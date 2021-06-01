June approaches with the sweet promise of an annual crop featuring mega-amounts of red, ripe, juicy strawberries ready for the picking. The message to those interested? "Come one, come all" to area pick-your-own farms, where berry lovers have one quest in mind, to find the sweetest one in the bunch.

According to Lorraine Reeve, assistant manager at Sound Shore Farm and Market in Riverhead, "We feel that the crop this year will be a good one because we've had a lot of warm sunshine and that makes for a sweet strawberry."

Remember to call ahead and confirm that the fields are open before making the trip out east and best to dress for the weather and the picking.

WHERE TO PICK YOUR OWN

Anderson's Farm Stand

OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting second week in June; closed Tuesdays

INFO 1890 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead; 631-727-2559

FEE Call for pricing

Bakewicz Farms

OPEN 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily starting in mid June

INFO 291 Route 25A, Wading River; 631-849-1120, facebook.com

FEE Call for pricing

Condzella's Farm

OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, starting early June

INFO Route 25A, Wading River; 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com

FEE Call ahead for pricing and to confirm picking days

Densieski Farms

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting early June; closed Wednesdays.

INFO Located next to 10 Lewis Rd., East Quogue; 631-653-5221, facebook.com

FEE $4 per quart

Garden of Eve Organic Farm

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, starting first week of June

The farm's u-pick field is part of it's ticketed-admission play area that includes petting animals, play structures and on weekends with timed sessions.

INFO 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

FEE Admission is $7.95 at the farm on weekdays and $9.95 on weekends for ages 2 and older, plus $6 a pint for strawberries.

Glover Farms

OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, now through month of June

INFO 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven; 631-286-7876, facebook.com

FEE $5 per quart

Golden Earthwarm Organic Farm

OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the month of June

INFO 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead; 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com, certified organic

FEE $7 a quart per person

Lewin Farms

OPEN 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, beginning early June; closed on Tuesdays.

INFO 812 Sound Ave., Wading River; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

FEE $3.50 per pound

Patty's Berries and Bunches

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.), starting June 7.

INFO 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

FEE $7 per person for one quart container. Each picker entering the field must purchase at least one container.

Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farm

OPEN 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through Sunday

INFO 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-727-1786, facebook.com

FEE Pickers will pay $6 per quart with a minimum of four quarts required.

Sound Shore Farms and Market

OPEN 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily; mid-June through the first week of July

INFO 5629 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com

FEE Call for pricing

Wickham's Fruit Farm

OPEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 7 through June 26.

INFO 28700 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

FEE $7 per quart, per person

Windy Acres Farm

OPEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning the first week in June.

INFO 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554, facebook.com

FEE $5 admission includes a container