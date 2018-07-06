It’s lighthouse-hunting season on Long Island, and you can launch into this increasingly popular hobby at one of the Island’s most remote and scenic recreational areas: Orient Beach State Park at the tip of the North Fork.

With binoculars and a $12.50 “passport” booklet purchased at the park gift shop, sightings of a handful of historic lighthouses can be recorded at the 363-acre park on Gardiners Bay. An outdoor map pinpoints spots along the shoreline where these historic aids to navigation are visible in the distance, either with binoculars or the naked eye. Hobbyists can collect commemorative stamps and badges issued by the United States Lighthouse Society.

“On a walk you can see four lighthouses, which is outstanding,” says East End lighthouse historian Bob Allen of Greenport, who has collected about 30 stamps from California to Maine.

COLLECTING SIGHTINGS

Lighthouse-hunting is a growing national hobby, according to officials of the United States Lighthouse Society, which sponsors the passport program. The society sells approximately 10,000 lighthouse passports annually, says executive director Jeff Gales. “It’s an entry level, fun way to get interested in lighthouse preservation,” he says.

About 25 passports and hundreds of commemorative stamps have been sold at the Orient Beach gift shop since the program began two years ago, says park supervisor William Bohach.

“With all the lighthouses along the coast, it brings you to spots you’ve never seen before,” Bohach says of the passport program. “The lighthouse settings are just stunning,” Bohach adds. “They take you back to an earlier time and the romance of the sea.”

LI'S MANY BEACONS

There are 18 lighthouses along Long Island’s coast, Allen says. The best known include the Fire Island Lighthouse and Montauk Point Lighthouse, built in 1796, the oldest lighthouse in New York State. Many more of these structures, which date mostly from the 19th century, are scattered along the coastline or just offshore.

The Town of Southold alone boasts eight lighthouses — the most in any township in the United States, Allen says. He's the great-grandson of the light keeper at two beacons visible with binoculars from the Orient Beach State Park parking lot: the Cedar Island Light in East Hampton and the Long Beach Bar “Bug Light” Lighthouse in Orient. The Bug Light — so-named because of its odd shape — can also be seen up close from the shore after a two-mile hike on the beach. In addition, The Plum Island and Orient Point light stations are visible from the park entrance drive. For extra help, detailed scale models of the Plum Island, Orient Point and Long Beach Bar light are displayed on the lawn at the park entrance.

The other Southold lighthouses include Horton Point, perched atop a rocky bluff overlooking the Long Island Sound (Open 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends Memorial Day through Columbus Day, $5-$10). Latimer Reef, Little Gull Island, Race Rock and North Dumpling lights, near Fishers Island can be seen (and stamps earned) aboard two-hour Cross Sound Ferry cruises departing from New London, Connecticut. (631-323-2525, longislandferry.com, $15-$30).

To get credit for seeing or touring a lighthouse, purchase a $1 stamp at a lighthouse passport location. The money is donated to a not-for-profit lighthouse preservation fund.

Lighthouse enthusiasts can join the society’s free Passport Club (register online at uslhs.org/fun/passport-club) to redeem completed booklets for “I’ve seen the light” commemorative patches and an “I Brake for Lighthouses” bumper sticker.