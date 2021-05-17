The New York City Marathon will return on Nov. 7 for the 50th running of the race with a field of 33,000 runners, the New York Road Runners announced on Monday.

The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field size of this year's marathon was determined by the NYRR, the state and the Mayor’s Office of New York City.

Runners who were registered for last year’s marathon had the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry for the 2021, 2022, or 2023 marathon, according to the NYRR.

This year’s race will accommodate all runners who chose to run in 2021, which the NYRR said is 54% of the more than 30,000 runners from 2020. The NYRR said the remainder of the field will be filled by those who enter through additional entry methods, virtual New York City Marathon finishers and runners to have completed 15 or more New York City Marathons. Since 2020 marathon runners were guaranteed a spot in this year's race, a drawing for entry will not be held. Registration for runners with guaranteed spos will begin on June 8 and end on June 15.

The NYRR said the health and safety procedures in place for this year's marathon will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing. Runners should be prepared to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a complete vaccination series prior to running in the marathon, the NYRR said.