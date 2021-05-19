Natasha Netto, her sister and friends did not mind being stared at as they traveled through Patchogue one recent weekend afternoon to celebrate Netto’s 44th birthday.

"We felt like celebrities... It was almost like if the president goes through town, or the Queen," says Tamika Jones, 47, a fourth-grade teacher from Queens, who was with Netto, a project manager.

What was drawing the attention? A newfangled bicycle they were riding which is built for six people who pedal while sitting in a circle. Pedal Parties is a new company offering pub or restaurant hopping tours through Patchogue Village for birthdays, bachelorette parties, or just a day out.

"It was funny because it was kind of a spectacle, because it’s new in town," says Laarni Vega, 44, a media buyer from Mineola who organized Netto’s birthday celebration after searching for things to do outdoors brought up the company’s website, PedalPartyLI.com.

"Everyone was super friendly and waving," Netto says. "People were looking at us like ‘Who are these people and why are they pedaling this thing through our town?’"

‘A MINI-PARADE’

Business partners Zak Seghrouchni and Amanda Warren launched Pedal Party in April. They’d ridden on one of the contraptions, which are the size of a compact car and travel at about 5 to 15 miles per hour, while on vacation in Savannah, Georgia, and loved it, Seghrouchni says. They researched different options and selected what they have dubbed the LimoCycle in part because Google purchases them for employees to travel around its campus, Seghrouchni says. "We figured if it passed their safety and engineering standards, it was good enough for us," he says.

Six riders can fit on each, and each one in addition has a company driver who controls the braking and steering. Pedal Party owns three – one in blue, one in red and one in yellow -- so they can accommodate groups of up to 18, Seghrouchni says. "You’ll see us all together, almost like a mini-parade," he says. The bikes travel on village streets and are able to keep up with local downtown stop-and-go traffic, Seghrouchni says.

During the pandemic, the company will only take out private groups; they won’t mix customers who don't come together, Seghrouchni says. Currently, either Seghrouchni or Warren will go out with every group, and all the drivers are fully vaccinated and wear masks, Seghrouchni says.

PATCHOGUE CRAWL

Depending on the length of time of the tour booked – either two or three hours – groups can stop at two or three Patchogue establishments; in general the riders spend about half the time on the bike and half the time at stops.

Groups choose their desired locations when they book, Seghrouchni says. Establishments include both adult and family choices, such as Daisy’s Nashville Lounge or The Better Man Distilling Co. for grownups or Cloud Nine Ice Cream and Cereal Bar or Kilwin’s for fudge for families.

"They’re doing a great job supporting the other businesses, so it’s great to get behind them and support them," says Tim McCarthy, co-owner of Daisy’s Nashville Lounge. "The people spend money. They’re going out to have a good time; they have a limited time. They’re always in a happy mood."

Says Abby Gruppuso, co-owner of The Better Man Distilling Co., "It’s been awesome to get new customers in."

All the tours start at the Blue Point Brewery. Riders are offered helmets, but they are only required for children younger than 14. Riders must be at least 12 years old and must weigh less than 275 pounds, Seghrouchni says. The cost is between $30 and $60 per person depending on the day and length of the chosen itinerary.

David Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, is thrilled by the new addition to the town. "I think it’s tremendous," he says. "Patchogue is taking the next step in the rebirth of the community once we’re out of the pandemic. This is one of those kind of activities we could promote to a larger audience to come to our town."

THUMBS UP FROM RIDERS

That was the case for Jones. "You get to see a part of Long Island you weren’t privy to before. I’m a Queens girl; I visit Long Island, but I don’t go past Freeport or Baldwin," she jokes.

Riders interviewed gave the experience the thumbs up. "We obviously didn’t know what to expect because there weren’t a lot of reviews because it’s so new," Netto says.

"I was definitely nervous," says Ramsey Pack, 24, of Medford, who works as a legislative aid and went on a sample ride for local government. "It’s a bike and we’re riding through what can be considered a busy area. You’re pretty exposed." But he ended up having "a really enjoyable time."

Customer Ryan Haugstatter, 28, of Manorville, who works for Island Harvest Food Bank, says he’s looking forward to trying out Seghrouchni and Warren’s next business venture as well – they are awaiting approval to launch a Paddle Pub Boat for 26 passengers with 12 pedaling stations that will travel along the Patchogue Riverfront.

Sherry Lazo, 37, an English as a Second Language teacher from Freeport, says the owners asked the women what kind of music they wanted to listen to during their Pedal Parties birthday ride for Netto, and they chose ‘80s tunes. "I loved the vibe," Lazo says.

"You can bike as much or as little as you want. The driver does most of the work," Vega says. "There were some of us who wanted to get our exercise in and there were a couple of us who were going to just sit back and enjoy the ride."