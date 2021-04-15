TODAY'S PAPER
Enjoy sun, sand and surf at Long Island county parks

A soccer match at Eisenhower Park in East

A soccer match at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Life doesn't get much better than at county parks, where residents have a variety of campgrounds, ballfields, biking trails, dog runs, tennis courts and hiking trails at their disposal.vTrails and runs are free to county residents; fees apply for campgrounds, ballfields and some tennis courts. Parking fee for nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

NASSAU COUNTY PARKS Playgrounds, dog parks and more

SUFFOLK COUNTY PARKS Fishing ponds, bike trails and more

