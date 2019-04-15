Kim and Robert Potter of Coram had stayed overnight in campers that were delivered to them on the beach before, but they say it wasn’t until last summer that they were able to book one that required no work on their part, and that they found nicely decorated.

“This was fresh and new, not a dingy old camper — and we loved it,” says Kim Potter, 34. “They even supply you with a Keurig and none of the others did, so we could enjoy our coffee on the beach in the morning.” She adds, “They also supplied us with chairs for our outdoor kitchen — with an outdoor area rug.”

Kim Potter was talking about her family’s experience renting campers from Long Island Glampers — a company started last year by Hal and Rachel Kench of Center Moriches. The Kenches have a small fleet of four campers that they rent out, including three that they refurbished inside and out and describe as “retro,” and a 45-foot modern camper that’s their personal camper and features many comforts of a modern home, including two bedrooms, two baths, three queen beds and two party decks.

Outer beach delivery locations include Shinnecock, Montauk, Cupsogue, Smith Point and Indian Island.

All the campers, except for the Kenches’ personal one, called “The All Inn,” were bought used and then given a face-lift inside and out. They all were also given names. In addition to The All Inn, there’s “Matilda,” a 29-foot 2004 Gulf Stream Conquest described by the company as “a glamorous lady;” “Henrietta,” a 24-foot 1989 Yukon Wilderness with “farmhouse chic” décor, and “Calypso,” a 33-foot Coachman” that is being added this year and which Hal Kench says has a “Jimmy Buffet meets the Pirates of the Caribbean” theme.

Kim Potter, a stay-at-home mom, says that last June she and her husband, a real estate broker, and their daughter, Harper, 6, and son, Cooper, 5, stayed four nights in the Matilda camper in Shinnecock while her sister-in-law rented the Henrietta.

“We plan on renting them again for this year,” Kim Potter says. “We’ll be getting three.” She says her mother-in-law will be added to the camper list and will stay in the Calypso.

The Kenches say the idea behind the company is to spread their love of camping to others, but with some glam added to the experience and without the trouble of getting your own camper to a beach and setting everything up, or the high cost of pricey hotels in areas such as Montauk.

Prices range from $140 to $350 a night. Some of the amenities included in all the “glampers” are a microwave, refrigerator and freezer, stovetop, toaster, blender, cotton swabs, and first aid kits.

“We set everything up for you,” says Rachel Kench, 46. “You roll up to the beach with your clothes and your food.” And at the end of your stay, she adds, “You don’t have to pack up your own show; you can just go home.”

Kench says the rentals are perfect for people who aren’t hard core about camping and just want a camping experience every now and then.

It’s the Kench family who are the hard-core campers.

Rachel and Hal Kench, 45, are teachers in East Islip and for years have loved spending summers away camping. Both went camping with their families as children and have already made serious campers out of their two sons, Caleb, 13, and Harry, 12.

“There’s nothing like it,” Rachel Kench says of camping, particularly when you can wake up on a beach.

Michael Meyers, 58, is in the fruit import business and lives in Quogue. Last July he rented the Henrietta for a four-night stay in Shinnecock with his wife, sister-in-law and brother-in law.

“We really loved it,” Meyers says. I’m going to do it again this summer.” He adds, “It was very cute, kind of a vintage trailer. There were all these RVs that all looked the same, but we had this vintage looking cute little thing.”

Meyers says he was impressed with how there was really nothing he had to do but have a good time.

“It’s one-stop shopping, “Meyers says. “We didn’t have to do anything.”