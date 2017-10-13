From small fields to large farms, fall fun is awaiting Long Island families. Hop on a hayride, tackle a corn maze and, most importantly, find the perfect pumpkin at these patches.

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS, 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills, 631-549-1159, 631-549-3276, schmittsfamilyfarms.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. Fall festival (free) every weekend with U-pick pumpkins, pies, candy apples, hot cider, homegrown apples, Holy Schmitt’s horseradish, hayrides, animal train rides, duck races, pumpkin bounce house, haunted maze (fee), John Deere trike play area and fire truck slide; fall decorations, plants and mums.

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES, 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River, 631-929-5963, andrewsfamilyfarm.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends only in Nov.; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily in Dec. U-pick pumpkins (by the pound, call for pricing) and specialty gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, roasted corn, pies, vegetables, mums, fall ornamental plants, apples and Montauk daisies.

BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA), 625 North Country Rd., St. James, 631-862-9182 Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends until Oct. 30 and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze (fee), hayrides (fee), roasted corn, Christmas trees, gourds, ornamental plants, mulch, top soil.

BORELLA’S FARM STAND, 485 Edgewood Ave., across from Whisper Vineyards, St. James, 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. through Halloween. U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, roasted corn, corn maze, live music and inflatable bounce houses. Fall festival 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day. (fee).

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY, 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore, brightwatersfarms.com, 631-665-5411 Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins. Fall Harvest Festival with hayrides (pay-one-price) through Oct. 29, weather permitting.

COUNTRY VIEW FARM STAND, 57995 Main Rd., Southhold, 631-903-1335 Hours 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily until Thanksgiving. Mums, fruits, vegetables, pies, breads, cheese, eggs, roasted corn, honey and doughnuts. U-pick pumpkins from the vine through Oct. 31.

ELWOOD PUMPKIN FARM, 1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com, 631-368-8626 Hours 3-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31 and Columbus Day. Corn maze: $4, kid-friendly maze (150 feet by 150 feet), must be accompanied by a paying adult. A 20-minute educational wagon hayride ($6, $4 ages 2-10) around the farm. U-pick pumpkins: average $5-$20 (priced by size); white and orange pumpkins, gourds and ornamentals.

F & W SCHMITT FARMS, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, 631-271-3276, schmittfarms.com Hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31, haunted corn trail and haunted house 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 7-11 p.m. Sun. U-pick pumpkins and vegetables sold by the pound. Fall festival, daytime 7-acre corn maze, petting zoo, playground, inflatables (call for fees); wagon ride around farm (free), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31 and Columbus Day.

FAIRVIEW FARM, 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com Hours U-pick pumpkins (79 cents a pound), corn maze on 8 acres, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Nov. 12, $12, $10 ages 4-11, free 3 and younger. Farm stand with fall vegetables, pies, roasted corn, popcorn, ribbon fries, cider and pumpkin doughnuts.

FINK’S COUNTRY FARM, 6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River, 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com Hours Farmstand: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins available Mon.-Fri., 12:30-5 p.m. and during Fall festival. Fall festival 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29, and Columbus Day. Flashlight corn maze ($13, bring your own flashlight) 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28. U-pick pumpkins, fall festival ($15), 5-acre corn maze, hayride, bounce houses, pig races, combine slide, animal farm, playground, character appearances, live music (noon-4 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day). Concession stand; cornstalks, straw bales, holiday decorations available.

GABRIELSEN’S COUNTRY FARM, 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com, 631-722-3259 Hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. Fall festival through the end of Oct. Train, hayrides, corn crib, games, farm animals and more; live music on weekends only ($7.95 pay-one-price weekends and holidays, $5 weekdays). U-pick pumpkins, picnic area, mums, Montauk daisies, ornamental cabbage and kale, snack shack with roasted corn, candy apples and more.

GARDEN OF EVE, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins from the vine, corn maze (fee), hayrides (fee) and children’s activities. Picnic area, farm animals, snack bar and farm stand with fall vegetables, mums, corn stalks and fall decorations. Octoberfest 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28-29, free admission.

GLOVER FARMS, 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven, gloverfarmsbrookhaven.com, 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012 Hours 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze (fee), hayrides (fee) and children’s activities. Picnic area, farm animals, snack bar and farm stand with fall vegetables, mums, cornstalks and decorations.

HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN, 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins (call for prices), gourds, cornstalks, straw bales, Indian corn, mums, Montauk daisies, decorations; 7-acre maze park (fee) open weekends and Columbus Day.

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-0800; Wine-tasting barn: 631-298-9463, harbesfamilyfarm.com Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. U-pick pumpkins sold by the pound, hayride (fee) and Snoopy corn maze (fee). Mums, gourds, farm stand with roasted corn. No pets or outside food. Fall festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31. Wine-tasting barn open weekends through Nov. 19 and Nov. 24-25.

HARBES FARM IN JAMESPORT, 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-722-2022, harbesfamilyfarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 29. Fall festival 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends to Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins, live music, children’s activities, hayrides (fee), pony ride (fee), corn maze (fee), wine tasting and more. No pets or outside food.

HARBES ORCHARD, 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-369-1111 or 631-298-0800, harbesorchard.com Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 30 and Columbus Day. Robin Hood corn maze (fee) with live actors, and hayride (fee). Spooky corn maze: 7-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Oct. 28, must have flashlight or buy one at stand. U-pick pumpkins sold by the pound, mums, gourds, wine tasting. Cafe offers seasonal favorites.

KAUFOLD’S COUNTRY FLORIST & FARM, 724 Middle Country Rd., Ridge, nwsdy.li/kaufold, 631-924-1265 Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbus Day and weekends through late Oct. Fall festival (no admission fee to pick pumpkins; attractions priced separately): U-pick pumpkins (by the pound), interactive corn maze for children, hayrides, animal corral, gift shop, mums, hay bales, cornstalks, novelty gourds and squashes, scarecrows, pies, roasted nuts, candy counter, Holy Schmitt’s horseradish, local goodies.

KRUPSKI’S FARM, 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic, 631-734-7841. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Halloween. Farm-fresh produce, U-pick pumpkins in Oct. (by the pound); school tours welcome. Fall activities (fees), weekends only in Oct., include hayrides, corn maze (staffed with actors) and haunted barn.

LENNY BRUNO FARMS, 740 Wading River Rd. (corner of LIE exit 69S and Wading River Road), Manorville, 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Thanksgiving. U-pick pumpkins sold by the pound. A 4-acre corn maze (fee), bounce house and petting zoo (weekends only, fee), farm stand with vegetables, roasted corn, mums, gourds, cornstalks, hay bales.

LEWIN FARMS, 812 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com Hours 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, call for hours. Nearly 5-acre corn maze, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Columbus Day and weekends through Oct., weather permitting. U-pick pumpkins from the vine through late Oct. (call for hours), specialty gourds, squash, straw bales and cornstalks.

MAY’S FARM STAND, 6361 Route 25A, Wading River, 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com. Hours 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily through Oct. Call for Nov. hours. U-pick pumpkins, mums and other fall plants grown on site. Fall festival (weekends only) with hayrides (fee), 2-acre corn maze (fee), roasted corn, pies, music and costumed characters.

ROTTKAMP’S FOX HOLLOW FARM, 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-727-1786 Hours Farm stand: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Fri., closed Wed.-Thur., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 31 and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins (priced per pound); corn maze (call for fee), both are weather permitting, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Columbus Day and weekends through Oct. 30. Children’s wooden structure play area.

SCHMITT’S FARM COUNTRY FRESH, Main Road, Laurel, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com, 631-298-1991 Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30, but call beforehand. U-pick pumpkins and 5-acre corn maze (call for fee), farm stand with fresh fruits, vegetables, pies, roasted corn, mums and gourds.

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD, 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill, 631-726-8015, nwsdy.li/7ponds Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Thanksgiving. U-pick pumpkins, “Finger Find” corn maze and hayride with music and narration.

STAKEY’S PUMPKIN FARM, 270 West Lane, Aquebogue, 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com Hours Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Columbus Day through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins from the vine on 26 acres (by the pound or all you can carry); 3-acre corn maze and hayrides ($6), Scooby Doo bounce house (fee). Country store with decorations, mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks. Rubber duck race (free) on weekends; snack shack.

THE MILK PAIL, 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com. Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Fri.-Sun. through Oct. U-pick pumpkins; squash and gourds sold by the piece.

W & K FARMS, corner of Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville, 631-878-8653, nwsdy.li/wkfarms Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins, 6-acre corn maze (fee) and hayrides; snack shack.

W. ZILNICKI PUMPKINS, 3652 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-0408 Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze (fee), straw bales and cornstalks.

WHITE POST FARMS, 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com. Hour 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29 and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins (by the pound), hayrides and shows, animal farm and bird aviary, inflatable slides. Admission $22; last ticket sold at 4 p.m.

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM, 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun. U-pick pumpkins through Oct.; farm stand; tented picnic area.

WINDY ACRES FARM, 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton, 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/wacres. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. U-pick pumpkins, gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, candy apples and mums. Fee for corn maze, pony rides and hayride.