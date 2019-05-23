Visitors to Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh are getting a new activity: Zip lines.

Perfect for the adventurous who do not fear of heights, the new adventure playground could open this summer, as the park celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Zip lines, ropes or cables suspended in the air, will allow parkgoers to slide down to the ground.

“The WildPlay park will give Jones Beach a modern element,” said George Gorman, Long Island regional park director.

The new play area is part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s $65 million upgrade plan for the park, he said.

Jones Beach, built by Robert Moses, is one of the master developer’s most enduring legacies.

The renovations – from washrooms to the Boardwalk Café – all have been designed to blend in with the park’s Beaux Arts architecture.