Spend a half or full day on the water — with someone else playing skipper, fish-finder and first mate. More than a dozen party fishing boats depart from Captree State Park in Babylon in hot pursuit of fluke, bluefish or monster-sized striped bass in the Great South Bay. Others set sail all along the coastline, from Port Washington to Greenport on the North Shore and from Point Lookout to Montauk on the South Shore. Boats depart mornings, afternoons and evenings. Many require no reservations, but if you have a large group, be sure to call ahead.

For private charters, reservations required. Fees and amenities vary, so call or check website.



NASSAU

ANGLER FISHING FLEET, 405 Main St., Port Washington, 718-659-8181, theangler.com Season April-Dec. Offering Open boat and private charter, full-day, half-day and night fishing for all species in season; fireworks cruises; children’s fishing camp. Capacity 69.



CAPTAIN LOU FLEET, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com Season May-Sept. Offering Bay and ocean fishing, half-day fishing daily, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., for fluke; bait and tackle included; moonlight cruises. Capacity 120.



SUPER HAWK, East Marina, Point Lookout, 516-607-3004, superhawkfishing.com Season All year. Offering Half-day fishing daily, departs 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.; moonlight cruises. Capacity 142.



SUFFOLK

CAPT. GILLEN, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-586-5511, captreefishing.com Season April-Nov. Offering Fishing daily on the bay and ocean, 6-10:15 a.m., 11 a.m.-3:15 p.m. and 4-7:15 p.m.; special 9 p.m. weekend trips in summer (check website for schedule). Capacity 125.



CAPT. ROD, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-587-7316, captrod.com Season April-Nov. Offering Bay, inlet fishing; half-day (afternoon), full-day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily; 4-8 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Memorial Day-Labor Day. Capacity 100.



CAPT. WHITTAKER, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-587-7087, captainwhittaker.com Season May-Oct. Offering Bay and inlet fishing, half-day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; bait and rods included. Capacity 85.

CAPTREE PRIDE, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-848-9857, captreepride.com Season April-Nov. Offering Sails daily, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-5:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; rods and tackle included. Capacity 150.



CAPTREE PRINCESS, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-404-6817, captreeprincess.com Season All year. Offering Open inshore and deep sea fishing; onboard tackle shop. Summer schedule: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5:30 p.m., 7-11 p.m. Capacity 140.



CELTIC GRACE, Port Jefferson Harbor, Port Jefferson, 631-928-3926, celticquestfishing.com Season April-Dec. Offering Sound fishing; full-day, half-day and evening trips; rods, bait and tackle included. Capacity 120.



CELTIC QUEST IV, Port Jefferson Harbor, Port Jefferson, 631-928-3926, celticquestfishing.com Season April-Dec. Offering Sound fishing; full-day, half-day and evening trips. Capacity 110.



EBB TIDE, Salivar’s Dock, West Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-2818, ebbtidefishing.com Season May-Oct. Offering Ocean fishing, half-day trips (porgy, sea bass, fluke). Capacity 72.



EBB TIDE II, Salivar’s Dock, West Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-2818, ebbtidefishing.com Season May-Oct. Offering Ocean fishing, full-day and half-day trips; Sunset cruises and private charters available. Capacity 88. FISH ON II, Windswept Marina, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-889-5291, fishonfishing.com Season All year. Offering Full- and half-day trips, fishing all species in season; bait and tackle included. Capacity 90.



FISHFINDER II, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 516-287-3704, captreefishfinder.com Season Mid-April to mid-Dec. Offering Daily trips, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for fluke and 5-9 p.m. for striped bass, bluefish, weakfish and fluke, daily, night trips 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Thur.-Sat. for striped bass. Capacity 75.



ISLAND PRINCESS, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, islandprincesscaptree.com, 631-587-6024. Season April-Nov. Offering Day and night fishing: 7-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily April-Nov.; additional trip, 6-10 p.m. daily, May-Sept. (weakfish, bay blues and stripers). Capacity 138.



JAMES JOSEPH II, 84 N. New York Ave., Huntington, 631-651-8235, jamesjosephfishing.com Season Mid-April-Dec. Offering Fluke fishing, half-day (4-hour) trips, call or check website for schedule. Bluefish and striped bass fishing, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Capacity 144.



JIB VI, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 516-578-1158, jibvi.com Season April-Nov. Offering Bay and ocean fishing, 3 half-day trips daily: 7 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. (fluke, black fish, sea bass); rod, bait and tackle included. Evening trips 7-11 p.m. (bay blues, weakfish and striped bass). Capacity 77.



LAURA LEE FLEET, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-661-1867, captree.com Season May-Nov. Offering Bay and ocean fishing (fluke, sea bass, stripers, bluefish, codfish); daily trips at 7 and 8 a.m.; and 1, 2, 6, 8 and 11 p.m.; rod, bait and tackle included. Capacity 90.



LAZY BONES, 474 Westlake Dr., Montauk Harbor, Montauk, 631-668-5671, nwsdy.li/lazybones Season May-Dec. Offering Half-day trips, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., in spring and summer for fluke, in fall for striped bass and bluefish. Capacity 45.



MISS MONTAUK II, Montauk Marine Basin, Montauk, 631-668-1545, missmontauk.com Season All year. Offering Full-day trips available; summer: fluke fishing; fall: sea bass, porgy, stripers, blackfish; winter: cod fishing. Summer sunset cruises. Capacity 108.



NORTH STAR 2, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-669-5719, fishcaptree.com Season June 1-Sept. 9. Offering Half-day trips, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. (fluke); 5-9 p.m. (bass, blues, weak fish, fluke). Capacity 100.



NORTH STAR 3, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-669-5719, fishcaptree.com Season June 1-Sept. 9. Offering Half-day trips, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. (fluke); 6-9 p.m. Capacity 70.



OSPREY FISHING FLEET, 118 W. Broadway, Town Dock, Port Jefferson Marina, Port Jefferson, 631-331-4153, ospreyfishing.com Season May-Dec. Offering Day and night trips daily for all fish in season. Late-night trips by arrangement. Capacity 55 and 75.



PECONIC STAR FLEET, Railroad Dock, Third Street, Greenport, 631-875-2631, peconicstarboats.com Season May-Nov. Offering Full-day trips; lighthouse tours. Capacity 150 each boat.



PRIME TIME 3, Orient by the Sea Marina, 40200 Main Rd., Orient Point, primetime3.com, 631-323-2618, Season May-Dec. Offering Daily open-boat fishing 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (fluke, sea bass, porgy, striped bass/bottom combo) and 4-10 p.m. (striped bass); private charters available. Capacity 42.



ROSIE, Center Yacht Club, 222 Old Neck Rd., Center Moriches, 631-281-1393, rosiefishing.com Season April-Dec. Offering 4- and 8-hour excursions, parking, bait, rods and reels included; private charters available. Capacity 78.



SHINNECOCK STAR, Oakland’s Marina, 365 Dune Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-728-4563, shinnecockstar.com Season All year. Offering Bay or ocean fishing; custom tackle and bait included; reservations required. Capacity 30.



VIKING STAR, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Season All year. Offering Night, day and offshore fishing, plus charters. Capacity 150.



VIKING STARIPER, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Season May-Oct. Offering Day fishing trips; charters available. Capacity 70.



VIKING STARSHIP, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Season All year. Offering Night, day and offshore fishing, plus charters. Capacity 300.