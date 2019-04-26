Long Island races, walks during summer and fall

Running is at the top of popular sports on Long Island. By the hundreds, and sometimes thousands, runners of all ages and abilities step up to starting lines almost every Saturday and Sunday morning, and weeknights, too. Their nervous chatter becomes quiet as they wait for a blast from a starter’s horn. Then they’re off, colorful shoes flashing forward in road races from one mile to ultramarathons.

MAY

15K RUN TO THE PORT JEFF BREWING COMPANY Challenging 15k run starts and ends at the brewery, post-race refreshments will be served, scoring and time will be kept by a RFID computerized chip timing system, must be 21 or older, register. Date 8:30 a.m. May 19, Port Jeff Brewing Company, 22 Mill Creek Road, Port Jefferson Fee $55 in advance, $65 day of race, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

HOWIE LEVY CROSS COUNTRY 5K Charity 5k in memory of Howie Levy. Unique cross-country, off road course, beer tasting (21 and over), bouncers, inflatables, awards, music, games, free babysitting during event and more. Date 8 a.m.-noon May 19, Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights Fee $35, free ages 13 and under, howielevy5k.org, 516-822-3535.

QUINN 5K Check-in at 8 a.m., children’s fun run begins at 8:15 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m., benefits prevention of Niemann-Pick Disease Type A, a rare genetic disease, register. Date 8:15 a.m. May 19, Greis Veterans Memorial Park, 55 Wilbur St., Lynbrook Fee $25 until 4/27 ; $30 race day, elitefeats.com, 516-531-3323.

RUN FOR A REASON SUPERHERO 5K Come run or walk dressed like your favorite superhero, check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., kids’ fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5k at 9 a.m., benefits AHRC Suffolk programs and services, register. Date 9 a.m. May 19, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley Fee 5k: $20 in advance, $25 day of race; fun run: $10 in advance, $15 day of race, ahrcsuffolk.org/5k, 631-585-0100 ext. 269.

RUN TO REMEMBER 5K RUN/WALK 5k walk/run to benefit Riverhead High School scholarships, check-in from 7:15-8:50 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m., featuring fun run for ages 10 and under, register. Date 9 a.m. May 19, Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead Fee $20 in advance, $25 day of race, free for fun run, riverheadr2r.com, 631-369-6723.

THE BEAT LIVES ON 5K Accurately measured 5-kilometer (3.107-Mile) loop on residential and waterfront streets in the Venetian Shores neighborhood of Lindenhurst. Scenic, flat and fast. Mile markers and water station on course. Benefiting Long Island Facilities Raising Awareness and Support in the Fight Against Drug Addiction, in Memory of CJ Neumann. Rain or shine.. Date 9 a.m. May 19, Venetian Shores, Granada Parkway, off Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day, elitefeats.com, 631-594-5185.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LONG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS CLUB EVENING SERIES 1/2-mile youth fun run at 6:30 p.m., 5k race begins at 7 p.m., meet at field house near parking field 2; register. Date 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow Fee $12, $1 summer youth fun run, lirrc.org, 516-294-6299.

BARBARA BARTELL MEMORIAL RUNDAY 5K Race begins at 950 South Oyster Bay Road and continues through the streets of Hicksville and Bethpage, check-in from 7-8 a.m., kids’ fun run (ages 12 and under) begins at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 8:30 a.m., benefits mental health and substance abuse counseling, register. Date 8:30 a.m. May 25, Hicksville, NY Hicksville Fee 5k: $25, $10 for teens 16 and under; free for fun run, cnguidancerunday.org, 516-396-2753.

CPL. CHRISTOPHER G. SCHERER MEMORIAL “I DID THE GRID” EVENT Run/walk to honor Cpl. Christopher G. Scherer, runners and walkers will round the course’s 31 turns with the names of four service members on their bibs, 4-mile competitive run at 8 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m., 4-mile recreational run/walk at 9:30 a.m., register. Date 8 a.m. May 25, Pulaski Road School, 623 9th Ave., East Northport Fee $35 for both 4 mile races, $5-$20 for fun run, free for active military and gold star families, cplchris.com, 631-754-9359.

LONG BEACH MEMORIAL DAY CITY MANAGER 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER 10-Mile/5k race on the boardwalk, dedicated to the memory of race founder Ralph Kaplan, register. Date 8 a.m. May 26, Long Beach Recreation Center, Magnolia Boulevard, at West Bay Drive, Long Beach Fee $25, $30 race day, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.

5K SUNSET RUN/WALK FOR THE PARK 1k fun run begins at 6:30 p.m., 5k run/walk begins at 7 p.m., featuring food, drinks and live entertainment, rain or shine, register. Date 6:30 p.m. May 31, Nissequogue River State Park, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park Fee $24 for 5k, $10 for fun run, elitefeats.com, 516-531-3323.

JUNE

MILES FOR MATT FOUNDATION CELEBRATE LIFE 5K RUN/WALK 5k run/walk course inside Cedar Creek Park, check-in from 6:45-7:45 a.m., half-mile fun run begins at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 8:20 a.m., register. Date 8 a.m. June 1, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford Fee $25 by 5/18, $30 after; ages 18 and under: $15 by 5/18, $20 after, runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/Seaford/CelebrateLife5K, 631-662-5415.

THE YMCA 5K RUN IN MEMORY OF JUDI 5k to benefit local families in crisis, scholarships high school graduating seniors, rain or shine, register. Date 8:30 a.m. June 1, Holtsville YMCA, 200 W. Main St., Bay Shore Fee Adult: $25 in advance, $30 day of; students 17 and under: $15 in advance, $20 day of, elitefeats.com/upcoming-detail.asp?ID=19675, 631-665-4255 ext. 134.

MIGHTY NORTH FORK VINEYARD 5K AND 1-MILE RUN 5k or 1 mile run/walk through Duck Walk Vineyards in Southold, each participant will receive a free wine tasting or a glass of wine, check-in from 7-8:30 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m., 1-mile begins at 9:15 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. June 2, Duck Walk Vineyards North, 44535 Main Rd., Southold Fee 5k: $35 by 4/1, $40 by 6/1, $45 day of; 1-miler: $20 by 4/1, $25 by 6/1, $30 day of, eventpowerli.com/vineyard_5k, 631-765-3500.

NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY BELMONT STAKES 5K RUN/WALK 5k at the Belmont Park Race Track, check-in at 5:30 p.m., register. Date 7:15 p.m. June 2, Belmont Park Race Track, 2150 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont Fee $25 advance, $15 under 16, $30 day of race, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

NEW HYDE PARK-MINEOLA 8K 8K and 1/4-mile kids fun run through suburban streets of New Hyde Park, check-in at 6:30 a.m., fun run begins at 8 a.m., 8k begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine, register. Date 8:30 a.m. June 2, Denton Avenue School, 1050 Denton Avenue, New Hyde Park Fee 8k: $25 in advance, $30 day of; $15 for fun run, elitefeats.com, 917-750-5992.

WADING RIVER DUCK POND DAY 5K A 5K walk/run with scenic route in beautiful Wading River along duck ponds up to the beach, along the LI Sound and then back to the duck ponds, starts at 2042 North Country Road, check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., register. Date 8 a.m. June 2, Wading River, NY Wading River Fee $25, wadingrivershorehamchamber.com, 631-830-1225.

DAVID LERNER ASSOCIATES LONG ISLAND POLICE APPRECIATION RUN 5k race to benefit local police and their families, check-in from 5:15-6:45 p.m., register. Date 7 p.m. June 6, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

KEITH NINTZEL MEMORIAL 5K Check-in from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 200 meter kids’ fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5k run/walk at 9 a.m., benefits Sayville High School scholarship, register. Date 9 a.m. June 8, Rotary Park, Gillette Avenue, Sayville Fee $30 for 5k, $10 for fun run, sayvillerunning.com, 631-589-5700.

RUNNER’S EDGE 10K AND 5K WHISPER RUN 10K and 5K run to benefit ovarian cancer research; register. Date 8 a.m. June 8, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow Fee 10k: $59 in advance, $65 day of; 5k: $39 in advance, $45 day of, raceawesome.com, 516-442-0117.

THE 5K WAY OF ST. JAMES 5k run/walk through scenic Setauket, all proceeds go to the St. James food kitchen/pantry for needy families, register. Date 9 a.m.-11 a.m. June 8, St. James Roman Catholic Church of East Setauket, 429 Rte. 25A, Setauket Fee $20 by June 1, $25 after, stjamessetauket.org, 631-246-9630.

TYREE CURRY 5K WALK/RUN 5K walk/run to benefit Hempstead High School students, check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. June 8, Village of Hempstead, 99 Nichols Ct., Hempstead Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day; $10 under 18 in advance, $15 day of race, itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=5099, 516-478-6246.

ORANGETHEORY FITNESS HOPE RUNS HERE 5K Certified, fast course with scenic water views, fun run begins at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 8:30 a.m., benefits breast cancer survivors, register. Date 8:30 a.m. June 9, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley Fee $25 in advance; $30 day of race, $10 for fun run, li2daywalk.org, 631-863-2329.

PEG LARKINS MEMORIAL 5K RACE/WALK Starts at Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School, 11 Mill Road, 5k begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by 1-mile kids run. Proceeds fund scholarships for graduates of Remsenburg schools, register. Date 9:30 a.m. June 9, Remsenburg, NY Remsenburg Fee $25 before 5/5, $30 after 5/5; $20 for under 17 and active military; free for fun run, elitefeats.com, 516-848-4041.

ANTHONY PARLATO MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK Run/walk to benefit Moriches Community Center youth programs, check-in from 7:15-8:30 a.m., 1/2-mile kids’ fun run begins at 8:15 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. June 15, Neville Park, Canal Street, Center Moriches Fee $20 runners in advance, $25 runners day of, $15 walkers, $10 fun run, morichescommunitycenter.org.

BUBBLE PALOOZA Run, walk or stroll in the family fun 5k, check-in at 9 a.m., waves start at 10 a.m., register. Date 10 a.m. June 15, Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton Fee $29 in advance, $39 race day, bubblepalooza.com/longisland-ny, 631-698-6230.

NORTHPORT NAUTICAL MILE Fast 1.15-mile run downhill that celebrates and promotes Northport’s nautical nature. Race starts at Laurel Avenue School and runs north on Laurel to Main. Check-in from 7:45-8:45 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. June 15, Northport, NY Northport Fee $20 in advance; $25 race day, nrcrun.org,.

SAYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT 5K RUN/WALK Fun run begins at 8:30 a.m. The 5k run/walk starts at 9 a.m. There will be raffles, music, food, and face painting held at Sunrise Drive Elementary School on 320 Sunrise Drive, register. Date 9 a.m. June 15, Sayville, NY Sayville Fee 5k: $30; fun run: $5 in advance, $10 day of, sayvillerunning.com, 631-589-5700.

SHELTER ISLAND 10K RUN AND 5K RUN/WALK Both the 10k run and the 5k walk begin going south on Route 114 from the roundabout at School Street, a runners’ festival will follow the race, check-in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island High School, benefits charities for the East End and Shelter Island communities, rain or shine, register. Date 5:30 p.m. June 15, Shelter Island, NY Shelter Island Fee 10K: $40, $50 day of; 5K run/walk: $30, $40 day of; $15 children under 14; veterans free, shelterislandrun.com, 631-744-9499.

FOREVER RUNNING MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK 5k run to honor FDNY Deputy Chief Ray Downey, who died on 9/11, kids’ fun run at 9 a.m., 5k at 9:30 a.m., register. Date 9:30 a.m. June 16, Knights of Columbus Deer Park, 759 Long Island Ave., Deer Park Fee $20 by 4/29, $22 from 4/30-6/15, $30 day of, $20 for students 18 and under, free for fun run, runsignup.com/Race/NY/DeerPark/RayDowney5K, 631-877-0310.

JIMI GUBELLI 5K WALK/RUN 5k walk/run through Island Park, check-in from 8-9:15 a.m., entrance to Masone Beach is on Waterford Road off Long Beach Road, benefits scholarships, rain or shine, register. Date 9:30 a.m. June 22, Masone Beach, 32 Waterford Rd., Island Park Fee $30, $35 race day; $15 ages 14 and younger, jimigubellifoundation.org, 516-695-3646.

RUN AROUND THE LAKE Race to benefit charities in honor of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m., 4-mile run at 9 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. June 22, Ronkonkoma Beach, Rosevale Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma Fee 4-miler: $30 by 4/27, $35 by 6/18, $40 race day; fun run: $15 by 6/18, $20 race day, runaroundthelake.com, 631-467-3308.

KATIE’S 5K RUN Check-in from 7:15-8:45 a.m.; 5k begins at 506 Lakeville Road at 9 a.m., 2 mile walk/fun run begins at 9:05 a.m., children’s fun run follows, post-race barbecue will be held at New Hyde Park Memorial Park, benefits Ronald McDonald House, register. Date 9 a.m. June 23, New Hyde Park, NY New Hyde Park Fee $25 by 5/31, $30 by 6/12, $35 by 6/22, $40 day of; free for fun run; $10 BBQ only, katiemcbridefoundation.org/katies-run,.

BREATHE FOR BRITT 5K RUN/WALK Check in between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Benefits local families affected by cystic fibrosis. Date 9 a.m. June 29, Smithtown Elementary School, 51 Lawrence Ave., 127 Smithtown Blvd., Smithtown Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day; ages 17 and younger: $20 in advance, $25 race day, breatheforbritt.org, 631-413-0605.

COMMUNITY AMBULANCE COMPANY 5K RUN/WALK 5k run/walk to benefit the Community Ambulance Company, register. Date 9 a.m. June 30, Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Avenue, Sayville Fee $30 in advance, $35 race day, sayvillerunning.com, 631-589-5700.

MASSAPEQUA FIRECRACKER 5K RUN 1/4-mile children’s fun run at 4:15 p.m., 5k at 5 p.m., featuring post-race festival at Brady Park picnic area, register. Date 5 p.m. June 30, Brady Park, Lake Shore Drive and Front Street, Massapequa Park Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day; $5 children in advance, $7 on race day, massapequaroadrunners.org, 516-220-3588.

JULY

BELLMORE STRIDERS INDEPENDENCE DAY RUN 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m., 4-mile run at 8:30 a.m., starts on Bedford Avenue and Grand Avenue, register. Date 8 a.m. July 4, Bellmore, NY Bellmore Fee 4-mile: $12 to May 31, $20 to July 3, $25 race day; 1 mile run: $12, bellmorestriders.com, 516-652-3555.

FABULOUS 4TH OF JULY 1K & 4K RACE IN MEMORY OF SEAN RYAN Held at the Long Beach Boardwalk, 1k fun run 8 a.m. 4k at 8:30 a.m., register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 4, Long Beach, NY, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach Fee $25, $30 race day, $10 for fun run, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.

SOUTHAMPTON FIRECRACKER 8K 8k run and 3 mile walk to benefit the Southampton Rotary Scholarship Fund, register. Date 8 a.m. July 7, Agawam Park, Pond Lane, Southampton Fee $30 Before 7/5; $35 day of race, firecracker8k.com, 631-287-7733.

THUNDER RUN 5K Check-in at 7:30 a.m., 1k fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5k at 9 a.m., benefits athletes with special needs, register. Date 9 a.m. July 7, Hidden Pond Park, 660 Terry Rd., Hauppauge Fee 5k: $20 by 6/29, $25 by 7/6, $30 race day; 1k: $6 by 6/29, $8 after, rtsnp.org, 631-561-9664.

ELLEN GORDON CPAS 4(A): CAUSE 5K RUN/WALK Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m., 1-mile fun run at 6:30 p.m., 5k at 7 p.m., rain or shine, register. Date 6:30 p.m. July 11, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow Fee $20 for 5k, $10 for fun run, elietefeats.com, 516-393-5635.

AIRBORNE 5K RUN/WALK 5k run/walk to benefit mentally and physically wounded war veterans, check-in begins at 8 a.m., rain or shine, register. Date 9:30 a.m. July 13, Gillette Park, Gillette Avenue, Candee Avenue, Sayville Fee $25, $28 by 5/18, $30 by 6/15, elitefeats.com,.

RUNNER’S EDGE LONG ISLAND WOMEN’S 5K RUN 5k run starts at Lincoln Street and Intervale Avenue, register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 13, Farmingdale High School, Lincoln Street and Intervale Avenue, Farmingdale Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

JOE KOZIARZ MEMORIAL 5K RUN & WALK 5k run/walk, race begins at Village Marina on 1 Library Avenue, benefits local charities, check-in from 7-8:15 a.m., rain or shine, register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 20, Westhampton Beach, NY Westhampton Beach Fee $25 by 6/29; $30 after and day of race, elitefeats.com, 516-428-7701.

RACE TO CURE CYSTIC FIBROSIS 4-mile run and 2-mile walk, brunch to follow; register. Date 9 a.m. July 20, Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville Fee $30 in advance, $35 race day, $20 brunch only, sayvillerunning.com, 631-589-5700.

TOUGH MUDDER Choose from an 8-10 mile competitive race, 8-10 mile course with 25 obstacles or 3-mile course with 13 obstacles, register. July 2, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage Fee 3-mile: $75-$79; 8-10 mile: $129-$139, toughmudder.com, 516-572-8401.

HEART & SOLE 5K Honors nursing staff at Plainview and Syosset hospitals, fun run starts at 8 a.m.; 5k starts at 8:30 a.m., register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 21, Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, Central Park Road, Plainview Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of race, justfinish.net, 516-349-7646.

PETE RACKETT ’61 5K RUN 5k for all U.S. Merchant Marine Academy midshipmen, alumni, family, friends, faculty and staff, register. Date 8 a.m. July 27, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, 300 Steamboat Rd., Kings Point Fee free, usmmaaf.com, 516-773-5658.

PURPLE RIBBON 5K 5k course through the completely flat, suburban streets of Wantagh and Bellmore, splits every mile and water stop at 1.5 mile mark, featuring 1/2-mile kids’ fun run at 8 a.m., register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 27, Wantagh, NY Wantagh Fee 5k: $25 by 7/20, $30 after 7/20; fun run: $5 by 7/20, $7 after 7/20, purpleribbonrun.com, 516-512-2767.

VETDOGS LONG ISLAND RUN AND DOG WALK 5K or 2-mile dog walk. Dog walk participants must have their dogs leashed. Registration begins at 7 a.m.; opening program featuring guests of honor at 8 a.m.; timed race begins at staggered times of 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Benefits service dog program for veterans with disabilities. Register. Date 8 a.m. July 27, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford Fee $30 by 6/1, $35 by 7/26, $40 day of; vets/active-duty: $25 by 6/1, $30 by 7/26, $35 day of, vetdogs.org, 631-930-9054.

JORDAN’S RUN VETERANS’ MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK 5K Run/Walk around historic Sag Harbor, in honor of United States Marine Lance Corporal Jordan C. Haerter, check-in at 7 a.m., rain or shine, register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 28, Pierson Middle-High School, 200 Jermain Ave., Sag Harbor Fee $30 by 7/13, $35 by 7/27, $40 day of; $25 for vets, active duty and ages 14 and under, injordanshonor.com, 631-725-1788.

MARCUM LONG ISLAND WORKPLACE CHALLENGE 3.5-mile run/walk for teams from local companies, check-in from 2-6:15 p.m., race begins at 7 p.m., benefits local charities, register. Date 7 p.m. July 30, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh Fee $24 by 6/1, $28 by 7/26, $35 after 7/26, marcumworkplacechallenge.com, 516-349-7649.

AUGUST

MASSAPEQUA PARK MILE RUN Featuring multiple heats, first heat at 9 a.m., 1/4-mile fun run starts after last heat, meet at Park and Clark Boulevards, rain or shine, register. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 4, Massapequa Park, NY Massapequa Park Fee $15 in advance; $20 race day, massapequaroadrunners.org, 516-221-3947.

GRAPE GALLOP 5k run/walk through Duck Walk Vineyards, participants receive event shirt, wine glass, wine sampling, tote bag and more, bring photo ID, register. Date 10 a.m. Aug. 10, Duck Walk Vineyards South, 231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill Fee $50 by 5/29, $55 by 8/8, $65 day of; designated driver: $35 in advance, $45 day of, grapegallop.com/longisland-aug, 973-305-8306.

HON. JOHN P. COHALAN SUMMERFEST 4-MILE RUN Children’s fun run at 8:45 a.m., 4-mile run at 9:20 a.m.; five age groups from 10 and under to 80 plus; register. Date 9:20 a.m. Aug. 10, Sayville Running Company, 49 Main St., Sayville Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day, sayvillerunning.com, 631-589-5700.

DIRTY SOCK 10K RUN 10k from Babylon Village to Belmont Lake State Park and back, benefits food pantries, register. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 11, Babylon Memorial Grade School, 169 Park Ave., Babylon Fee $25 before Aug. 2, $30 before Aug. 10, $35 race day, dirtysockrun.com, 631-835-5872.

STRIDES FOR LIFE 3-mile run/walk and 50-yard dash for children around Lake Agawam, benefits lung cancer research, check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., register by Aug. 8. Date 8:45 a.m. Aug. 11, Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton Fee $55, $25 for children 12 and under, lungcancerresearchfoundation.org, 212-588-1580.

HOPE RUNS HERE 5K BREAST CANCER RUN/WALK 5k run/walk to benefit fight against breast cancer on Long Island, check-in from 6:45-8 a.m., register. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17, Westfield Sunrise Shopping Mall, One Sunrise Mall, Massapequa Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of, li2daywalk.org, 631-863-2329.

RUN THE FARM 4-MILE CHALLENGE 4 mile run begins ends at the farm, fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 17, Bethel-Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Rd., Centereach Fee $20, $5 for fun run, kingebretsen.wixsite.com/runthefarm, 631-451-6647.

SEPTEMBER

LONG BEACH LABOR DAY MCAVOY RUN 5-mile race on the boardwalk, check-in begins at 6:30 a.m., open to all ages, register. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 2, Long Beach, NY, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.

OVER THE BRIDGE 10K RUN AND 5K RUN/WALK Register at the middle school between 7-8:30 a.m., then get bused to the starting area at Warner’s Park on the south side of the Ponquogue Bridge; parking available at the middle school; race starts at 9 a.m.; register. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 7, Hampton Bays Middle School, 70 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays Fee $30 in advance, $35 race day; $10 for ages 14 and under, itsyourrace.com, 631-728-6565.

SMITH POINT BRIDGE 5K RUN FOR LITERACY 5K run for literacy; registration from 7:30-8:45 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m., awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m.; proceeds support the community family literacy project; register. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 7, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of, 5kbridgerun.communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511 ext. 214, ext. 215.

ELIH 5K 5K walk/run to benefit ELIH Behavioral Health Services, Quannacut Inpatient & Outpatient Addiction Programs and Inpatient Adult Psychiatry Program, featuring live entertainment, raffles, refreshments and activities, check-in from 7:15-7:45 a.m., 5K begins at 8 a.m., 1/2 mile kids’ fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., register. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 8, Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road (Route 25), Orient Fee $30, $10 for children ages 6-12, runsignup.com/Race/NY/Orient/ELIH5K, 631-323-2440.

GREAT COW HARBOR 10K 10k and 2k fun run, benefits the Special Olympics, Veterans Affairs Hospital and the local food pantry; held at the Laurel Avenue School (Brosnan Building) on 158 Laurel Ave.; must register in advance by Sept. 11, no race day registration. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21, Northport, NY Northport Fee $35, $40 after Sept. 11, $20 for fun run, cowharborrace.com.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 5K RUN/WALK 5k run/walk through the scenic roads of the Villages of Hempstead and Garden City, starts and ends at the campus of Sacred Heart Academy, register. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Sacred Heart Academy, 47 Cathedral St., Hempstead Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of, sacredheartacademyli.org, 516-483-7383 ext. 330.

CANCER CENTER FOR KIDS WALK Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., 1/2 mile kids fun run begins at 8:45 a.m., 5k walk begins at 9 a.m. Held at Parking Field 2. Includes music, prizes, refreshments and activities for kids. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 22, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow Fee $25, $15 for ages 6-12, itsyourrace.com, 516-663-1565.

OCEAN TO SOUND 50-MILE RELAY 50-mile relay, 5 to 7 miles per runner, 8 runners per team; route starts at Jones Beach and ends at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay; benefits the Leukemia Lymphoma Society; register. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 22, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh Fee $440 for a team of 8 by Sept. 11, $480 after Sept. 11, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

5K BUBBLE RUN 5k walk or run, participants will run through the Foam Bogs at each kilometer where there is enough colored foam to cover you from head to toe. Arrive 60-90 minutes early, register. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 28, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Ocean Drive, Wantagh Fee $40 plus $10 parking fee, bubblerun.com, 516-221-1000.

5K RUNNING OF THE BULL AND 1K FAMILY FUN RUN Check-in starts at 8 a.m., 1k fun run starts at 8:45 a.m., 5k starts at 9 a.m.; held at the school administrative building on 26 New York Avenue; register. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 28, Smithtown Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day, $10 fun run, active.com, 631-979-8069.

HAMPTONS MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON AND 5K Marathon and half-marathon begin at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 8:15 a.m.; starts at Southampton Intermediate School on 70 Leland Lane; register. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 28, 141 Narrow Lane, Southampton Fee $95 for marathon, $80 for half-marathon, $35 for 5k, hamptonsmarathon.com, 917-841-2752.

NORTHWELL HEALTH GREAT SOUTH BAY RUN 13.1-mile half marathon begin at 7:30 a.m., 10k run/walk begins at 7:45 a.m., 5k Run/Walk begins at 8 p.m., register. Date 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28, Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore Fee Check website, runsignup.com/Race/NY/BayShore/GreatSouthBayRun, 631-224-5404.

OCTOBER

STEPPING STONES LIGHTHOUSE 5K 5k to benefit the Stepping Stones Lighthouse, check-in from 7-8:30 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m., register. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 6, Steppingstone Park, Steppingstone Lane, Great Neck Fee $25 by Oct. 4, $30 on race day, eventpowerli.com/stepping_stone_5k.

INWOOD 5K RUN 5k begins at 9 a.m., 1k fun run begins at 9:45 a.m. Pumpkin tot trot free for ages 1-6. Benefits college scholarships.. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 13, Inwood Park, Bayview Avenue, Inwood Fee Check website, inwood5k.com, 516-239-5405.

OYSTER BAY SUPERVISOR’S 5K 5K race through the heart of the hamlet of Oyster Bay. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 19, Townsend Square Oyster Bay Fee $25 in advance ($22 for Oyster Bay residents), $30 day of, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

6-HOUR 60TH BIRTHDAY RUN 2.1-mile trail loop, honors individuals born in 1959, all ages welcome. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park Fee $45, $50 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK 5-mile walk benefits breast cancer research, patient services and advocacy, check-in at 7 a.m., rolling start at 7 a.m., held at Field 5, rain or shine, register. Date 7 a.m. Oct. 20, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh Fee Donations accepted, makingstrideswalk.org/longisland, 631-300-3212.

TAKE STEPS GOLD COAST WALK FOR CROHN’S AND COLITIS Fundraiser with music, food, kids’ entertainment, educational materials, registration and festival starts at noon. Date 1 p.m. Oct. 20, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington Fee check website, cctakesteps.org/longisland2019, 516-222-5530.

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK Walk benefits breast cancer research, patient services and advocacy, check-in at 7:30 a.m., rolling start at 8 a.m., rain or shine, register. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Suffolk County Community College, Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., Riverhead Fee Donations accepted, makingstrideswalk.org/easternlongisland, 631-300-3212.

WALK FOR BEAUTY 4K/6K and 10K “Hercules on the Harbor” timed run, sanctioned by USA Track and Field Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street on the harbor, Stony Brook stonybrookvillage.com, 631-751-2244.