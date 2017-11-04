Running in fall is best of all. Leaves are turning, and so is the weather — cooler and energizing. Sign up for a race and lace up your sneakers. There’s nothing quite like huffing and puffing with hundreds of others, and pushing yourself to finish.

NOVEMBER

VETERANS DAY CROSS-COUNTRY 4K RUN. Northport VA Medical Center, 79 Middleville Rd., Northport, 631-922-5405, nrcrun.org. Benefits hospitalized veterans. Fee Check website. Date 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

CANCERCARE’S LUNG CANCER WALK FOR HOPE. Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course, 1 Southwoods Rd., Woodbury, 212-712-8369, community.cancercare.org/lungcancerwalk. Join more than 1,000 dedicated CancerCare supporters for the 15th Annual Lung Cancer Walk for Hope. Bring your friends, family and co-workers for a race day celebrating survivors, remembering loved ones and supporting people coping with lung cancer. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fee Check website. Date 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5.

MULTI-CHARITY 5K RUN/WALK. Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 516-378-2000 ext. 355, generosityseries.com/cpnassau5K. Benefits Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County’s playground project and MOVE (Mobility Opportunities Via Education) program. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Fee $20 plus pledges. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 5.

ISF THE EXCEPTIONAL RACE 10K RUN, 5K WALK/RUN, KIDS FUN RUN. The Common Ground at Rotary Park, between Candee and Gillette Avenue, south of Main Street, Sayville, nwsdy.li/isfrun. Check in at 7:30 a.m., children fun run 8:30 a.m., 10k/5k race at 9 a.m. Fee $25, $30, $35; free fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 11.

PINE BARRENS MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON. David Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve, Route 104, Riverhead, 631-369-1557, jayasports.com. Loop runs in pine barrens. Starts half-mile into woods from County Road 104 entrance. Check-in at 7 a.m. No strollers, no dogs. Fee Half: $65 advance, $80 race day; relay: $120 advance, $140 race day; marathon: $80 advance, $90 race day. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 11.

DOG TAG RUN. Gardiners Park, Montauk Highway and Manor Lane, Bay Shore, nwsdy.li/dogtag. 2.2-mile run, all proceeds will benefit Mission 22, which funds veterans to get treatment for PTS, TBI and other issues. Registration at 7 a.m., children’s fun run at 8:30 a.m., race and walk at 9 a.m. Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of; $10 children’s fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 11.

FAIRWAY MARKET 5K TURKEY TROT. Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 516-442-0117, nwsdy.li/fairwaytrot. 5k run/walk begins at 9 a.m., adults are welcome to run with a jogging stroller; children’s 1k fun run begins at 8:40 a.m. Bring food donations. Fee Check website. Date 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 12.

SEEDS OF HOPE 5K AND 10K. Neville Park, Canal Street, Center Moriches, elitefeats.com The Seeds of Hope 5k/10k features a fast and flat 5k loop on quiet back roads in Center Moriches. The 10k race will do the loop twice, rain or shine. All proceeds of this event are used to benefit the Seeds of Hope Tanzania. Fee $20 for 5k run; $25 for 10k run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 12.

INTEGRATED MEDICAL FOUNDATION BLUE RIBBON RUN FOR PROSTATE CANCER 5K. Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-349-7646, IMFcares.org. Supports men’s health and prostate cancer causes, free PSA screenings available for men ages 40 and older from 8-10 a.m. Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day. Date 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12.

TEAM DANIEL RUNNING FOR RECOVERY FROM MENTAL ILLNESS 5K RUN/WALK. North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Rd., Port Washington, 646-824-4703, active.com. Check-in from 7:45-8:45 a.m., ¼-mile fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m. Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 12.

BLAZING TRAILS 4-MILE RUN/WALK FOR AUTISM. Great Neck South High School, 341 Lakeville Rd., Great Neck, 516-349-7646, nwsdy.li/blazingtrail. Benefits children and adults with autism. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 18.

LONG ISLAND RUN FOR THE WARRIORS. Town of Babylon Town Hall, 200 Sunrise Hwy, Lindenhurst, 877-246-7349, hopeforthewarriors.org/sports-recreation/run-for-the-warriors/. 10th annual Long Island Run for the Warriors, features a 10k, 5k and 1-mile run. Fee See website for fees. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 18.

TURKEY TROT 5K RUN. Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 631-669-5355, nwsdy.li/fedtrot. Registration begins at 7 a.m., race at 8 a.m., meet at Field 2. Fee $25 ages 13 and older advance ($30 day of) $10 ages 6-12, free under 5. Date 8 a.m. Nov. 18.

BROOKHAVEN TRAIL HALF MARATHON. Brookhaven State Park, off William Floyd Parkway, Wading River, 631-806-4649, strongislandrunningclub.com. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Fee $60 by Nov. 8, $70 race day. Date 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 19.

CITY COUNCIL 10K TURKEY TROT. Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec. 10k race and 1-mile fun run for children in grades 1-12, at New York Avenue boardwalk. Registration begins 7 a.m. at Long Beach Catholic Regional School Gymnasium, 735 West Broadway. 1-mile race begins at 8:30 a.m., 10k at 9 a.m. Awards presented in age categories. Fee $25 in advance, $30 race day; $5 fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 19.

EVELYN KNAPP 5K RUN TO REMEMBER / 3K WELLNESS WALK. Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-675-6513, strengthforlifeny.org. Choice between a 5k run on the trails, and a 3k Wellness Walk on the boardwalk. Benefits Strength for Life. Fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., 5k at 9 a.m., 3k at 9:15 a.m. Fee $25 through Nov. 16, $15 for ages 14 and under through Nov. 16; $30 day of, free children’s fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 19.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER THANKSGIVING DAY FOOT RACES. Miller Avenue School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham, 631-821-8116, swrschools.org. 5k and 1-mile run for 13 and older at 8 a.m., 1-mile run for ages 12 and younger at 8:15 a.m., 5-mile challenge run at 8:50 a.m. Benefits Shoreham-Wading River Community Program High School Scholarship Fund. Fee $15 in advance, $20 race day. Date 8 a.m. Nov. 23.

PORT WASHINGTON TURKEY TROT. Manorhaven Beach Park, Manorhaven Boulevard, Manorhaven, 516-767-2121, portchest.org. 5-mile run/walk for ages 9 and older. Benefits Community Chest. Fee $35, $25 ages 9-21 by Nov. 20; $50, $25 ages 9-21 by Nov. 22-23; $60, $35 ages 9-21 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23.

MATTITUCK TURKEY TROT. Mattituck Junior/Senior High School, Main Road, Mattituck, 631-734-6049, mufsd.com. Hosted by Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association, benefits student scholarships and local charity; registration starts 7:45 a.m. Fee Check website. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 23.

GARDEN CITY TURKEY TROT. St. Paul’s School, 285 Stewart Ave., Garden City, 516-515-1598, gcturkeytrot.com. Challenger division at 8:30 a.m. for special needs athletes, fun run at 9:15 a.m., 5-mile at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and The Interfaith Nutrition Network. Fee 5-mile: $25 advance, $35 race day; fun run: $15 advance, $20 race day; challenger division: free. Date 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23; rain or shine.

OYSTER BAY TURKEY TROT. South Street and Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, nwsdy.li/OBturkeytrot. A 5k run/walk through the streets of Oyster Bay. Finish at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. Registration from 7:45-9:15 a.m. Fee $20-$30. Date 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23.

SMILES TURKEY TROT. Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point, 631-289-3990, justregister.net. Race starts and finishes at Corey Beach Park on the Great South Bay and winds through the town of Blue Point. Children’s fun run begins at 8:45 a.m. for 10 and younger; turkey headbands for all participants; 5k run and 1.5-mile noncompetitive walk begin at 9 a.m. Benefits Smiles Change Lives. Fee 5k and 1.5-mile walk: $20 by Oct. 30, $25 after; children’s fun run: $10 by Oct. 30, $15 after. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 23.

MONTAUK RUN FOR FUN TURKEY TROT AROUND FORT POND. Montauk Village Green, Main Street, Montauk, 631-668-2000, montaukchamber.com. Run for fun and turkey trot, 3-mile or 6-mile race; check-in is between 8-9:30 a.m. at the Montauk Chamber, 742 Montauk Highway. Fee Check website. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 23.

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK FOUNDATION 1K TURKEY TROT AND 5K RUN FOR THE PARK. Nissequogue River State Park, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 516-437-4000, ourstatepark.com. Check-in 7:30-9 a.m.; 1k children’s run begins 8:30 a.m., 5k run begins at 9 a.m.; meet at the Nissequogue River State Park administration building; benefits Nissequogue River State Park. Fee 5k: $24 by Nov. 21, $30 race day; 1k: $10. Date 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23.

TOWNWIDE FUND OF HUNTINGTON THANKSGIVING DAY RUN. American Legion Hall, Route 110, Halesite, 631-271-3349, townwidefund.org. Fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., 4-mile run begins at 9 a.m. Arrive at 8 a.m. for parking. No skates, baby strollers or animals. Benefits more than 20 local charities. Fee $20 by Nov. 6, $25 after, $40 race day; $10 fun run. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 23.

RUN YOUR TURKEY OFF 4K. St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School, 1170 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-587-8000, runsignup.com/Race/NY/WestIslip/RunYourTurkeyOff. A fast and flat 2.5-mile course through the streets of West Islip, check in from 7:15-9 a.m. A 9 a.m. fun run for children ages 12 and under. Fee $25 advance, $30 day of, $20 ages 17 and under, free 65 and older and children 12 and under. Date 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

CONQUER THE HILLS 5 K. Farmingville Hills County Park, 503 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville, farmingvillehistoricalsociety.org/conquer-the-hills-5k-trail-run-and-hike. Conquer the Hills 5k trail run and 2.6k hike. Registration starts at 8 a.m., run/hike starts at 9 a.m. Fee $15 by Nov. 23, $25 day of; $10 for children by Nov. 23, $15 for children day of. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 24.

ROB’S RUN 5K. Stillwell Woods, Syosset, 516-349-7646, glirc.org. Cross-country 5k in memory of Rob Lauterborn, individual and team competition. Registration and pickup at the Center for Developmental Disabilities, 72 South Woods Rd., from 7-8:45 a.m.; women start at 9 a.m., men start at 9:30 a.m. Fee $26 preregister, $30 day of; half off for high school students and younger, preregister only. Date 9 a.m. Nov. 26.

DECEMBER

JINGLE BELL 5K RUN/WALK. Hofstra University, USA Building, North Campus, 900 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, 631-427-8272, jbr.org/longisland. Arthritis Foundation’s 7th annual 5k run/walk on a USATF-certified course. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Pre and post race festivities. Fee $35; $15-20 kid’s run. Date 8:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 2.

SEAFORD WELLNESS HOT CHOCOLATE RUN/WALK. Seaford High School, 1575 Seamans Neck Rd., Seaford, 516-384-8536, seafordwellness.com. 5k race, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Fast and flat. Raffles, prizes. Proceeds go to youth programs, beautification and environmental cleanup. Fee $25 online by Nov. 30; $35 race day. Date 9 a.m. Dec. 2.

SANTA’S 5K TOY TROT. Shorefront Park, Rider Avenue and Smith Street, Patchogue, 516-220-8574, santas5ktoytrot.com; Patchoguekiwanis.com. 5k run, trot, walk. Strollers, Santas, outfits, walkers welcome. Donate unwrapped toys. Benefits Kiwanis Foundation. Fee $25; $30 race day. Date 11 a.m. Dec. 3.

JINGLE BELL 5K. Grand Boulevard and the boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Wearable lights are encouraged. Fee Bring a new unwrapped toy for donation. Date 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

INDIAN ISLAND TRAIL 5K AND 15K. Indian Island County Park, County Road 105, Riverhead, 631-369-1557, jayasports.com. One loop 5k and three loop 15k cross country trail, check-in 7 a.m., register. Fee 5k: $30-$40, 15k: $40-$50. Date 9 a.m. Dec. 9.

SNOWBALL RUN 5-MILER. Tavolo Kitchen and Pizza, 1919 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, 516-557-2325, wcc.li. Donate new, wrapped toy. No strollers, dogs. Check-in 6:30 a.m. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. Dec. 9.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY 5K. Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com. 5k begins at 9 a.m. and Run Run Rudolph 1k begins at 8:40 a.m., adults are welcome to run the 5k with a jogging stroller. Bring a toy for the John Theissen Children’s Foundation Toy Drive. Fee $29-$35, $22-$27 youth and high school students; $13-$15 1k children. Date 8:40-11 a.m. Dec. 10.

TOUGH COOKIE 8K TRAIL RACE. Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, nwsdy.li/toughcookie. A challenging and hilly course, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Benefits the Long island Greenbelt Trail Conference. Fee $18 by Oct. 30, $20 after. Date Dec. 10.

CARTER, DELUCA, FARRELL & SCHMIDT HO HO HO 5K RUN. John F Kennedy Middle School, 500 Broadway, Bethpage, 516-349-7646, glirc.org. ¼-mile kids fun run begins 8:45 a.m., costume parade is at 9 a.m., 5k starts at 9:30 a.m. Fast paced, flat 5k through the streets of Bethpage. Fee $25, $12.50 younger than 16 years old, free kids fun run. Date 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

GLIRC HECKSCHER TO CONNETQUOT TRAIL RUN. Parking Field 5, Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway, East Islip, 516-349-7646, glirc.org. 9.3-mile run. No registration required. Fee Free. Date 8 a.m. Dec. 17.

JANUARY

MAGGIE SCHMIDT MEMORIAL DOWNHILL MILE. Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, nrcrun.org. Held at the golf course clubhouse, check website for details. Fee Check website. Date 11 a.m. Jan. 1.

STATE PARK WINTER RUN SERIES. Long Island State Parks, 631-321-3510, flrrt.com. Four Sunday races at Long Island State Parks, check website for details or call. Fee Check website. Dates Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28.

ICEBREAKER MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON. Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, glirc.org. Fee Check website. Date 9 a.m. Jan. 28.

10-MILE RUN TO BLUE POINT BREWERY. Blue Point Brewing Company, 161 River Ave., Patchogue, 631-589-5700 or 631-419-3090, sayvillerunning.com. Race starts, ends at brewery, benefits Better Understanding of Life in Africa organization. Must be 21 or older and finish within 2 hours, 15 minutes. Fee $50; no race-day entries. Date Jan. 31.

FEBRUARY

4-MILE SNOWFLAKE RACE. New York Avenue and boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec. Fee Check website. Date 9 a.m. Feb. 3.

JOE LATINO WINTER RELAYS. Gov. Alfred E. Smith/ Sunken Meadow State Park, at north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, nrcrun.org. Three-person relay team, 2-miles per runner. Fee Check website. Date 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

MARCH

LITTLE COW HARBOR 4 MILE RUN FOR HOPE. Oldfield Middle School, 2 Oldfield Rd., Greenlawn, 631-782-5099, projecthopeny.org or runsignup.com. All proceeds benefit St. Hugh’s Project HOPE (Helping Other People Eat), free homemade soup at the finish, long-sleeve sports tek shirt, awards, raffle prizes. Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee $25 4-mile run, $10 kids fun run. Date 9 a.m. March 3.

RUN FOR TOMORROW’S HOPE 5K AND 1-MILE FUN RUN. St. Joseph’s Elementary School, 450 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-747-2730, sjspta.com. Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee 5k: $25 in advance, $35 race day; fun run: $10 in advance, $20 race day. Date 9 a.m. March 24.

TOWNWIDE FUND OF HUNTINGTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY 4-MILE RUN. American Legion Hall, Mill Dam Road, Halesite, 631-629-4950, townwidefund.org. Fee Check website. Date 8 a.m. March 28.

APRIL

EARTH DAY 5K. Indian Island County Park, County Road 105, Riverhead, nwsdy.li/earthday5k. 2nd annual Earth Day 5k to benefit the North Fork Environmental Council’s environmental education programs and scholarship fund. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., children’s fun run starts at 9:15 a.m., 5k starts at 10 a.m. Fee $25 in advance, $30 day of; free for children ages 8 and under. Date 10 a.m. April 22.