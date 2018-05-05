The 2018 Long Island Marathon weekend took place at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6, with lead-up events taking place on Saturday, followed by the marathon on Sunday. Here are some highlights.

Jessica Petrina crosses the finish lie as the top women's finisher of the 5K race during Long Island Marathon Weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday.

Trent Hampton, 39, of Ronkonkoma ,pushes toward a third-place finish in the 5K race.

Anthony Diaz, 14, of Farmingdale, wins the 5K race.

Alison Briggs, 20, of Commack crosses the finish line as the top women's finisher in the inaugural 1-mile race.

Peter Notarnicola, 23, of Massapequa, wins the inaugural 1-mile race.

Jason Ramirez, 44, of Wantagh, runs to a third-place finish in the inaugural 1-mile race.

Joe Meyer, 33, of Central Islip runs to a second-place finish in the inaugural 1-mile race.

Long Island Marathon Weekend's inaugural 1-mile race gets underway at Eisenhower Park on Saturday.

Children compete in the Kids Mini Marathon in Eisenhower Park's Safety Town during Long Island Marathon Weekend festivities on Saturday.

Emma Bosman, 5, of Massapequa Park, has fun on an inflatable obstacle course during Long Island Marathon Weekend festivities at Eisenhower Park on Saturday.

Mia DelVecchio, 6, of Massapequa Park, enjoys an inflatable obstacle course.

Children compete in the Kids Mini Marathon in Eisenhower Park's Safety Town.

