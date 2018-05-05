TODAY'S PAPER
2018 Long Island Marathon weekend

By Newsday Staff
The 2018 Long Island Marathon weekend took place at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6, with lead-up events taking place on Saturday, followed by the marathon on Sunday. Here are some highlights.

Jessica Petrina, 36, of Selden wins the 5K
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jessica Petrina crosses the finish lie as the top women's finisher of the 5K race during Long Island Marathon Weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday.

Trent Hampton, 39, of Ronkonkoma smiles as he
Photo Credit: James Escher

Trent Hampton, 39, of Ronkonkoma ,pushes toward a third-place finish in the 5K race.

Anthony Diaz, 14, of Farmingdale wins the 5K
Photo Credit: James Escher

Anthony Diaz, 14, of Farmingdale, wins the 5K race.

Alison Briggs, 20, of Commack crosses the finish
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alison Briggs, 20, of Commack crosses the finish line as the top women's finisher in the inaugural 1-mile race.

Peter Notarnicola, 23, of Massapequa reacts after winning
Photo Credit: James Escher

Peter Notarnicola, 23, of Massapequa, wins the inaugural 1-mile race.

Jason Ramirez, 44, of Wantagh runs to a
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jason Ramirez, 44, of Wantagh, runs to a third-place finish in the inaugural 1-mile race.

Joe Meyer, 33, of Central Islip runs to
Photo Credit: James Escher

Joe Meyer, 33, of Central Islip runs to a second-place finish in the inaugural 1-mile race.

Long Island Marathon Weekend's inaugural 1-mile race gets
Photo Credit: James Escher

Long Island Marathon Weekend's inaugural 1-mile race gets underway at Eisenhower Park on Saturday.

Long Island Marathon Weekend's inaugural 1-mile race gets
Photo Credit: James Escher

Long Island Marathon Weekend's inaugural 1-mile race gets underway.

Children compete in the the Kids Mini Marathon
Photo Credit: James Escher

Children compete in the Kids Mini Marathon in Eisenhower Park's Safety Town during Long Island Marathon Weekend festivities on Saturday.

Children get ready to compete in the the
Photo Credit: James Escher

Children get ready to compete in the Kids Mini Marathon in Eisenhower Park's Safety Town.

Emma Bosman, 5, of Massapequa Park has fun
Photo Credit: James Escher

Emma Bosman, 5, of Massapequa Park, has fun on an inflatable obstacle course during Long Island Marathon Weekend festivities at Eisenhower Park on Saturday.

Mia DelVecchio, 6, of Massapequa Park has fun
Photo Credit: James Escher

Mia DelVecchio, 6, of Massapequa Park, enjoys an inflatable obstacle course.

Children compete in the the Kids Mini Marathon
Photo Credit: James Escher

Children compete in the Kids Mini Marathon in Eisenhower Park's Safety Town.

Children compete in the the Kids Mini Marathon
Photo Credit: James Escher

Children compete in the Kids Mini Marathon.

Long Island Marathon runners saw an increase everywhere
Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Long Island Marathon runners saw an increase in secruity from New York State Troopers, and Nassau County Police, as well as plenty of first aid help.

