When summer venues, beachside restaurants will reopen this season

Outdoor play centers, parks, amusement centers and more are returning as fast as the spring flowers are blooming this season. Outdoor sites now have the green light to reopen at reduced capacity, but each venue is planning its own seasonal reopening date. Here's when to expect some of your favorite warm-weather venues to open:

AMUSEMENT PARKS AND PLAY PLACES

May 22: WILDPLAY AT JONES BEACH Soar on a zip line 700 feet high next to the ocean; now open for weekend play, Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting May 22. Jones Boardwalk, Wantagh; book online at wildplay.com/jones-beach. Tickets from $19.99 per person.

May 29: SPLISH SPLASH WATER PARK Opens Memorial Day weekend, on May 29, says Mike Bengston, general manager; queue lines will be modified to maintain social distancing. Admission starts at $41.99; purchase in advance; 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600.

ADVENTURELAND Now open weekends and holidays throughout the spring, $39.99 ages 2-24; $24.99 ages 25 and older, 2245 Route 110, East Farmingdale, adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.

BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK Now open Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. until June; opens for the summer season daily beginning June 14. Pay-one-price admission is $31.75 per person for a day pass; 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; bayvilleadventurepark.com, 516-624-7433.

THE ADVENTURE PARK AT LONG ISLAND Now open with 14 trails and 26 zip lines, including three new paths that vary in difficulty. Open Fridays 3 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ages 14 and older: $64, 7-13 $54; Adventure Playground is $15; 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; myadventurepark.com, 631-983-3844.

BEACHSIDE RESTAURANTS

May 1: SALT SHACK, CEDAR BEACH Opens May 1; planning live music seven days a week. New taco and pizza stations for diners are set to be unveiled this summer. Parking is free for nonresidents after 5 p.m. Town of Babylon residents park free all day; 100 Ocean Pkwy, Babylon; saltshackny.com, 631-422-7222.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

May 26: TIKI JOE'S BEACH CLUB Opening May 26; music schedule not yet announced. Look forward to the return of its popular rocket fuel spiked drinks and lobster rolls. Tobay Main West and Main East; tikijoesbeachclub.com, 631-218-9067.

Memorial Day weekend: KATCH, VENETIAN SHORES Opens Memorial Day weekend; additional details not yet announced. Copiague location also opens Memorial Day weekend; 850 Venetian Blvd, Lindenhurst; katchli.com, 631-888-3460.

Date TBD, May: DUBLIN DECK TIKI BAR Live music returns daily starting this May with country night Mondays, ladies' night Thursdays and rotating bands on Fridays and Saturdays. An all-new menu and Sunday brunch is in the works; 325 River Ave., Patchogue; dublindeck.com, 631-207-0370.

DOX ISLAND PARK Bar and kitchen now open daily noon to midnight; 10 Broadway, Island Park; doxbarandkitchen.com, 516-992-2222.

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS

May 1: HOLTSVILLE ECOLOGY SITE See more than 100 injured or non-releasable wild animals and farm animals Reopens to the public May 1 for animal encounters; free to enter, but advance reservations online are required; 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville; 631-758-9664.

LONG ISLAND GAME FARM Opens for weekend visits only beginning April 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open daily beginning May 15. Admission is $24.95 ages 13-61, $18.95 ages 3-12. Visit at 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; longislandgamefarm.com, 631-878-6644.

LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM Now open daily; 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; longislandaquarium.com, 631-208-9200 ext. 246.

GARDENS AND MORE

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS The Gardens, featuring 200 acres of formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds, and lakes, is now open to the public with required reservations which can be made in advance online. Westbury House reopens June 1, oldwestburygardens.org. General admission to Old Westbury Gardens is $14; ages 7-17 is $8. Visitor hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Tuesday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048.

MONTAUK LIGHTHOUSE Grounds and museum are now open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through May 23; $12, $5 younger than 12, free children 41″ and under, last tickets will be sold 30 minutes before closing, montauklighthouse.com, 631-668-2544.

BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM See osprey, bald eagles and numerous aquatic birds at this a 691-acre state park in Great River; open Tuesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Admission on weekends is $8 per vehicle; starting May 1, $8 per vehicle daily; 440 Montauk Highway, Great River; bayardcuttingarboretum.com, 631-581-1002.

OLD BETHPAGE VILLAGE RESTORATION Now open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is adults $15, seniors and children $12, children 4 and under are free; 1303 Round Swamp Road; oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org, 516-572-8409.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE Tour the grounds and head on guided nature walks; now open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $15 per car. Walk-in admission is $4 per person. Guided Nature Walks: adults: $15, children: $5. Preregistration is required; call 516- 570-2185 to reserve; 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point; sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.