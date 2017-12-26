Sign up for a race and lace up your sneakers. There’s nothing quite like huffing and puffing with hundreds of others, and pushing yourself to finish.

JANUARY

MAGGIE SCHMIDT MEMORIAL DOWNHILL MILE. Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, nrcrun.org. Held at the golf course clubhouse, check website for details. Fee Check website. Date 11 a.m. Jan. 1.

STATE PARK WINTER RUN SERIES. Long Island State Parks, 631-321-3510, flrrt.com. Four Sunday races at Long Island State Parks, check website for details or call. Fee Check website. Dates Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28.

ICEBREAKER MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON. Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, glirc.org. Fee Check website. Date 9 a.m. Jan. 28.

10-MILE RUN TO BLUE POINT BREWERY. Blue Point Brewing Company, 161 River Ave., Patchogue, 631-589-5700 or 631-419-3090, sayvillerunning.com. Race starts, ends at brewery, benefits Better Understanding of Life in Africa organization. Must be 21 or older and finish within 2 hours, 15 minutes. Fee $50; no race-day entries. Date Jan. 31.

FEBRUARY

4-MILE SNOWFLAKE RACE. New York Avenue and boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec. Fee Check website. Date 9 a.m. Feb. 3.

JOE LATINO WINTER RELAYS. Gov. Alfred E. Smith/ Sunken Meadow State Park, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, nrcrun.org. Three-person relay team, 2-miles per runner. Fee Check website. Date 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

MARCH

LITTLE COW HARBOR 4 MILE RUN FOR HOPE. Oldfield Middle School, 2 Oldfield Rd., Greenlawn, 631-782-5099, projecthopeny.org or runsignup.com. All proceeds benefit St. Hugh’s Project HOPE (Helping Other People Eat), free homemade soup at the finish, long-sleeve sports tek shirt, awards, raffle prizes. Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee $25 4-mile run, $10 kids fun run. Date 9 a.m. March 3.

RUN FOR TOMORROW’S HOPE 5K AND 1-MILE FUN RUN. St. Joseph’s Elementary School, 450 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-747-2730, sjspta.com. Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee 5k: $25 in advance, $35 race day; fun run: $10 in advance, $20 race day. Date 9 a.m. March 24.

TOWNWIDE FUND OF HUNTINGTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY 4-MILE RUN. American Legion Hall, Mill Dam Road, Halesite, 631-629-4950, townwidefund.org. Fee Check website. Date 8 a.m. March 28.

APRIL

EARTH DAY 5K. Indian Island County Park, County Road 105, Riverhead, nwsdy.li/earthday5k. 2nd annual Earth Day 5k to benefit the North Fork Environmental Council’s environmental education programs and scholarship fund. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., children’s fun run starts at 9:15 a.m., 5k starts at 10 a.m. Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of; free for children ages 8 and under. Date 10 a.m. April 22.