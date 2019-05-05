Long Island Marathon 2019

The marathon this year has a new sponsor and a redesigned course tracking a more scenic route.

Alyssa Salese of Huntington poses with her parents Al and Maureen after crossing the finish line and winning the women's race of the Long Island Marathon at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

Dan Gargaro, 29, of West Islip crosses the finish line inside Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to win the men's race of the marathon on Sunday.

Alyssa Salese of Huntington crosses the finish line to win the women's race on Sunday.

Dan Gargaro of West Islip and Alyssa Salese of Huntington won their respective races of the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Lori Brown wins the women's half-marathon race of the Long Island Marathon on Sunday at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

Runners shortly after the start of the Long Island Marathon in Eisenhower Park, Sunday morning. Runners, volunteers and spectators are contending with rainy conditions.

Runners shortly after the start of the Long Island Marathon in Eisenhower Park on Sunday morning. Runners, volunteers and spectators are contending with rainy conditions.

Narciso Mejia, left, and Julio T. Sauce pass through the six mile mark on Merrick Avenue in the Long Island Marathon in East Meadow on Sunday.

Runners weather the rain at the Long Island Marathon on Merrick Avenue in East Meadow on Sunday.

A 10K runner nears the finish line at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

A 10K runner reacts as she nears the finish line inside Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

Peter Hawkins, a wheelchair racer from Malverne, crosses the finish line inside Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to complete the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Fiona Danyko high-fives a runner along with Kathleen Danyko from Syosset on the Wantagh Highway near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Hello/Goodbye as runners both enter on left and run north on the right on Wantagh Highway near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Runners enter Wantagh Highway near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Runners enter Wantagh Highway near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Runners weather the rain during the Long Island Marathon on Merrick Avenue in East Meadow on Sunday.

Angela Scaturro stands along Merrick Avenue in East Meadow to cheer on the runners during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Runners weather the rain at the Long Island Marathon on Merrick Avenue in East Meadow on Sunday.

A group of runners stop for a photo on Merrick Avenue during the Long Island Marathon in East Meadow on Sunday.