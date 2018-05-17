BARREL RACE COMPETITIONS

ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION (GYMKHANA) Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-332-7101. Participants should call for specifics. Dates June 3, Aug. 5, rain date: Sept. 9. Fee Call.



NATIONAL BARREL HORSE ASSOCIATION Oakwood Farms, 238 Oak St, Medford, 631-226-9105 Watch National Barrel Horse Association NY03 District compete. Dates June 1, July 13, Aug. 10 and 24, Sept. 21. Fee Free for spectators

ENGLISH (DRESSAGE)



ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION Skye Acres Equestrian Center, 361 Barton Ave., Patchogue, 631-924-6968. Call for prize list and schedule. Dates June 10, July 8, Aug. 12. Fee Call.



LONG ISLAND INVITATIONAL CLINIC AND COMPETITION Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichols Rd., Islandia, 631-348-1389, pal-o-mine.org Date July 15. Fee Free for spectators.

ENGLISH (HUNTER/JUMPER)



COUNTRY FARMS SHOWS Country Farms Equestrian Center, 200 Bellport Ave., Medford, 631-345-9585, country-farms.com Dates June 10, Aug. 19. Fee Free for spectators.



HIDDEN POND STABLES ENGLISH (HUNTER/JUMPER) Hidden Pond Stables, 197 North St., Manorville, hiddenpondstableli.com, 631-369-8325. Dates June 3 and 24, Sept. 23, Oct. 21. Fee Free for spectators.



ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-567-8743 Call for classes. Dates June 17, July 8, Aug. 22, rain date: Sept. 23. Fee Call.



NASSAU SUFFOLK HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION SHOW Old Field Farm, 92 West Meadow Rd., across from West Meadow Beach, Stony Brook, 516-852-8612, oldfieldfarmltd.com Date Aug. 19. Fee Free for spectators.

SAGAPONACK HORSE SHOW Topping Riding Club, 58 Daniels Lane, Sagaponack, 631-537-0948, toppingridingclub.net Parking available. Dates July 18, Aug. 8. Fee Free for spectators.



THE HAMPTON CLASSIC HORSE SHOW 240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com 65-acre showgrounds, more than 1,600 horses, gates open 8 a.m. Bring three or more nonperishable food items for the Sag Harbor Food Pantry on Aug. 28-29 and entire carload gets free admission. Dates Aug. 26-Sept. 2. Fee $10, $20 carload, free younger than 6.



MOUNTED DRILL TEAM

ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION MOUNTED DRILL TEAM THE SPIRIT OF LONG ISLAND East Islip, 631-589-3478, isliphorsemensassociation.com Practices at Bohemia Equestrian Center April-Oct. May 20 Muttontown Horsemen’s Association open house in Muttontown Preserve; May 28 Bohemia Memorial Day parade; June 10 Belmont Stakes Festival; Aug. 26 Hallockville Fall Festival; Sept. 3 Northport VA Hospital; Sept. 15-16 Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village. Fee Call.



WESTERN

ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION (WESTERN PLEASURE) Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-445-4754 Call for specifics. Dates July 1 and 29, Aug. 19, rain date: Sept. 16. Fee Free for spectators.