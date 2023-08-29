The main tasting room features an open, more modern feel. An adjacent store features bottles bearing the new RGNY and Scielo brands.

TASTINGS: $24-31 flight; $11 glass; $23 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and groups larger than 5

FOOD: Small plates, tacos, street corn, dips, churros and lobster rolls. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Select Sundays

WINES AND MORE: RG line: sparkling rosé, sparkling white, white merlot, viognier, malbec, cabernet franc, pinot noir. Scielo line: rosé, riesling, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, sparkling riesling, Tinto. Special edition: rainbow rosé, amphora skin-fermented Gewürztraminer

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors