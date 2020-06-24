TODAY'S PAPER
Enjoy sun, sand and surf at Long Island county parks

A 1.5- mile and 1 mile bike path at Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh. 

By Newsday Staff
Life doesn't get much better than at county parks, where residents have a variety of campgrounds, ball fields, biking trails, dog runs, tennis courts and hiking trails at their disposal.

Trails and runs are free to county residents; fees apply for campgrounds, ballfields and some tennis courts. Parking fee for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

NASSAU COUNTY PARKS Playgrounds, dog parks and more 

SUFFOLK COUNTY PARKS Fishing ponds, bike trails and more 

