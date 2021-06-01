Pick-your-own strawberry fields open on Long Island for 2021 season
June approaches with the sweet promise of an annual crop featuring mega-amounts of red, ripe, juicy strawberries ready for the picking. The message to those interested? "Come one, come all" to area pick-your-own farms, where berry lovers have one quest in mind, to find the sweetest one in the bunch.
According to Lorraine Reeve, assistant manager at Sound Shore Farm and Market in Riverhead, "We feel that the crop this year will be a good one because we've had a lot of warm sunshine and that makes for a sweet strawberry."
Remember to call ahead and confirm that the fields are open before making the trip out east and best to dress for the weather and the picking.
WHERE TO PICK YOUR OWN
Anderson's Farm Stand
OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting second week in June; closed Tuesdays
INFO 1890 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead; 631-727-2559
FEE Call for pricing
Bakewicz Farms
OPEN 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily starting in mid June
INFO 291 Route 25A, Wading River; 631-849-1120, facebook.com
FEE Call for pricing
Condzella's Farm
OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, starting early June
INFO Route 25A, Wading River; 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com
FEE Call ahead for pricing and to confirm picking days
Densieski Farms
OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting early June; closed Wednesdays.
INFO Located next to 10 Lewis Rd., East Quogue; 631-653-5221, facebook.com
FEE $4 per quart
Garden of Eve Organic Farm
OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, starting first week of June
The farm's u-pick field is part of it's ticketed-admission play area that includes petting animals, play structures and on weekends with timed sessions.
INFO 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com
FEE Admission is $7.95 at the farm on weekdays and $9.95 on weekends for ages 2 and older, plus $6 a pint for strawberries.
Glover Farms
OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, now through month of June
INFO 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven; 631-286-7876, facebook.com
FEE $5 per quart
Golden Earthwarm Organic Farm
OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the month of June
INFO 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead; 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com, certified organic
FEE $7 a quart per person
Lewin Farms
OPEN 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, beginning early June; closed on Tuesdays.
INFO 812 Sound Ave., Wading River; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
FEE $3.50 per pound
Patty's Berries and Bunches
OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.), starting June 7.
INFO 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org
FEE $7 per person for one quart container. Each picker entering the field must purchase at least one container.
Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farm
OPEN 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through Sunday
INFO 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-727-1786, facebook.com
FEE Pickers will pay $6 per quart with a minimum of four quarts required.
Sound Shore Farms and Market
OPEN 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily; mid-June through the first week of July
INFO 5629 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com
FEE Call for pricing
Wickham's Fruit Farm
OPEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 7 through June 26.
INFO 28700 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com
FEE $7 per quart, per person
Windy Acres Farm
OPEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning the first week in June.
INFO 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554, facebook.com
FEE $5 admission includes a container