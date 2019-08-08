Day-into-night: Spend the day exploring Patchogue 

DAYTIME EATS Brunch and small bites

Toast Coffeehouse

Super-dog-friendly and with an overall welcoming personality, the food served here is an Instagrammer’s dream, with each plate prepared in a pretty fashion; most dishes are photogenic, as the menu is resplendent with plates crafted from taste-packed ingredients. Breakfast options include eggs and omelets, waffles dolloped with fruits, burritos and variations on French toast; salads and burgers can be ordered for lunch, as can specialty sandwiches — and there are mimosas and a Bloody Mary on the menu, too.

INFO: 46 E Main St.; 631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com

Gallo

Specializing in Colombian food, Gallo is a busy restaurant and event space that also hosts paint nights and dance parties with resident DJ Funkey G Fridays. They have a lengthy happy hour (Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.) that features deals like two-lime margaritas or sangrias for $10, Red Bull-based cocktails for $6 and house wines at a two-for-$8 rate. Drink specials change daily, with "Mojito Mondays," "Tequila Tuesday," Whiskey Wednesdays" and deals on shots during "Thirsty Thursdays."

INFO: 3 E Main St.; 631-475-4667, gallorestaurant.com

Buttermilk’s Kitchen

This gastropub looks like a bar and serves beer and wine, but is only open for breakfast and lunch. The menu includes hearty breakfast plates plus sandwiches, wraps and grilled cheese, but feel free to stray with create-your-own options.

INFO: 76 West Main St.; 631-654-6455, buttermilkskitchen.com

Catch Oyster Bar

Happy Hour runs Mondays through Fridays from 3:00-6:30 p.m. and features a full bar and half-price oysters, clams and shrimp cocktail. It’s not the largest space in town, but its seats tend to fill with people coming through for dishes like lobster rolls, po’boys and the signature fish tacos.

INFO: 63 N Ocean Ave.; 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com

Flo’s

Although the Flo’s brand is probably best-known for its Blue Point luncheonette, the Patchogue extension has also made a name for itself as a night-life venue, with a late-night menu that kicks in after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, plus drink specials that start at 10 p.m. A DJ spins in the corner those nights, but this is a beats-while-eating scene.

INFO: 38 W Main St.; 888-356-7864, flosfamous.com

The Cuban

One of the newer spots in town, this restaurant is an offshoot of the Cuban in Garden City, and also shares an owner with the several Margarita’s Cafes around Long Island. In addition to the expected food and drink, you'll find an entertaining vibe with live bands on Thursdays and the venue’s signature Tropicana shows Fridays and Saturdays — we’re talking showgirls, an MC and dancing with sounds ranging from salsa and merengue to disco.

INFO: 95 West Main St.; 631-714-5626; thecubanny.com

Swell Taco

Grab $3 tacos on Mondays, $2 beef, buffalo or papas tacos on Tuesdays, and half-off drinks on Fridays from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. There's happy hour on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.. The back patio has ring toss and cornhole games, and there's live music indoors nightly Thursdays through Sundays. Keep an eye out for sporadic art nights as well; they do happen from time to time.

INFO: 30 E. Main St.; 631-627-6010, swelltacopatchogue.com

Bobbique

An elder statesman to the scene, Bobbique arrived in 2006, when Main Street wasn’t quite as lively, and its still serving barbecue dishes, with happy hour rolling in Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. For many, however, the live music is the draw, oftentimes starring bluesy rockers and serious musicians.

INFO: 70 W Main St.; 631-447-7744, bobbique.com

Local Burger Co.

The Patchogue sibling to the original in Bay Shore, there are burgers and fries plus a full bar, and that includes milkshakes served boozy upon request. A cool fact you might not expect is that the late-night crowd can swing through Fridays and Saturdays for a select menu that includes arguably the most important food in the history of nightlife on Long Island: fries served with gravy and cheese.

INFO: 76 W. Main St.; 631-730-7373, localburgerco.com

Roast Coffee & Tea Trading Co.

As the name implies, roasted coffee and various teas are the “ground” floor of this coffeehouse; there’s espresso and hot chocolate, too. Roast also occasionally holds socials that include Q&As with its chief roaster, tastings, roasting demos and afternoon tea times.

INFO: 41 E. Main St.; 631-627-3966, roast.coffee

The Village Idiot Pub

Well-known for its weekend breakfast menu (Saturaday and Sundays, beginning at 7 a.m.) with a $20 build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, the pub serves lunch and dinner, as well. Poker is played Sundays at 7 p.m., and DJs and live music are featured most weekends.

INFO: 8 E. Main St.; 631-289-8471, villageidiotpubli.com

Del Fuego

Come for the cuisine, stay for the nightlife. This Mexican restaurant infuses tangy bites and drinks in a lively atmosphere. Food and drink specials are offered every day of the week -- check out Sangria Saturday for $5 off any pitcher of red or white sangria, topped off with fresh fruit. Other specials include Margarita Mondays, Wing Wednesdays and Flight Fridays.

INFO: 25 W Main St.; 631-569-5400, delfuegorestaurant.com

Duke’s Hot Links and Cold Drinks

Taking its name from a dog who was the toast of Patchogue back in the 1940s, this joint sells hot dogs that come with loads of toppings, as well as sausages and burgers.

INFO: 58A S. Ocean Ave., no number or website.

The Cheese Patch

Cheese and wine are served -- and sold to take home. Drop in for a cheese flight, try a cheese pairing with wine or beer, swing by Wednesdays from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for $5 tap wines, and keep an eye out for occasional live jazz or acoustic sounds.

INFO: 20 E. Main St.; 631-438-0393, thecheesepatch.com

Hoptron Brewtique

The food menu includes brats and bar snacks, like gourmet popcorn, big pretzels, dessert and pizza-inspired “crustiques,” and drinks include unique and rare beers. There's also a happy hour Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Closed on Mondays.)

INFO: 22 W. Main St.; 631-438-0296, hoptronbrewtique.com

Delfiore Pizza & Food Co.

Delfiore has recently upped its game by extending its hours to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, serving a limited menu. (Cash only from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.)

INFO: 75 E. Main St.; 631-475-3663, delfiorepizza.com