Paumanok Vineyard

The tasting room situated in an old barn fits right in with the vibe of the North Fork. The scenery is breathtaking from the back deck, which overlooks the vineyard. Adirondack chairs and picnic tables provide outdoor seating on the lawn.

TASTINGS: $30 flight; $8-$18 glass; $20-$125 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

FOOD: Snacks and cheese plates. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: sparkling, white, rosé, red, dessert

DOGS: Leashed pets permitted Mon.-Fri. on the lawn only, no pets permitted on Sat.-Sun.