Public swimming pools have gotten the greenlight as Long Island reopens from coronavirus shutdowns and many public facilities are welcoming patrons back to the waters. Much like beaches, which had limited openings Memorial Day weekend, access for now is limited to residents (and in some cases, their guests). Social distancing guidelines are in effect, including steps to limit capacity, although officials universally say masks are not required for those actually in the pool.

NASSAU COUNTY RESIDENTS

County-operated pools are opening to residents only beginning July 3.

Cantiague Park, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056; Christopher Morley Park, Searingtown Road, North Hills, 516-571-8113; Nickerson Beach Park, Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701; North Woodmere Park, Hungry Harbor Road, North Woodmere, 516-571-7801 and Wantagh Park, Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460.

SCHEDULE Generally 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (North Woodmere is open until 7) through Labor Day.

ADMISSION $7-$10 Nassau County residents only ($5 ages 60 and older); $15 parking fee at Nickerson Beach Park

INFO nassaucountyny.gov

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD RESIDENTS

Some town pools open June 27 for residents--others open July 3. Visitors are required to bring their own lawn chairs.

Opening June 27: Echo Park, Nassau and Roosevelt boulevards, West Hempstead, 516-483-7400; Malibu Shore Club, 1500 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-670-1050; Newbridge Road Park, Newbridge Road, Bellmore, 516-783-2500 and Veterans Memorial Park, 1700 Prospect Ave., East Meadow, 516-296-7780.

Opening July 3: Averill Boulevard Park, 145 Averill Blvd., Elmont, 516-437-5881; Forest City Community Park, 3199 Morgan Dr., Wantagh, 516-783-2513; Harold Walker Memorial Park, 1085 Woodfield Rd., Lakeview, 516-766-2277; Hewlett Point Park, 130 Hewlett Point Ave., Bay Park, 516-599-4064; Oceanside Park, Mahlon Brower Drive, Oceanside, 516-763-0709; Roosevelt Pool, 14 Hart Ave., Roosevelt, 516-623-7414 and Sands Picnic Beach, 710 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-431-6910

SCHEDULE 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Labor Day

ADMISSION $8-$9 ($4-$4.50 over 60)

INFO 516-292-9000, townofhempsteadny.gov

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY RESIDENTS

Open now: Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-677-5990 and Tappen Pool, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 516-674-7100.

Opening June 27: Bethpage Community Park, Stewart and Cherry Avenues, 516-733-8404; Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Unqua Road, Massapequa, 516-797-7990 and Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Washington Avenue, Plainview, 516-733-8400.

SCHEDULE 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily (open until 8 p.m. select nights)

ADMISSION $8, $6 ages 3-14, $4 seniors ($8-$12 non-resident guests)

INFO oysterbaytown/pools.com

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD RESIDENTS

Pools open to residents beginning July 8: Manorhaven Beach Park Pool, 158 Manorhaven Blvd., Manorhaven. Michael J. Tully Park Aquatic Activity Center, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park. Whitney Pond Park, Northern Boulevard and Community Drive, Manhasset. Martin “Bunky” Reid Park, Broadway and Urban Avenue, Westbury.

ADMISSION Resident fees (to be determined) will apply.

INFO northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311

TOWN OF SMITHTOWN RESIDENTS

Smithtown Landing Municipal Pool, 495 Landing Ave., opens July 3.

ADMISSION $3-$4 with resident card; $7 guests with resident

INFO smithtownny.gov, 631-360-7644

SCHEDULE 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Labor Day.