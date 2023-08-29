Things to DoRecreation

RGNY

RGNY winery in Mattituck on Monday, May 24, 2021.

RGNY winery in Mattituck on Monday, May 24, 2021. Credit: Randee Daddona

The main tasting room features an open, more modern feel. An adjacent store features bottles bearing the new RGNY and Scielo brands.

  • TASTINGS: $24-31 flight; $11 glass; $23 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and groups larger than 5

  • FOOD: Small plates, tacos, street corn, dips, churros and lobster rolls. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Select Sundays

  • WINES AND MORE: RG line: sparkling rosé, sparkling white, white merlot, viognier, malbec, cabernet franc, pinot noir. Scielo line: rosé, riesling, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, sparkling riesling, Tinto. Special edition: rainbow rosé, amphora skin-fermented Gewürztraminer

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME