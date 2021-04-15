Enjoy sun, sand and surf at Long Island county parks
Life doesn't get much better than at county parks, where residents have a variety of campgrounds, ballfields, biking trails, dog runs, tennis courts and hiking trails at their disposal.vTrails and runs are free to county residents; fees apply for campgrounds, ballfields and some tennis courts. Parking fee for nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
NASSAU COUNTY PARKS Playgrounds, dog parks and more
BAY PARK, First Avenue, East Rockaway, 516-571-7245. 96 acres; picnic area (fee), playground, lighted tennis and basketball courts, biking and running paths, multisport fields and hard ballfields (permit and fee), 9-hole golf course (fee), fishing dock and launch ramp (fee) and dog run with separate areas for large and small dogs.
CANTIAGUE PARK, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056; golf, 516-571-7061. 127 acres; picnic area (reserved for fee and unreserved), batting cage (fee), playground, table games, horseshoe pits, boccie court, shuffleboard, basketball and handball courts, lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted multipurpose turf fields for football, lacrosse, lighted soccer and softball fields (permit and fee), jogging course, 9-hole golf course, driving range and mini-golf. There's also an indoor ice rink and outdoor pool complex with showers and a snack bar. Fee Parking $10 for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.
CEDAR CREEK PARK, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-571-7470. 259 acres; handball and tennis courts (fee), archery, multipurpose turf and softball fields (permit and fee), basketball court, aerodrome field (radio-controlled model planes; permit), Tether Car track, bicycle path and beginning of trail to Jones Beach, picnic areas, in-line and roller-skating area, and dog run.
CENTENNIAL PARK, 1 Centennial Ave., Roosevelt, 516-571-8695. 2 acres; playground, spray park, basketball, tennis, paddleball and handball courts, water sprinklers (in season) and picnic tables.
CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-571-8113. 98 acres; swimming pool (fee), indoor tennis courts (fee) 516-214-1900, 9-hole golf course, playgrounds, picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), dog run, fitness trail, softball and hardball fields (permit and fee), basketball and volleyball courts, paddleball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, outdoor ice rink (Nov.-March). Fee Parking $10 for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.
COW MEADOW PARK, South Main Street, near Ann Drive South, Freeport, 516-571-8685. 28 acres; basketball courts, tennis courts (fee), handball and paddleball courts, picnic area, playground, spray park, lighted softball field (permit and fee), jogging course, community room (fee), nature trail and pond.
EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, general, 516-572-0348; golf, 516-572-0327; pro shop, 516-222-2620; aquatic center, 516-572-0501; Northwell Health Ice Rink, 516-441-0070; batting cage and mini-golf 516-572-0407. 930 acres; baseball, softball, soccer fields (permit and fee), three 18-hole golf courses, driving range, mini-golf, batting range, picnic areas (reserved and unreserved), 14 tennis courts and 2 pickleball courts (lighted May-Oct.), playgrounds, dog run, jogging and fitness trails, bike paths, model boating, boccie, indoor aquatic center and restaurant.
EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH PARK, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov Nassau County residents only. Ocean beach, lifeguards June 20 to Labor Day. Cabanas (by lottery, fee), 2 pools (fee), 2 tennis courts, beach volleyball, soccer fields (fee), basketball court, playgrounds, baseball field (permit and fee), handball and paddleball, snack bars, 74 campsites for RVs (reservation and fee), picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), surf casting (permit required), skate park, 516-572-0245, space is limited. Fee Parking $15 a day with Leisure Pass, Memorial Day-Labor Day; without pass, $37.
GRANT PARK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821 or 516-571-7820. 35 acres; tennis courts (fee), handball/paddleball courts, playgrounds, spray pool, outdoor ice rink (fee, Nov.-March), picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), basketball courts, turf softball fields (permit and fee), fishing lake (license required).
INWOOD PARK, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-571-7800. 16 acres; softball ballfield (permit and fee), tennis and basketball courts, playground, outdoor roller rink, saltwater fishing (license required), crabbing, launch ramp (fee), picnic area (reserved for fee and unreserved).
MITCHEL ATHLETIC COMPLEX, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-572-0400; rifle and pistol range, 516-572-0420. 49 acres; 400-meter track, football, lacrosse and soccer stadium (permit and fee), eight athletic fields for baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse (permit and fees).
NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, 516-571-7800. 150 acres; lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted basketball courts, lighted handball and paddleball courts, lighted baseball, football, softball fields (permit and fee); swimming complex (fee), 9-hole golf, lighted driving range, horseshoes, playground, spray park, saltwater fishing (license required), crabbing, picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), community room (fee). Fee Parking $10 weekends for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.
REV. ARTHUR MACKEY SR. PARK, Lakeside Drive, Roosevelt, 516-571-8692. 27 acres; two basketball courts, four half-courts, two handball courts, two tennis courts, nature trail, youth baseball field (permit and fee), playground, spray park, unreserved picnic area, picnic shelter and reserved picnic area (fee), fishing (license required), bicycle trail.
WANTAGH PARK, 1 King Rd., off Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460. 111 acres; swimming complex, bicycle paths, mini golf, dog run, baseball and 3 softball fields (permit and fee), picnic areas (reserved for fee and unreserved), shelters (permit, fee), tennis courts, marina, gazebo, playground, community room (fee), fishing (license required), fitness trail, jogging course, boat ramp ($82 annual fee for Nassau residents; $28 1-day launch, open to all); daily dockage ($2 per foot per day, reserved; open to all). Fee Parking $10 for nonresidents from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.
SUFFOLK COUNTY PARKS Fishing ponds, bike trails and more
Parking fees may apply, check nwsdy.li/suffparkfees
ARTHUR KUNZ COUNTY PARK, off Landing Avenue, Smithtown, 631-854-4949. 97 acres, Greenbelt Trail; hiking, bird watching.
BERKELEY JACKSON COUNTY PARK, Manor Road, Huntington. 102 acres; hiking and bird watching.
BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK, Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, 631-854-3712. 588 acres; bridle paths (no rentals), campsites, fishing pond, hiking, picnic areas, restrooms, rowboat rentals, and fenced-in dog run area. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
BROOKSIDE COUNTY PARK, 59 Brook St., Sayville, 631-854-4949. 5.8-acre park was estate of architect Isaac H. Green. Guided nature and bird-watching walks 1-3 p.m. Wed. and Sun. (weather permitting).
CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, 631-852-5502. 320 acres; individual, group campsites (groups must reserve), restrooms, playground, sports fields, nature trails, activity building, mountain biking. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK, Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton, 631-852-7620. 608 acres; individual and group campsites (groups reserve), self-guided nature trail, outer beach area for saltwater fishing (permit), waterfowl hunting (fee, license), rowboat rentals, picnic area, biking. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
CUPSOGUE BEACH COUNTY PARK, Dune Road, Westhampton, 631-852-8111; off season 631-854-4949. West end of Dune Road, directly across inlet from Smith Point County Park. Protected beach (daily May 29-Sept. 6), beach wheelchair and beach access mat, snack bar; limited camping on bay side, off-road vehicle permit needed. Fee Parking fee daily May 29-Sept. 6: $9 with Suffolk County Green Key card holders, $18 without card. Seniors/Handicap/Vol./Aux. Police/CERT/Vet with Green Key card free weekdays only (excluding holidays).
GARDINER COUNTY PARK, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-854-0935. 231 acres; picnic area, pavilion, nature trail and physical fitness trail; dog-friendly, leashes required.
GOLDSMITH’S INLET COUNTY PARK, off Mill Road, Peconic, 631-854-4949. 60 acres; ½-mile trail.
INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK, County Road 105, Riverhead, 631-852-3232. 287 acres; individual and group campsites (groups reserve), saltwater fishing, hiking trails, playground, picnic area. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
ISLIP GREENBELT COUNTY PARK, Islip, 631-854-4949. 153 acres; access to Greenbelt.
LAKE RONKONKOMA COUNTY PARK, Lake Shore Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-854-9699. 223 acres; baseball, handball, basketball, handicapped-accessible playground, picnic area, freshwater fishing. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
LAKELAND COUNTY PARK, Johnson Avenue, Islandia, 631-853-2727 or 631-854-4949. 70 acres; picnic area with gazebo, boardwalks, shuffleboard, basketball courts. Playground; nature trail/boardwalk over headwaters of the Connetquot River; self-guided, interpretive trails, tactile maps for visually impaired; nature trails — 3,500 feet are boardwalks or surfaced areas.
MESCHUTT BEACH COUNTY PARK, 1 Canal Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-852-8209; 631-854-4949 off season. 7 acres; protected beach (May 29-Sept. 6; bathing in Peconic Bay), picnic area, playground, snack area, sand wheelchair, lifeguards. Fee Parking fee daily May 29-Sept. 6: $9 with Suffolk County Green Key card, $18 without card. Seniors with Green Key card free weekdays only (excluding holidays).
MONTAUK COUNTY PARK, Route 27, Montauk, 631-852-7879. 1,126 acres; bridle paths (rentals), outer beach camping (fee; off-road permit needed), freshwater fishing, nature trails, waterfowl and deer hunting (license), picnic and bike hostel areas, beach. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
NORTHWEST HARBOR COUNTY PARK, off Swamp Road, East Hampton, 631-852-7620, 631-854-4949. 337 acres along a salt marsh. Migratory waterfowl; bow deer hunting with seasonal and daily permit and key card.
ORIENT POINT COUNTY PARK, end of Route 25 near the Orient Point ferry, Orient, 631-854-4949. 48 acres, mile-long beach, 1⁄2-mile trail, bird-watching.
POXABOGUE COUNTY PARK, Old Farm Road, Bridgehampton, 631-854-4949. 26 acres, ½-mile nature walk; winter waterfowl.
PROSSER PINES COUNTY PARK, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, 631-854-4949. 56 acres; white pine; trails, bird watching.
RAYNOR BEACH COUNTY PARK, Ronkonkoma Avenue, Ronkonkoma, 631-854-9699. Two playgrounds, basketball, tennis and handball courts, soccer, baseball fields, picnic tables, trails.
ROBERT CUSHMAN MURPHY COUNTY PARK, off River Road at Swan Pond, Manorville, 631-854-4949. 2,200 acres, bird watching, fishing (license needed) on Swan Pond (free canoe ramp).
SANS SOUCI COUNTY PARK, access off Broadway Avenue, Sayville, 631-854-4949. Bird-watching and hiking.
SEARS BELLOWS COUNTY PARK, Bellows Pond Road, Hampton Bays, 631-852-8290. 693 acres; bicycle hostel area, individual and group campsites (groups reserve), rowboat rentals, playground, bridle paths, freshwater fishing, waterfowl and deer hunting (adjacent park, in season); no lifeguards. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
SHINNECOCK EAST COUNTY PARK, Dune Road, Southampton, 631-852-8839 (seasonal); 631-852-8290 (off season). 89 acres; 100 campsites on outer beach for self-contained vehicles only, saltwater fishing and off-road vehicles. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-852-1313. Protected beach, saltwater fishing, waterfowl hunting (in season with license), beach camping, sand wheelchair and beach access mat, fishing and picnic areas, snack bar, disabled-accessible playground. Home of TWA 800 memorial. Fee Parking fee daily May 29-Sept. 6: $9 Green Key card holders; $18 Non-Green card holders; Seniors/Handicap/Vol./Aux. Police/CERT/Vet with Green Key card free weekdays only (excluding holidays).
SMITHTOWN GREENBELT COUNTY PARK, off Route 347 at Nissequogue River, Smithtown, 631-854-4949. 118 acres, part of Greenbelt Trail.
SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, 631-854-1414. 1,323 acres; bridle paths, individual and group campsites (groups reserve), freshwater fishing (fee, license), waterfowl hunting in season (license), picnic area, disabled-accessible playground, canoeing, trap and skeet. Home of Long Island Live Steamers miniature trains (fee) (lilivesteamers.org, 631-345-0499) from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; tickets available until 2:45 p.m. Last train leaves at 3 p.m.: Public Run days are usually the second and last Sunday of the month but there can be exceptions. All run days have been canceled until COVID restrictions are lifted. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.
SUFFOLK HILLS COUNTY PARK, off County Road 51, Riverhead, 631-854-4949. 985 acres; site of Bald Hill, highest point on the East End; bow deer hunting in season.
TERRELL RIVER COUNTY PARK, off Montauk Highway, Center Moriches, 631-854-4949, nwsdy.li/scparks 260 acres; hiking trails, bird watching.
VAN BOURGONDIEN COUNTY PARK, Albin Avenue, West Babylon, 631-854-4949. Managed by Babylon Town through Adopt-a-Park program. 19 acres; playground, two soccer fields, ½-mile exercise course, two tennis courts.
WEST HILLS COUNTY PARK, Sweet Hollow Road, Huntington, 631-854-4423. 854 acres; bridle paths, youth group camping area, playground, small and large dog parks. Fee $7 parking Green Key card holders, $15 Non-Green Key card holders, May 29-Sept. 6 weekends and holidays only.