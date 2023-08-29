Things to DoRecreation

Paumanok Vineyard

Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue.

Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue. Credit: Randee Daddona

The tasting room situated in an old barn fits right in with the vibe of the North Fork. The scenery is breathtaking from the back deck, which overlooks the vineyard. Adirondack chairs and picnic tables provide outdoor seating on the lawn.

  • TASTINGS: $30 flight; $8-$18 glass; $20-$125 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

  • FOOD: Snacks and cheese plates. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: sparkling, white, rosé, red, dessert

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted Mon.-Fri. on the lawn only, no pets permitted on Sat.-Sun.

