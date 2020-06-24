NASSAU COUNTY PARKS Playgrounds, dog parks and more

BAY PARK, First Avenue, East Rockaway, 516-571-7245. 96 acres; picnic area (fee), playground, tennis and basketball courts, biking and running paths, multisport fields (fee), ball fields (fee), outdoor roller rink, 9-hole golf course (fee), fishing dock and launch ramp (fee), boccie court, horseshoe pit and dog run, separate areas for large and small dogs.

CANTIAGUE PARK, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056; golf, 516-571-7061. 127 acres; picnic area (fee and unreserved), batting cage (fee), playground, table games, horseshoe pits, boccie court, shuffleboard, basketball and handball courts, lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted football/lacrosse field, soccer fields (two lighted, permit and fee), lighted softball fields (permit and fee), jogging course, 9-hole golf course (fee), driving range (fee), mini-golf (fee), indoor ice rink (Aug.-May, fee), pool complex (fee), showers, snack bar.

CEDAR CREEK PARK, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-571-7470. 259 acres; handball and tennis courts (fee), archery (bring equipment), soccer fields (fee, permit), softball fields (permit and fee), basketball court, aerodrome field (radio-controlled model planes; permit), Tether Car track, bicycle path and beginning of trail to Jones Beach, picnic areas, in-line and roller-skating area, and one dog run.

CENTENNIAL PARK, 1 Centennial Ave., Roosevelt, 516-571-8695. 2 acres; playground, basketball, tennis, paddleball and handball courts, table games, water sprinklers (in season) and picnic tables.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-571-8113. 98 acres; swimming pool (fee), indoor tennis courts (fee) 516-214-1900, 9-hole golf course 516-571-8120, playgrounds, picnic areas, dog run, fitness trail, softball fields (fee), basketball and volleyball courts, paddleball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, outdoor ice rink (Nov.-March, fee) 516-571-8123 or 8113.

COW MEADOW PARK, South Main Street, near Ann Drive South, Freeport, 516-571-8685. 28 acres; basketball courts, lighted tennis courts (fee), handball and paddleball courts, picnic area, playground, lighted softball field (fee for leagues), jogging course, community room (fee), nature trail and pond.

EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, concerts 516-572-0201; general, 516-572-0348; golf, 516-572-0327; pro shop, 516-222-2620; aquatic center, 516-572-0501; Northwell Health Ice Rink, 516-441-0070; batting cage and mini-golf 516-572-0407. 930 acres; baseball, softball, soccer fields (permit and/or fee), three 18-hole golf courses (fee), driving range (fee), mini-golf (fee), batting range (fee), picnic areas (reserved and unreserved), 16 tennis courts (fee, lighted May-Oct.), playgrounds, dog run, jogging and fitness trails, bike paths, model boating, free concerts June-Aug., boccie, indoor aquatic center (fee), restaurant.

EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH PARK, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov Ocean beach, lifeguards mid-June to Labor Day. Cabanas (by lottery, fee), 2 pools (fee), 2 tennis courts, soccer fields (fee), basketball court, playgrounds, handball and paddleball, snack bars, 74 campsites for RVs, picnic area (fee, reservation), surf casting (permit required), skate park, recreation program, register required, 516-572-0245, space is limited. Fee Parking $15 a day with Leisure Pass, Memorial Day-Labor Day; without pass, $37.

GRANT PARK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821 or 516-571-7820. 35 acres; tennis courts (fee), handball/paddleball courts, spray pool, outdoor ice rink (fee), picnic areas (fee), basketball courts, softball fields (permit and fee), fishing lake (older than 13; license).

INWOOD PARK, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-571-7800. 16 acres; ballfield (fee), tennis and basketball courts, playground, outdoor roller rink, saltwater fishing, crabbing, launch ramp, picnic area (fee, reserve).

MILL POND PARK, Merrick Road (east of Bellmore Avenue), Wantagh. 54 acres, pond, waterfowl, trails through a wet woodland with native plants.

MITCHEL ATHLETIC COMPLEX, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-572-0400; shooting range, 516-572-0420. 49 acres; 400-meter track, football, lacrosse and soccer stadium, eight athletic fields (baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, fees).

NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, 516-571-7800. 150 acres; lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted basketball courts, lighted handball and paddleball courts, lighted baseball, football, softball fields; pool (fee), waterslide (fee), 9-hole golf (fee), lighted driving range (fee), shuffleboard, horseshoes, playground, saltwater fishing, crabbing, picnic areas (fee, reserve), community room (fee). Fee Parking $10 weekends for nonresidents

REV. ARTHUR MACKEY SR. PARK, Lakeside Drive, Roosevelt, 516-571-8692. 27 acres; two basketball courts, four half-courts, two handball courts, two tennis courts, nature trail, youth baseball field, playground, picnic area, picnic shelter and reserved picnic area (fee), fishing, bicycle trail.

WANTAGH PARK, 1 King Rd., off Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460. 111 acres; swimming complex (fee), bicycle paths, baseball, mini golf (fee), dog run, baseball and 3 softball fields (permit and fee), picnic areas (reserve, fee), shelters (permit, fee), tennis courts (summer), marina (fee), gazebo, playground, community room (fee), fishing pier, fitness trail, jogging course, boat ramp ($82 annual fee for Nassau residents; $28 1-day launch, open to all); daily dockage (fee; open to all).