels included; private charters available. Capacity 78.

SHINNECOCK STAR, Oakland’s Marina, 365 Dune Rd., Hampton Bays, shinnecockstar.com, 631-728-4563. Season All year. Offering Bay or ocean fishing; tackle and bait included; reservations required. Capacity 30.

VIKING FLEET, Offering a fleet of boats making year-round open night, day and offshore fishing (plus charter trips) from the Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk., 631-668-5700 vikingfleet.com Season All year. Capacity 15-150.