Turkey trots on Long Island this fall  

The Thanksgiving will be stuffed with turkey trots from 5k to 6-mile runs.

MATTHEW’S TURKEY TROT 5K AND BONE MARROW DRIVE. Centre Island Beach, off Bayville-Centre Island Road, Bayville, 516-695-5137, elitefeats.com. Fee $25, $30 race day; $10 1k fun run. Date 9:45 a.m. Nov. 7.

NASSAU COUNTY 5K TURKEY TROT. Field 6, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com. Bring food donations. Fee 5k: $33-$38, $45 race day; youth 5k: $30-$35, $40 race day; fun run: $13, $15 race day. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 8.

MASSAPEQUA 5K TURKEY TROT. Burns Park, 4990 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, massapequaturkeytrot.com. Fee $25 in advance, $30 by Nov. 20; $15 youth fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 21.

CITY COUNCIL 10K TURKEY TROT. New York Avenue boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec. Bring nonperishable food item. Fee $25, $30 race day; $15 1k fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 22.

GARDEN CITY 5-MILE TURKEY TROT. St. Paul’s School, 285 Stewart Ave., Garden City, 516-515-1598, gcturkeytrot.com. Special-needs run 8:30 a.m. Benefits Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Interfaith Nutrition Network. Fee TBA, see website. Date 10 a.m. Nov. 26.

GLEN COVE EDUCATION FOUNDATION TURKEY TROT AND FUN RUN. High school, 150 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, 516-801-8140, events.elitefeats.com/glencoveturkeytrot20. Fee $20, $25 race day; students and seniors: $15, $20 race day. Date 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK FOUNDATION 5K FOR THE PARK. Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 516-437-4000, ourstatepark.com. Fee $24, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 26.

PORT WASHINGTON THANKSGIVING DAY 5-MILE RUN. Beach Park, Manorhaven Boulevard, Manorhaven, 516-767-2121, portchest.org. Benefits more than 25 nonprofit organizations Community Chest, register. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER THANKSGIVING DAY FOOT RACES. School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham, 631-821-8116, swrschools.org. 5k and 1-mile runs for various ages. Benefits scholarships. Fee $15, $20 race day. Date 8 a.m. Nov. 26.

SMILES 5K TURKEY TROT, WALK. Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point, 631-552-5754, kidsrunlongisland.org. Benefits Smiles Change Lives. Kids’ fun run at 8:30 a.m. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 26.

TOWNWIDE FUND OF HUNTINGTON 4-MILE THANKSGIVING DAY RUN. American Legion Hall, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Halesite, 631-271-3349, elitefeats.com. Fee $15-$25 in advance, $40 race day; $10 fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 26.

MOUNT SINAI TURKEY TROT 5K. High school, 110 N. Country Rd., Mount Sinai, 631-806-4649, strongislandrunningclub.com. Fee 5k: $25, $30 race day; fun run: $10, $15 race day. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 28.

MONTAUK RUN FOR FUN TURKEY TROT AROUND FORT POND. Village Green, Main Street, Main Street, Montauk, 631-324-2417, montaukchamber.com. 3- or 6-mile race. Fee $10, $15 race day. Date 10 a.m. Nov. 28 (tentative)