NASSAU COUNTY PARKS Playgrounds, dog parks and more

BAY PARK, First Avenue, East Rockaway, 516-571-7245. 96 acres; picnic area (fee), playground, lighted tennis and basketball courts, biking and running paths, multisport fields and hard ballfields (permit and fee), 9-hole golf course (fee), fishing dock and launch ramp (fee) and dog run with separate areas for large and small dogs.

CANTIAGUE PARK, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056; golf, 516-571-7061. 127 acres; picnic area (reserved for fee and unreserved), batting cage (fee), playground, table games, horseshoe pits, boccie court, shuffleboard, basketball and handball courts, lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted multipurpose turf fields for football, lacrosse, lighted soccer and softball fields (permit and fee), jogging course, 9-hole golf course, driving range and mini-golf. There's also an indoor ice rink and outdoor pool complex with showers and a snack bar. Fee Parking $10 for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

CEDAR CREEK PARK, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-571-7470. 259 acres; handball and tennis courts (fee), archery, multipurpose turf and softball fields (permit and fee), basketball court, aerodrome field (radio-controlled model planes; permit), Tether Car track, bicycle path and beginning of trail to Jones Beach, picnic areas, in-line and roller-skating area, and dog run.

CENTENNIAL PARK, 1 Centennial Ave., Roosevelt, 516-571-8695. 2 acres; playground, spray park, basketball, tennis, paddleball and handball courts, water sprinklers (in season) and picnic tables.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-571-8113. 98 acres; swimming pool (fee), indoor tennis courts (fee) 516-214-1900, 9-hole golf course, playgrounds, picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), dog run, fitness trail, softball and hardball fields (permit and fee), basketball and volleyball courts, paddleball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, outdoor ice rink (Nov.-March). Fee Parking $10 for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

COW MEADOW PARK, South Main Street, near Ann Drive South, Freeport, 516-571-8685. 28 acres; basketball courts, tennis courts (fee), handball and paddleball courts, picnic area, playground, spray park, lighted softball field (permit and fee), jogging course, community room (fee), nature trail and pond.

EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, general, 516-572-0348; golf, 516-572-0327; pro shop, 516-222-2620; aquatic center, 516-572-0501; Northwell Health Ice Rink, 516-441-0070; batting cage and mini-golf 516-572-0407. 930 acres; baseball, softball, soccer fields (permit and fee), three 18-hole golf courses, driving range, mini-golf, batting range, picnic areas (reserved and unreserved), 14 tennis courts and 2 pickleball courts (lighted May-Oct.), playgrounds, dog run, jogging and fitness trails, bike paths, model boating, boccie, indoor aquatic center and restaurant.

EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH PARK, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov Nassau County residents only. Ocean beach, lifeguards June 20 to Labor Day. Cabanas (by lottery, fee), 2 pools (fee), 2 tennis courts, beach volleyball, soccer fields (fee), basketball court, playgrounds, baseball field (permit and fee), handball and paddleball, snack bars, 74 campsites for RVs (reservation and fee), picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), surf casting (permit required), skate park, 516-572-0245, space is limited. Fee Parking $15 a day with Leisure Pass, Memorial Day-Labor Day; without pass, $37.

GRANT PARK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821 or 516-571-7820. 35 acres; tennis courts (fee), handball/paddleball courts, playgrounds, spray pool, outdoor ice rink (fee, Nov.-March), picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), basketball courts, turf softball fields (permit and fee), fishing lake (license required).

INWOOD PARK, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-571-7800. 16 acres; softball ballfield (permit and fee), tennis and basketball courts, playground, outdoor roller rink, saltwater fishing (license required), crabbing, launch ramp (fee), picnic area (reserved for fee and unreserved).

MITCHEL ATHLETIC COMPLEX, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-572-0400; rifle and pistol range, 516-572-0420. 49 acres; 400-meter track, football, lacrosse and soccer stadium (permit and fee), eight athletic fields for baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse (permit and fees).

NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, 516-571-7800. 150 acres; lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted basketball courts, lighted handball and paddleball courts, lighted baseball, football, softball fields (permit and fee); swimming complex (fee), 9-hole golf, lighted driving range, horseshoes, playground, spray park, saltwater fishing (license required), crabbing, picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), community room (fee). Fee Parking $10 weekends for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

REV. ARTHUR MACKEY SR. PARK, Lakeside Drive, Roosevelt, 516-571-8692. 27 acres; two basketball courts, four half-courts, two handball courts, two tennis courts, nature trail, youth baseball field (permit and fee), playground, spray park, unreserved picnic area, picnic shelter and reserved picnic area (fee), fishing (license required), bicycle trail.

WANTAGH PARK, 1 King Rd., off Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460. 111 acres; swimming complex, bicycle paths, mini golf, dog run, baseball and 3 softball fields (permit and fee), picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), shelters (permit, fee), tennis courts, marina, gazebo, playground, community room (fee), fishing (license required), fitness trail, jogging course, boat ramp ($82 annual fee for Nassau residents; $28 1-day launch, open to all); daily dockage ($2 per foot per day, reserved; open to all). Fee Parking $10 for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.