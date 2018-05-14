AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY SAILING REGATTA. Mt. Sinai Yacht Club, 244 Harbor Beach Rd., Mt. Sinai, 631-473-2993, mssa.org. Organized by Mount Sinai Sailing Association Fee $75. Date 11 a.m. Aug. 11, rain date: Aug. 12.



AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee Call. Date July 26-29.



AROUND SHELTER ISLAND REGATTA. Southold Yacht Club, 165 N. Parish Dr., Southold, 631-765-5629, southoldyachtclub.com. Race around Shelter Island, for Sunfish and open catamaran divisions, trophies. Fee Check website or call. Date July 14.



EDMUND WARD POOR MEMORIAL TROPHY RACE. Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0888, siyc.com. Around the Island race starts and finishes near Shelter Island Yacht Club. Fee Call or check website. Date 11 a.m. Sept. 2.



GREAT PECONIC RACE. Wades Beach, off Midway Road, Shelter Island, 347-675-2068, greatpeconicrace.com. Paddle race around Shelter Island. 19 mile elite, 9 mile advanced and 3 mile rec courses. Awards ceremony. Registration at 7 a.m. $75 charity party tickets available in advance for guests and spectators. Fee $125 preregistration online only; barbecue $75, free 12 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.



GREENPORT OCEAN RACE. Mitchell Park, 115 Front St., Greenport, 516-987-9099, greenportoceanrace.org. Race from Greenport to Block Island and back. Fee $125. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 6.



HEATHERTON TROPHY RACE. Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0888, siyc.com. Fee Call. Date July 1.



MANHASSET BAY YACHT CLUB RACE WEEK. Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, 455 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-767-2150, manhassetbayyc.org. Start and finish in Manhasset Bay. Fee Call or check website. Dates Aug. 22, Aug. 24-26.

MASTHEAD RACE. Masthead Cove Yacht Club, Huntington, 631-427-4372, mastheadcoveyc.org. 8- to 12-mile race around Huntington Bay to benefit Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. First signal at 10:50 a.m. After-race party open to public; call for fee. Fee $55 donation. Date Aug. 12.



OZ TROPHY RACE. Breakwater Yacht Club, 51 Bay St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-4604, breakwateryc.org. Regular Wed. night race with female skippers, includes barbecue and Oz Tinman Trophy. Fee Call. Date 6-10 p.m. July 4.



PORT JEFFERSON DRAGON BOAT RACE FESTIVAL. Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway Village Center, Port Jefferson, 631-473-1414, portjeffdragonracefest.com. Festival with Asian performing arts, retail, cultural and food vendors competing teams, children’s arts and crafts, lion dance, Asian food vendors, dance performance, Taiko drumming, closing award. Fee Fee to sail, check website; free for spectators. Date 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 15.



PORT JEFFERSON HARBOR CUP REGATTA Port Jefferson Yacht Club, 1 Surf Ave., Port Jefferson, 631-473-9650, ptjeffyc.com. In the Sound, up to 5 divisions. Fee Call. Date June 16.

REGATTA ON THE RIVER. Nissequogue River State Park, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-4927, ourstatepark.com. Registration from 10-11 a.m., 10-mile competitive paddle begins at 11 a.m., 5-mile leisurely paddle begins at 11:30 a.m. Free food and beverages, entertainment and cash prizes. Fee Check website. Date 11 a.m. Aug., rain date: Aug. 12.



ROUND GARDINERS ISLAND RACE. Devon Yacht Club, Devon Road, Amagansett, 631-267-6340, devonyc.com. Race around Gardiners Island. Check website for more details. Fee Call. Date Aug. 25.



SAG HARBOR CUP RACE. Breakwater Yacht Club, 51 Bay St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-4604, breakwateryc.org. Big boat racing around waters of Shelter Island Sound; annual benefit regatta. Fee Call. Date 1-8 p.m. June 2.



SIYC RACE WEEK. Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0888, siyc.com. A two-day series for yachts racing in IRC, PHRF and One- Design classes, and Classics on the waters around Shelter Island. Fee Call or check website. Dates Aug. 3-4.



VANDERBILT CUP REGATTA. Starts in Huntington Bay, finishes in Northport Bay, 631-261-5440, centerport-yc.org/vanderbilt; call or check website for schedule. Fee Call; free for spectators. Date Oct. 6.



VILLAGE CUP REGATTA. Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com. Race in Port Jeff Harbor and Long Island Sound to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. Parade of boats starts at 11 a.m. Make reservations for spectator boats by calling 631-473-9650. Fee Call. Date 1 p.m. Sept. 8.



WHITEBREAD RACE 25. New Suffolk, 631-606-6135, pbsa.us. Handicapped distance race around Shelter Island. Fee Check website. Date Sept. 29, foul weather date: Sept. 30.