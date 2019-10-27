TODAY'S PAPER
Massapequa native wins Suffolk Marathon

Runner reach the halfway mark at Heckscher State Park during the Suffolk County Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 27. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Bryan Buttigieg, a 26-year old Massapequa native who now lives in Seattle, Washington, won the Suffolk County Marathon in two hours, 53 minutes, 9.5 seconds, passing Patchogue’s Tim Steiskal with a mile left. Steiskal, 29, was second in 2:55.05.5.

The 26.2-mile course, which starts and ends on Main Street in Patchogue, was pounded with rain for most of the day. An hour long respite during the middle of the race gave way to the heaviest deluge of the day in the final six miles. None of that bothered Buttigieg. 

“The rain wasn’t a problem,” he said. “I flew in from Seattle, where it rains all the time.”

A computer mapper by trade, Buttigieg moved out to Seattle three years ago and enjoyed spending the last week visiting family on Long Island – rain or no rain.

“This was a beautiful day in Seattle,” Buttigieg said. 

Brooklyn’s Leiba Rimler, 35, won the women’s marathon is 3:09:29.8.

“The rain didn’t bother me, it was the wind” Rimler said. “The rain was very nice and refreshing.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

