Summer fun doesn’t have to end at dusk. Make the most of the warm temperatures with a free screening at the park or on a rooftop. Grab your picnic blanket or chair to watch your favorite films for free under the stars. Movies begin at dusk unless otherwise noted.

Here’s a sampling of where to watch movies outdoors this summer. Just bring popcorn.

Nassau

CEDAR CREEK PARK, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov. Schedule: July 9, “Hotel Transylvania,” July 23, “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” Aug. 6, “Parent Trap.”

EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov. Schedule: West Terrace, July 21, “How to Train Your Dragon,” Aug. 4, “Madagascar,” Aug. 18, “The Sandlot.” East Terrace, July 12, “Finding Nemo,” July 26, “The Incredibles,” Aug. 9, “The Goonies.”

HARRY CHAPIN LAKESIDE THEATER OF EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike, and Merrick Avenue, 516-572-0252, nassaucountyny.gov Schedule: July 11, “Hotel Transylvania 3,” July 18, “Goosebumps 2,” Aug. 1, “Instant Family,” Aug. 8, “The LEGO Movie 2,” Aug. 15, “Smallfoot,” Aug. 22, “The Kid Who Would be King,” Aug. 29, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7800. Schedule: July 16, “A Bugs Life,” July 30, “Megamind,” Aug. 13, “School of Rock,”

SUNSET PARK, Main Street and Shore Road, Port Washington, 516-869-7821, northhempsteadny.gov. Schedule: June 29, 8:30 p.m. “Black Panther,” July 13, 8:30 p.m. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m. “Ghostbusters,” (original) Aug. 24, 8 p.m. “Mary Poppins Returns.”

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT, 516-797-7900, oysterbaytown.com. Pre-movie activities include inflatables, games, refreshments and more, starting at 6 p.m.; pre-movie entertainment at 7 p.m.; movies begin at dusk. Schedule: July 11, “Mary Poppins Returns,” Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Washington Avenue. July 18, “Back to the Future,” Ellsworth Allen Park, Motor Avenue. July 25, “Incredibles 2,” Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke. Aug. 1, “Beauty and the Beast,” Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Unqua and Merrick roads. Aug. 8, “Ralph Breaks The Internet,” Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, West End Avenue.

Suffolk

BROADWAY AVENUE PARK, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville, 631-224-5430, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: Aug. 5, “A Bug’s Life.”

BROOKWOOD HALL PARK, 50 Irish Ln., East Islip, 631-224-5430, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: July 29, “Night at the Museum,” Aug. 26, “School of Rock.”

CASAMENTO PARK POOL, 101 Muncey Rd., Bay Shore, 631-224-5442, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: July 1, “Kung Fu Panda.”

COOPERS BEACH, 268 Meadow Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com. Schedule: July 29, “The Greatest Showman,” Aug. 5, “Shazam!,” Aug. 12, “Aquaman.”

EASTVIEW FIELDS, Eastview Drive, Central Islip, 631-224-5430, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: Aug. 19, “Bedtime Stories.”

GEIGER LAKE MEMORIAL PARK, Grand Boulevard, Wyandanch, 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com. Schedule: July 9, “My Fair Lady,” rain date: July 11. July 25, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” rain date: Aug. 1.

HIDDEN POND PARK, 660 Terry Rd., Hauppauge, 631-232-3222, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: July 8, “Incredibles.”

HOLBROOK COUNTRY CLUB, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, 631-467-3417, holbrookccgolf.com. Schedule: July 22, “Fred Claus.”

HOYT FARM PARK PRESERVE, 200 New Hwy., Commack, 631-543-7804, smithtowninfo.com. Schedule: Aug. 2, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” rain date: Aug. 9. Town of Smithtown residents only, no street parking for nonresidents.

ISLIP GRANGE, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville, 631-224-5430, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: July 15, “The Greatest Showman.”

PORT JEFFERSON, MOVIES ON THE HARBOR, Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 631-802-2160, portjeff.com. Schedule: July 9, “Wonder,” July 16, “Mamma Mia,” July 23, “Christopher Robin,” July 30, “A Dog’s Way Home,” Aug. 6, “Mary Poppins Returns.” Rain date is the next evening.

NORTH SHORE HERITAGE PARK, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd., Mt. Sinai, 631-509-0882, msheritagetrust.org. Schedule: July 12, “Incredibles 2,” July 26, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Aug. 9, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PARK, Broadway Avenue, Brentwood, 631-224-5430, townofislip-ny.gov. Schedule: Aug. 12, “Monster Trucks.”

SOUTH BAY BIBLE CHURCH, 578 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches, 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org; rain or shine with the addition of a large tent. Schedule: June 21, “Christopher Robin,” July 19, “Smallfoot,” Aug. 16, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Sept. 20, “Mary Poppins Returns.”

SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org, free. Schedule: July 5, “Star Wars IV,” July 12, “Finding Nemo,” July 19, “Singing’ in the Rain,” July 26, “Get Out,” Aug. 2, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Aug. 9, “Crazy Rich Asians,” Aug. 16, “Black Panther,” Aug. 23, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Aug. 30, “Jaws.” Rain date for each film is the following Sun.

TOWN OF BABYLON, Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road, off Montauk Highway, 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com. Schedule: July 15, “Casper,” rain date: July 16. July 29, “Incredibles 2,” rain date: July 30. Aug. 5, “Pete’s Dragon,” rain date: Aug. 6.

TOWN OF BABYLON TOWN HALL, 200 Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst, 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com. Schedule: July 1, “Wonder,” rain date: July 2.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, 631-351-3112, huntingtonny.gov. In the event of inclement weather on the rain date, movie will be held at the Elwood Middle School, 478 Elwood Rd., Elwood, 8:30 p.m. Schedule: Crab Meadow Beach, off Waterside Ave., Northport. July 8, “A Dog’s Way Home,” rain date: July 17. July 22, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” rain date: July 24. Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, Aug. 5, “Incredibles 2,” rain date: Aug. 12. Peter A. Nelson Park, Oakwood Road, Huntington, Aug. 19, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” rain date: Aug. 21.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH VILLAGE, Movies on the Great Lawn, between Main Street and Potunk Lane, 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net. Schedule: July 1, “Jaws,” July 8, “Pitch Perfect,” July 15, “King Kong,” July 22, “Jurassic Park,” July 29, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Aug. 5, “The LEGO Movie 2,” Aug. 12, “Willy Wonka,” Aug. 19, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Aug. 26, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”