Tired of streaming entertainment at home? Try Airstreaming. The Long Island Airstream Experience will upgrade your party plans by delivering a themed Airstream trailer complete with food, drinks, games and furniture wherever you wish.

"This is a way to throw a party for adults but really jazz it up. It’s fully catered and everything is included," says company owner Thomas Francis. "When you are done, we take care of the cleanup. It’s a real safe way to have a good time on your own terms."

Airstreams are lightweight recreational trailers with a signature aluminum shell. They were made in the early 1950s, but in recent years, have made a comeback in popularity.

"They almost look like a Coors Light can," says Francis. "It’s very Americana."

INDIVIDUAL EXPERIENCES

Francis grew up camping all over Long Island and worked in the hospitality industry. He launched The Long Island Airstream Experience by combining his two interests. At first he was providing cigar and bourbon pairings at local weddings but ran into a weather issue.

"Every time it would rain, no one could go outside and have a cigar," says Francis. "I realized I had to get a mobile unit where you could go inside."

In early 2018, The Long Island Cuban Cigar & Bourbon Experience was born. Francis bought his first Airstream, which he decorated with a wood interior, padded booths and stand-up ashtrays plus an air purifier that removes the smoke.

"Everyone gets two cigars with a choice of mild, medium or full-bodied," says Francis. "We pair them with three types of bourbon, which is unlimited."

After this experience took off, Francis launched his second Airstream, The Long Island Wine & Cheese Experience in 2019. Here guests enjoy unlimited wines from 12 different Long Island vineyards plus two large cheese platters.

"This one is very popular with women as we get a lot of bridal showers and bachelorette parties," says Francis. "We even include a wine glass painting station. The glasses are baked on-site then put into party bags to take home."

In 2020, The Long Island Beer & Burger Experience took off offering eight Long Island craft beers on tap and chef-cooked burgers with 12 different toppings plus waffle fried chips.

"Inside the Airstream there's a full sports bar motif with five flat-screens each containing DirecTV," says Francis.

NEW ADDITIONS

The latest incarnation, launching this month, is called The Long Island Taco & Tequila Experience. This one has four margarita flavors (lemon-lime, blue raspberry, mango and frozen strawberry), tequila flights and four types of tacos (chicken, shrimp, pork and vegetable), all of which are unlimited.

"The aesthetic is like a Day of the Dead eatery," he says. "It has also has a game of dominoes that comes with it."

Each three-hour experience, which holds up to 25 people, comes with a carpet patio, tailgate games (corn hole, Jenga, poker table), patio furniture, a bartender and wait staff. A chef and chef assistant are part of the beer & burger and taco & tequila packages.

"We cook the food under a tent outside," says Francis. "The Airstream is meant to be utilized by your group."

LET’S DO BRUNCH

Coming up next, Francis will introduce The Long Island Boozy Brunch Experience after the summer.

"On Long Island, everyone is always looking for the best brunch," he says. "Now we are going to bring brunch to you."

The experience will include unlimited rum punch, mimosas and Bloody Marys as well as a brunch buffet featuring an omelet station, pancake/waffle station plus chafing dishes with sausage, bacon and avocado toast.

"There will even be a live chocolate fountain," says Francis.