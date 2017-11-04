This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 54° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 54° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRecreationOutdoors

Mountain biking on Long Island trails

Michael Vitti shows his mettle on the pedal

Michael Vitti shows his mettle on the pedal as he rides his bike on the trails at Cathedral Pines County Park in Middle Island. Photo Credit: John Brian Silverio

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Island has over 175 miles of mountain biking trails. Many of the trails are built, inspected and maintained by CLIMB trail volunteers,” says Michael Vitti, president of Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists. As CLIMB warns its members, mountain biking is an inherently risky activity, so don’t ride beyond your abilities, don’t ride when trails are muddy and be respectful to others on the...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Lifestyle

The last time POP! Draw held a sketch Superhero sketch night in Huntington
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Shiki Asian Bistro, Hauppauge: This Asian-fusion bistro now 100 Cheap Eats to try on LI
Christie Brinkley: 83 celebrities remember life on Long Island
Murray Leff, 94, at home in Bellerose, Queens, LI veterans find that art helps heal hidden wounds
Christmas lights of the McQuillan family, at 140 How to enter Newsday’s holiday lights edition