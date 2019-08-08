Day-into-night: Spend the day exploring Patchogue
If you're looking for a day of live music, great food and fun things to do, head over to Patchogue. Whether you want to grab a bite, catch a live band or dance the night away, this town has something for everyone.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO Transportation and tips
Parking & LIRR
A permit or parking fee is required to park at the Patchogue train station. Parking in downtown Patchogue in general is a metered situation (between 10 a.m.-2 a.m.). There are free lots within walking distance of Main Street, like the Courthouse Lot (at West and South St.) close to the rear of the Patchogue Theater (near Oak St. and Jayne Ave.), and portions of the lot behind the Patchogue Library and the post office (off Terry Street, between South Ocean and Rides avenues). Metered parking is enforced Mondays through Saturdays (except holidays); some restrictions apply, read the rules at the pay station you’re using.
QWIK RIDE
Do you want to sample the scene but pass on driving and parking? This lift is a winning proposition: Download the app, then request a ride from your location to your destination (east to west boundaries are between Waverly Avenue and Route 112, north to south rides are limited to between Sunrise Highway and the water). Within minutes, an green electric vehicle arrives. The best part? The ride is free (gratuities are accepted). Available Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Qwik Ride also is affiliated with Late Night Chauffeurs (631-601-7503; latenightchauffeurs.com), who will drive your car home for you and charge by the mile and location.
INFO: Qwik Ride: 631-300-8674; qwikrides.com
Travel to Fire Island
Patchogue is one of the three ferry points to Fire Island, and the only direct ferry route to Davis Park and Watch Hill. Davis Park (ferry terminal site: 80 Brightwood St.) is a hamlet with only one bar and restaurant, a large venue featuring the Casino Cafe on one side and the Casino Bar on the other. Open only during the summer season, the eatery offers a seafood-leaning menu while the pub holds daily events that include DJ parties and live music that attract large crowds. The Casino venues also have a unique feature: from its decks one can spy both the Atlantic Ocean and the Great South Bay.
Watch Hill (ferry terminal site: 150 West Ave.) on the other hand has no residents, as it’s part of the Otis Pike Fire Island High Dune Wilderness. Open for camping, it also features glamping, a nature trail, a marina, beaches and the Whalehouse Point Restaurant (631-597-6075) which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner (hours vary, generally between 9 a.m.-8 p.m., slightly later on weekends), as well as live music and DJs on occasion — and it’s both family- and dog-friendly.
INFO: Ferry schedules and information available at davisparkferry.com
THINGS TO DO In town and on the water
Patchogue’s Alive After Five
Among the most popular street fairs on Long Island, these summer Main Street festivals draw several hundred attendees. Local stores and restaurants set up street-side booths catering to families and partiers. In addition to childrens' activities, food trucks and vendors, you'll find multiple stages featuring live music. The final 2019 Alive After Five festival, themed “Celebrating Our Cultural Diversity” is set for Thurs., Aug. 8 (5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; area roads close at 3 p.m.).
INFO: Free to attend; raindate is Aug. 22. aliveafterfive.com
Alive by the River
Inspired by Alive After Five, several waterfront venues -- Dublin Deck, Off-Key Tikki, Harbor Crab, Drift 82 and The Oar -- host parties for $10 that include all-day use of water taxis providing transportation between them. (The final Alive by the River of 2019 takes place on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Food Done It?
Follow a storyline on your cellphone, which will lead you to hush-hush destinations as you take a four-hour "edible mystery tour" of area restaurants. Current Patchogue adventures include “Fire and Ice (Cream)” and “The Cupcake Conundrum.”
INFO: Tickets and more information is available at fooddoneit.com
Challenge Escape Rooms
You and a group of teammates get “locked” in a room for an hour, and can only get out by effectively solving puzzles. No worries, though : Door can be opened instantly in case of emergency. The Patchogue location currently offers seven different themed room, ranging from family-friendly advertures to an adults-only “Killer Countdown Room,” inspired by the “Saw” horror film franchise.
INFO: More information and ticket purchase at challengeescaperooms.com
Long Island SUP
For an aquatic experience in Patchogue, leave Main Street and head the water at Sunset Harbor (90 Colonial Dr., East Patchogue), where a stand-up paddleboard (a SUP) can be rented — or you can take a lesson, or practice some SUP yoga when classes are held. Sunset paddle tours are available, as are canoes and kayaks.
INFO: Call 631-326-7926 or visit longisland-sup.com for more information.
DAYTIME EATS Brunch and small bites
Toast Coffeehouse
Super-dog-friendly and with an overall welcoming personality, the food served here is an Instagrammer’s dream, with each plate prepared in a pretty fashion; most dishes are photogenic, as the menu is resplendent with plates crafted from taste-packed ingredients. Breakfast options include eggs and omelets, waffles dolloped with fruits, burritos and variations on French toast; salads and burgers can be ordered for lunch, as can specialty sandwiches — and there are mimosas and a Bloody Mary on the menu, too.
INFO: 46 E Main St.; 631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com
Gallo
Specializing in Colombian food, Gallo is a busy restaurant and event space that also hosts paint nights and dance parties with resident DJ Funkey G Fridays. They have a lengthy happy hour (Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.) that features deals like two-lime margaritas or sangrias for $10, Red Bull-based cocktails for $6 and house wines at a two-for-$8 rate. Drink specials change daily, with "Mojito Mondays," "Tequila Tuesday," Whiskey Wednesdays" and deals on shots during "Thirsty Thursdays."
INFO: 3 E Main St.; 631-475-4667, gallorestaurant.com
Buttermilk’s Kitchen
This gastropub looks like a bar and serves beer and wine, but is only open for breakfast and lunch. The menu includes hearty breakfast plates plus sandwiches, wraps and grilled cheese, but feel free to stray with create-your-own options.
INFO: 76 West Main St.; 631-654-6455, buttermilkskitchen.com
Catch Oyster Bar
Happy Hour runs Mondays through Fridays from 3:00-6:30 p.m. and features a full bar and half-price oysters, clams and shrimp cocktail. It’s not the largest space in town, but its seats tend to fill with people coming through for dishes like lobster rolls, po’boys and the signature fish tacos.
INFO: 63 N Ocean Ave.; 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com
Flo’s
Although the Flo’s brand is probably best-known for its Blue Point luncheonette, the Patchogue extension has also made a name for itself as a night-life venue, with a late-night menu that kicks in after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, plus drink specials that start at 10 p.m. A DJ spins in the corner those nights, but this is a beats-while-eating scene.
INFO: 38 W Main St.; 888-356-7864, flosfamous.com
The Cuban
One of the newer spots in town, this restaurant is an offshoot of the Cuban in Garden City, and also shares an owner with the several Margarita’s Cafes around Long Island. In addition to the expected food and drink, you'll find an entertaining vibe with live bands on Thursdays and the venue’s signature Tropicana shows Fridays and Saturdays — we’re talking showgirls, an MC and dancing with sounds ranging from salsa and merengue to disco.
INFO: 95 West Main St.; 631-714-5626; thecubanny.com
Swell Taco
Grab $3 tacos on Mondays, $2 beef, buffalo or papas tacos on Tuesdays, and half-off drinks on Fridays from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. There's happy hour on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.. The back patio has ring toss and cornhole games, and there's live music indoors nightly Thursdays through Sundays. Keep an eye out for sporadic art nights as well; they do happen from time to time.
INFO: 30 E. Main St.; 631-627-6010, swelltacopatchogue.com
Bobbique
An elder statesman to the scene, Bobbique arrived in 2006, when Main Street wasn’t quite as lively, and its still serving barbecue dishes, with happy hour rolling in Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. For many, however, the live music is the draw, oftentimes starring bluesy rockers and serious musicians.
INFO: 70 W Main St.; 631-447-7744, bobbique.com
Local Burger Co.
The Patchogue sibling to the original in Bay Shore, there are burgers and fries plus a full bar, and that includes milkshakes served boozy upon request. A cool fact you might not expect is that the late-night crowd can swing through Fridays and Saturdays for a select menu that includes arguably the most important food in the history of nightlife on Long Island: fries served with gravy and cheese.
INFO: 76 W. Main St.; 631-730-7373, localburgerco.com
Roast Coffee & Tea Trading Co.
As the name implies, roasted coffee and various teas are the “ground” floor of this coffeehouse; there’s espresso and hot chocolate, too. Roast also occasionally holds socials that include Q&As with its chief roaster, tastings, roasting demos and afternoon tea times.
INFO: 41 E. Main St.; 631-627-3966, roast.coffee
The Village Idiot Pub
Well-known for its weekend breakfast menu (Saturaday and Sundays, beginning at 7 a.m.) with a $20 build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, the pub serves lunch and dinner, as well. Poker is played Sundays at 7 p.m., and DJs and live music are featured most weekends.
INFO: 8 E. Main St.; 631-289-8471, villageidiotpubli.com
Del Fuego
Come for the cuisine, stay for the nightlife. This Mexican restaurant infuses tangy bites and drinks in a lively atmosphere. Food and drink specials are offered every day of the week -- check out Sangria Saturday for $5 off any pitcher of red or white sangria, topped off with fresh fruit. Other specials include Margarita Mondays, Wing Wednesdays and Flight Fridays.
INFO: 25 W Main St.; 631-569-5400, delfuegorestaurant.com
Duke’s Hot Links and Cold Drinks
Taking its name from a dog who was the toast of Patchogue back in the 1940s, this joint sells hot dogs that come with loads of toppings, as well as sausages and burgers.
INFO: 58A S. Ocean Ave., no number or website.
The Cheese Patch
Cheese and wine are served -- and sold to take home. Drop in for a cheese flight, try a cheese pairing with wine or beer, swing by Wednesdays from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for $5 tap wines, and keep an eye out for occasional live jazz or acoustic sounds.
INFO: 20 E. Main St.; 631-438-0393, thecheesepatch.com
Hoptron Brewtique
The food menu includes brats and bar snacks, like gourmet popcorn, big pretzels, dessert and pizza-inspired “crustiques,” and drinks include unique and rare beers. There's also a happy hour Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Closed on Mondays.)
INFO: 22 W. Main St.; 631-438-0296, hoptronbrewtique.com
Delfiore Pizza & Food Co.
Delfiore has recently upped its game by extending its hours to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, serving a limited menu. (Cash only from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.)
INFO: 75 E. Main St.; 631-475-3663, delfiorepizza.com
NIGHTLIFE Brewery, live music and more
Blue Point Brewing Co.
Unlike any other spot in the village, this brewery took a former college (Briarcliffe, and before that Swezey’s department store, and before that a lace mill) and turned it into a weekend hotspot. Loaded with beer garden benches, you can sit and order from a server or pick up food from their grill or raw oyster bar. There’s live music every day, and when the weater is nice, the windows are open. Kids games and lawn chairs are set up,and the upstairs houses a tap room with plenty of brews to choose from. Leashed dogs are permitted in the outdoor section, and humans can sit and play can-jam or Jenga. They brew some of the beer served here, and, on weekdays, those seated upstairs can see the brewing floor as it is produced.
INFO: 225 W. Main St.; 631-977-6800, bluepointbrewing.com
Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grill
A summer-only stop, guests here can enjoy live music from country to Reggae to throwback hits on weekends and most weekday nights. With bars placed under thatched roofs, the day events tend to draw older guests, but by late evening the scene gets more Millennial.
INFO: 325 River Ave.; 631-207-0370, dublindeck.com
Off Key Tikki
With a sandy courtyard, log-burning fire pit and pull-string shower, you'll be entertained year-round by sandy activities and live music during summer, and drag shows, burlesque, funky bands and side-show acts in the colder months.
INFO: 31 Baker Pl.; 631-475-1723, offkeytikki.com
The Loading Dock
The Patchogue Theatre is one of the Island’s top venues for live performances, but for something a bit more intimate, The Loading Dock works inside the space for special shows. Instead of sitting in the audience, guests attending "Dock" shows enter through a backstage loading dock and sit directly on the stage; audience capacity tops out at 125. Comedy and live music make up the majority of shows here.
INFO: 71 E. Main St.; loadingdockpatchogue.com
Harbor Crab
Well known for a full-size riverboat, where guests can book private parties and hang out, Harbor Crab serves a seafood-strong menu along with live music and DJ events. The cocktails are fruity and great for summer; adult beverages include Rocket Fuels, boozy lemonades and fishbowl drinks.
INFO: 116 Division St.; 631-687-2722, harborcrab.com
Public House 49
This hot spot is a major draw for the younger crowd — but unlike any other bar in town, you can play Ping-Pong for free — just ask for paddles and balls. Enjoy happy hour specials Mondays through Thursdays, from 4-7 p.m., and Friday starting at 3 p.m., with half-price drinks; Mondays and Tuesdays, there are half-price well drinks and select tap beers from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. There is live music on Fridays from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; a DJ plays Saturdays at 10 p.m., Tuesdays is build-your-own-ramen night, Wednesday is half-off bottles of wine from 5 p.m.-closing. Thursday is Ladies Night, and for Sunday brunch, you get to build your own omelet, play a musical version of bingo and enjoy two hours of unlimited mimosas (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) -- all for $20.
INFO: 49 E Main St.; 631-569-2767, publichouse49.com
Rhum
With an open-air, rooftop lounge with swings for seats, this spot is totally unique among other places in Patchogue, which probably explains in part why it’s often so packed. Other reasons could be its “Punch Brunch” on Saturdays and Sundays, half-priced mojitos all day on Mondays and its Taco Tuesdays (three tacos for $11 all day). Happy hour takes place Mondays thorugh Fridays from 4-6 p.m. at either the main floor bar or on the roof, with half-off select appetizers, wines by the glass, beer, sangria, rum punch, margaritas and more. Guests can enjoy live music on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and every other Sunday during brunch (noon-3 p.m.). Those who check in on social media get five percent off food.
INFO: 13 E. Main St.; 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com
Great South Bar
This spot is a unique find, mainly because it keeps things incredibly simple. With a menu that includes offbeat beers and clever cocktails, this easygoing pub is a draw for many who like things attitude-free and mellow. Serving tricked-out hot dogs and comfort food, it’s on the small side — but the front window is large and allows for serious people-watching. Happy hour (Monday-Friday: 4-7 p.m.) features half-off beer and wine, $2 off cocktails, and $1 hot dogs.
INFO: 23 S. Ocean Ave.; 631-730-7799, greatsouthbar.com
The Tap Room
Open since 2011, this spot was one of the first craft-beer bars on Long Island, and also helped usher in the current Patchogue scene. With two floors and a patio along its side, there’s room to move — even when the younger late-night scene arrives in droves. Expect a wide selection of brews and a crowd that sticks around until 2 a.m. on weekends, a Trivia Night late Wednesdays, Happy Hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and food specials throughout the week.
INFO: 14 W. Main St.; 631-569-5577, patchoguetaproom.com
That Meetball Place
Primarily a restaurant specializing in meatballs served as main dishes, there’s a full menu that also includes shakes with (or without) liquor shots, hot cocktails and Sunday brunch (10 a.m.-3 p.m.). However, this spot has a dual identity, as come nighttime, a multitude of Millennials pour in here (especially on weekends), with lines that can last past 1:30 a.m. DJs spin late Thursdays through Saturdays, but come earlier on Fridays for a happy hour (5-9:30 p.m.) that features bingo, drink specials and cash giveaways. When weather permits, live music plays in front on the sidewalk.
INFO: 54 W. Main St.; 855-271-8646, thatmeetballplaceli.com
James Joyce Pub & Eatery
This two-leveled spot gets packed at night, especially on weekends, when a DJ spins past 1 a.m.. Trivia Night runs every Tuesday, and Open Mic Nights are held on Thursdays.
INFO: 49 S. Ocean Ave.; 631-562-4000, jamesjoyceny.com
BrickHouse Brewery & Restaurant
BrickHouse opened its doors in 1996, kicking off the start of the current night life scene in Patchogue. The building itself is considered the oldest commercial structure in the village; ownership claims it dates back to the 19th-century and once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. After more than 20 years in business it’s still adding features; the spot recently opened its “Hops Garden” outdoor dog-friendly patio.
INFO: 67 W. Main St.; 631-447-2337, brickhousebrewery.com
89 North
Live music is the bread-and-butter at 89 North and features a wide variety of music genres and acts. Wednesdays are country nights with live dancing and come the fall there’s a Thursday night indoor boccie league.
INFO: 89 N. Ocean Ave.; 631-730-8992, 89northmusicvenue.com
Drift 82
Only a short walk from the Davis Park ferry, this sunny spot serves meals and features live music on weekends. The menu is seafood-focused; check out their happy hour (Mondays-Fridays: 3-6 p.m.) for twofers on several adult beverages.
INFO: 82 Brightwood St.; 631-714-4950, drift82.com
Fulton's Gate
The sign says it’s a “traditional Irish bar,” and sure enough, Wednesdays sees live Irish music from 6 -9 p.m. On the other hand, the space offers comedy shows, psychic nights and brunches that have starred drag performers and Victorian tea parties. Be sure to check the event calendar, as it’s unpredictable but often full.
INFO: 124 E. Main St.; 631-289-1490, fultonsgate.com
