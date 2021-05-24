You can catch a wave — or just watch others from the shore — at several beaches open to the public during the season. Regular beach parking fees apply.

NASSAU COUNTY Jones Beach State Park welcomes surfers west of parking Field 2 to the jetty at the west end (west end area closed May 29-30). Oyster Bay Town residents can surf any day of the week on the southern stretch of Tobay Beach. Long Beach, meanwhile, has long been a hot spot for surfers, hosting regional and international competitions.

SUFFOLK COUNTY In Babylon, outside the lifeguard area, Gilgo Beach is popular with surfers. Surfing also is permitted at Robert Moses State Park outside protected bathing area (4x4 surfing permit required, year-round). Surfers can do their thing at Smith Point County Park, east of the pavilion.

FIRE ISLAND Surfing is permitted at Fire Island National Seashore, west of the county park, and outside lifeguarded beaches at Watch Hill (accessible by private boat or ferry from Patchogue) and Sailors Haven (accessible by private boat or ferry from Sayville).

EAST END Montauk has Ditch Plains, where a jetty creates longboard waves, and Turtle Cove, next to Montauk Point State Park, where there's just a footpath, no public parking. Popular Southampton spots are east and west of the Shinnecock Inlet jetty, although the only designated area is Little Plains, off Little Plains Road from Main Street (subject to change).