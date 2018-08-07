Cruises offer snapshots of LI natural wonders

If you're looking to explore the beauty of Long Island’s natural wonders, capture the perfect shot aboard the Discovery.

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is hosting photography cruises in August and September aboard the group's 27-person pontoon boat. Passengers on the Discovery take in the picturesque scenery on the trip from Stony Brook Harbor through the wetlands at West Meadow Creek.

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) collaborated with Camera Concepts and Telescope Solutions (CCTS). During each cruise, Jeffrey Norwood, photographer and owner of CCTS, teaches new photographers the magic behind each photograph and how to capture nature’s essence.

A naturalist also helps guide passengers through the 1½-hour journey, pointing out turtles, various bird species, waterfowl, and more.

Marie Gilberti, of Commack, communications manager for WMHO, says the cruises have become more popular over the years and her favorite photo-op is the egret nests. Along with viewing wildlife, the cruise explores ecology, geology and history, and “it’s very relaxing, informative and a whole lot of fun,” Gilberti says.

Each cruise ends with a short critique session where passengers share their photos on a 50-inch LED high-resolution display and receive feedback from Norwood. Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 are your final opportunities to find your best shot for $50 per person.

Call (631) 751-2244 to make a reservation or visit the group's website, wmho.org, for the schedule and more information.