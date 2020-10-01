Polor plunges are practically a rite of passage on Long Island, where the fun usually plays out several weekends between Labor Day and the spring thaw. Expect to pay a registration fee to participate in the event or put effort into getting donations on your behalf to sponsor your plunge. You'll want to register in advance so you're kept up to date on fundraising goals and any last-minute changes to the event.

NOVEMBER

TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN POLAR PLUNGE, Cedar Beach and Cedar West Beach, Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai, polarplungeny.org/brookhaven, 631-254-1465. Benefits Special Olympics New York; raise at least $150 and receive an official Plunge sweatshirt, registration starts at 9 a.m. Date Noon Nov. 21.

SHELTER ISLAND TURKEY PLUNGE, Crescent Beach, Shore Road, off West Neck Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-0042, shelterislandlibrary.org. Hosted by Friends of the Shelter Island Library, costumes optional. Fee $25 suggested donation Date 11 a.m. Nov. 28.

DECEMBER

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE, Coopers Beach, 268 Meadow Lane, Southampton, 631-283-6415, heartofthehamptons.org/polar-bear-plunge. Hundreds of plungers in festive costumes jump into the Atlantic Ocean to help support locals in need. Afterward, warm up with hot drinks and food. Fee $25 minimum donation Date 10 a.m. Dec. 12.

JANUARY

NORTHPORT NEW YEAR’S DAY POLAR PLUNGE, Steers Beach, Eaton’s Neck Road, Northport, 631-946-9780, northportny.gov. Register at 10 a.m. Refreshments, warming tents and changing rooms available. Benefits the Northport Food Pantry. Fee Donation Date Noon Jan. 1.

EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE, Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton, easthamptonfoodpantry.org, 631-324-2300. East Hampton Hurricane swim team polar plunge, register at 11:30 a.m., benefits East Hampton food pantries. Fee $35 Date 1 p.m. Jan. 1.

FEBRUARY

LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL SPLASH, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, metrony.wish.org. Benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation. Meet at 12:30 p.m. Fee Donation Date 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Super Bowl Sunday.

MARCH

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, polarplungeny.org/northhempstead, 631-254-1465, ext. 4203. Benefits Special Olympics New York; registration begins at 10 a.m. Fee Free, donations accepted, raise at least $150 and receive an official Plunge sweatshirt. Date Noon March 6.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE, Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway in Massapequa, 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org. Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics, registration starts at 10 a.m. Fee Free, donations accepted, raise at least $150 and receive an official Plunge sweatshirt Date 11:30 a.m. March 20.

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE, Theodore Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay, 516-378-2000, ext. 651, cpnassau.org. Benefits United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, registration and activities start at 1 p.m. Fee Donation Date March 2021.

APRIL

BLUE POINT POLAR PLUNGE Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point, bluepoint.org, 631-363-5958. April Fools polar plunge, organized by the Lions Club, proceeds support the Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Fee $15 advance, $20 day of. Date 11 a.m. April 4.