Massapequa native wins Suffolk Marathon

Bryan Buttigieg, a 26-year old Massapequa native who now lives in Seattle, Washington, won the Suffolk County Marathon in two hours, 53 minutes, 9.5 seconds, passing Patchogue’s Tim Steiskal with a mile left. Steiskal, 29, was second in 2:55.05.5.

The 26.2-mile course, which starts and ends on Main Street in Patchogue, was pounded with rain for most of the day. An hour long respite during the middle of the race gave way to the heaviest deluge of the day in the final six miles. None of that bothered Buttigieg.

“The rain wasn’t a problem,” he said. “I flew in from Seattle, where it rains all the time.”

A computer mapper by trade, Buttigieg moved out to Seattle three years ago and enjoyed spending the last week visiting family on Long Island – rain or no rain.

“This was a beautiful day in Seattle,” Buttigieg said.

Brooklyn’s Leiba Rimler, 35, won the women’s marathon is 3:09:29.8.

“The rain didn’t bother me, it was the wind” Rimler said. “The rain was very nice and refreshing.”