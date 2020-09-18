After a hot summer, fall fun awaits Long Island families. Greet the season with hayrides, corn mazes, and most importantly, perfect pumpkins picked at these patches.

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS, 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills, 631-549-3276, schmittsfamilyfarms.com. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. Fun every weekend through Oct. 31 plus Columbus Day with U-pick pumpkins, roasted corn, pies, candy apples, hot cider, apples, Holy Schmitt’s horseradish, hayrides, animal train rides, duck races, trikes and games play area; fall decor, plants, cornstalks, mums, ornamental kale and cabbage.

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES, 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River, 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through late Oct. U-pick pumpkins through Oct. and specialty gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, pies, vegetables, fall plants, apples, mums and Montauk daisies; roasted corn on weekends.

BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA), 625 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-862-9182. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends until Oct. 31 and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze and hayrides (fees), roasted corn, gourds, ornamental plants.

BORELLA’S FARM STAND, 485 Edgewood Ave., across from Whisper Vineyards, St. James, 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Halloween. Farmstand: Mums, flowering kale, Autumn decor, corn stalks, hay bales, Halloween lawn art. Fall Festival 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends only and Columbus Day (fee). U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, roasted corn, corn maze, live music and inflatable bounce houses.

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY, 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore, brightwatersfarms.com, 631-665-5411. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins. Fall Harvest Festival with hayrides (fee) weekends through Oct. 31, weather permitting.

ELWOOD PUMPKIN FARM, 1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com, 631-368-8626. Hours 3-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31 and Columbus Day. Corn maze (fee), kid-friendly maze. A 10-minute educational wagon hayride (fee) around the farm. U-pick pumpkins, white and orange pumpkins, gourds and ornamental fall plants.

F & W SCHMITT FARMS, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, 631-271-3276, schmittfarms.com. Hours 10-5 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31, farm stand, U-pick pumpkins and vegetables. Haunted corn trail and haunted mansion 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 7-11 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 31. Fall festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31 and Columbus Day, roasted corn, candy apples, pies, 7-acre corn maze, petting zoo, playground, wagon ride (free), hard cider.

FAIRVIEW FARM, 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sun., closed Mon.-Wed. Farm stand with fall vegetables, pies, roasted corn, popcorn, ribbon fries, cider and pumpkin doughnuts. Also 69 Horsemill Lane. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thur.-Sun. through Nov. 8. U-pick pumpkins (79 cents a pound), corn maze on 8 acres. $12, $10 ages 4-11, free 3 and younger.

FINK’S COUNTRY FARM, 6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River, 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com. Hours Farm stand: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Dec. 23. Fall festival (fee) 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbus Day and weekends through Nov. 1. Corn maze (fee), hayrides (fee), animal farm, live music (noon-4 p.m.), pony rides (additional fee), playground, and U-pick pumpkins (additional fee). Spookie Flashlight Maze, bring a flashlight, check website for date. Concession stand. Farm stand, roasted corn and hot cider, cornstalks, mums, produce, straw bales and holiday decorations.

GABRIELSEN’S COUNTRY FARM, 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com, 631-722-3259. Hours 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. Fall festival through Oct. 31. Train, hayrides, corn crib, kiddie maze, farm animals, pedal tractors; live music on weekends ($9.95 pay-one-price weekends and Columbus Day; $5 weekdays). U-pick pumpkins, fall plants, mums, Montauk daisies, ornamental cabbage and kale, roasted corn and candy apples.

GARDEN OF EVE, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins from the vine, hayrides (fee). Picnic area, farm animals, snack bar and farm stand with fall vegetables, mums, cornstalks and fall decorations. Craft brewery on site, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends in Oct.

GLOVER FARMS, 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven, gloverfarmsbrookhaven.com, 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012. Hours 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31 and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze and hayrides (fees); children’s activities. Picnic area, farm animals, snack bar and farm stand with vegetables, mums, cornstalks and fall decorations.

HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN, 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com. Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Nov. 1. U-pick pumpkins, apples, gourds, cornstalks, straw bales, Indian corn, mums, Montauk daisies, fall decorations. Wagon rides, roasted corn, 7-acre maze park (fee) open weekends and Columbus Day.

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-0800; Wine-tasting barn: 631-298-9463, harbesfamilyfarm.com. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends. U-pick pumpkins sold by the pound, hayride and corn maze (fees). Mums, gourds, farm stand with roasted corn. No pets or outside food. Fall festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Nov. 1. Wine-tasting barn open weekends through Nov. 1.

HARBES FARM IN JAMESPORT, 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-722-2022, harbesfamilyfarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day through Nov. 1. Fall festival U-pick pumpkins, hayride and corn maze (fees), live music; children's activities; wine tasting and more. No pets or outside food.

HARBES ORCHARD, 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-369-1111 or 631-298-0800, harbesorchard.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Nov. 1 and Columbus Day. Robin Hood corn maze (fees). Spooky corn maze 7-9:30 p.m. Sat. nights through Oct. 24 and Sun. Oct. 12, must have flashlight or buy one at stand. Cafe, U-pick pumpkins, mums, gourds, wine tasting.

KRUPSKI’S FARM, 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic, 631-734-7841. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Halloween. Farm-fresh produce, U-pick pumpkins in Oct. Fall activities (fees) weekends only in Oct., including hayrides, corn maze (with actors) till 5 p.m. and haunted barn.

LENNY BRUNO FARMS, 740 Wading River Rd. (LIE Exit 69S), Manorville, 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Thanksgiving. U-pick pumpkins, 4-acre corn maze (fee), play area, photo ops, hay rides (Oct.), farm stand, roasted corn, mums, cornstalks, hay bales.

LEWIN FARMS, 812 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com. Hours Farm stand: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue. U-pick tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and apples: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day, call for availability and hours. U-pick pumpkins from the vine through late Oct. Specialty gourds, squash, straw bales, cornstalks and roasted corn. Nearly 5-acre corn maze: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day through late Oct., weather permitting.

MAY’S FARM STAND, 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River, 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. Call for Nov. hours. U-pick pumpkins; gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, mums and fall plants. Fall festival (weekends only) with hayrides and 2-acre corn maze (fees), roasted corn, pies, music and costumed characters. Reopens after Thanksgiving.

ROTTKAMP’S FOX HOLLOW FARM, 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-727-1786. Hours Farm stand: 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. daily, closed Wed. through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins; sunflower maze (fee), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Children’s play area.

SCHMITT’S FARM COUNTRY FRESH, Main Road, Laurel, 631-298-1991, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. U-pick pumpkins and 5-acre corn maze (fee), farm stand with fresh fruit, vegetables, pies, roasted corn, mums, gourds, honey, fresh-cut bouquets, jams, jellies, horseradish, canned peaches, apple cider and candy apples.

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD, 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill, 631-726-8015, nwsdy.li/7ponds. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Thanksgiving. U-pick pumpkins and apples, corn maze and hayride with music, narration. Also cow train, duck races, pedal cars, sunflowers and vegetables.

STAKEY’S PUMPKIN FARM, 270 West Lane, Aquebogue, 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com. Hours Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Columbus Day through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins from the vine on 26 acres; 3-acre corn maze and hayrides (fee). Country store sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks. Rubber duck race (free) on weekends; face painting weekends in Oct. and Columbus Day ($10 full, $7 partial). Snack shack, roasted corn, homemade apple cider doughnuts. Pets on leash permitted.

THE MILK PAIL, 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com. Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Fri.-Sun. through Oct. U-pick apples and pumpkins, squash and gourds.

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN, 663 Wading River Rd., at the corner of South Street, Manorville, 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. Farm stand with roasted corn, pies, fresh lemonade, fall plants. Fall Festival, daily through Oct., U-pick pumpkins (additional fee), corn maze, tractor pedal cars, barnyard animals, mini-golf, obstacle course and hayrides (weekends only). Admission $10, under 2 free.

WHITE POST FARMS, 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. U-pick pumpkins, animal farm, bird aviary, monkey barns and farm store. Hayrides and entertainment, weekends only through Oct. and Columbus Day (fee).

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM, 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun. U-pick pumpkins and apples. Farm stand; picnic area, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WINDY ACRES FARM, 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton, 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/wacres. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. U-pick pumpkins and apples, gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, candy apples and mums. Corn maze (fee).