Here is a list of team sports to join on Long Island:

BASEBALL

I9 YOUTH T-BALL, 1 Ames Ct., Suite 100, Plainview, 631-254-4600, i9sports.com. Boys and girls ages 3-6. Field locations in Suffolk County. All skill levels. Season April-Nov. Fee $120 per child.

LONG ISLAND ASTROS BASEBALL, Williston Park, 917-952-3715, liastros.com. Spring, summer, fall travel program for youth teams ages 8-23. Herricks school district provides home fields and games are played throughout Long Island. Fee Varies with age.

LONG ISLAND MEN’S SENIOR BASEBALL LEAGUE/ LONG ISLAND MEN’S ADULT BASEBALL LEAGUE, Melville, 631-753-6725, msblnational.com. 100 teams, nearly 2,000 players; 18 and older, 25 and older, 35 and older, 45 and older and 52 and older. Season mid-April to mid-August. Fee $155, including insurance, field rentals and year-end awards.

LONG ISLAND STAN MUSIAL BASEBALL LEAGUE, Selden, 631-696-0079, leaguelineup.com/lism18. More than 65 teams (over 1,000 players), aluminum and wood bat divisions. For Long Island residents of all ages. All games played in Nassau and Suffolk; affiliated with Men’s Senior Baseball League, National Amateur Baseball Federation and American Amateur Baseball Congress. Season May-July; playoffs begin in late July. Fee $1,800 per team.

BASKETBALL

ISLAND GARDEN, 45 Cherry Valley Ave., West Hempstead, islandgardenbasketball.com, 516-292-4956. Men’s basketball leagues, ages 19 and older, competitive and noncompetitive levels, youth leagues, grades 3 through high school. Season Summer, fall-winter, spring. Fee Call for fees and registration details.

LI HOOPS, East Northport, lihoops.com, 631-796-3321. Men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues with more than 90 teams, 17 and older; 3 levels (B-1, B-2, B-3, women’s divisions). Separate Sun. and weeknight divisions. All games in evening at centrally located gyms. Separate divisions for Nassau and Suffolk residents. Season All year. 8-game seasons start Oct., Jan., March, April, June and Sept. Fee $125 a player, $775 a team; ($875 with set of team Jerseys) 8-game season plus playoffs. Team, group and individual registration welcome.

FOOTBALL

I9 YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL, 1 Ames Ct., Suite 100, Plainview, 516-870-0040, i9sports.com. Boys and girls ages 3-17. Field locations in Suffolk. All skill levels. Season March-Nov. Fee $140 a child.

LONG ISLAND FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE, Bethpage, 516-286-2776, flagfootball.com. Adult 8-man (blocking) and 5-man (no blocking) Sun. and weeknight leagues with A/B/C divisions based on experience. NFL Flag Football coed youth leagues with no blocking for kids ages 5-17 on Sun. during spring and fall. Adult leagues begin March, June, Sept. and Nov.; Youth leagues begin March and Sept. National tournaments July and Jan. Fee $750 for 8-man adult team and $500 for 5-man team; $125 per youth.

NASSAU COUNTY TOUCH FOOTBALL LEAGUE, 5 Wanda Terrace, Farmingville, newyorktouchfootball.com. 631-384-3141. In its 55th year; 28-36 teams (6 people per team), 3 divisions; 100-yard field; 12-game schedule includes preseason and playoffs. Season Late Aug.-early Dec. Fee $1,500 for season.

NS YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE, East Northport, 631-262-0543, nsflag.com. Competitive and recreational divisions. Teams, groups and individuals welcome. Youth seasons: Summer weeknight season begins in early July. Fall season begins the first Saturday after Labor Day. Games played at Pulaski School in East Northport. 9 a.m., 9:55 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. start times. Fee Varies; multi-child and returning player discounts available. Flags, jersey and footballs provided. Register online at nsflag.com/register/html.

LACROSSE

AMERICAN LACROSSE LEAGUE, americanlacrosseleague.com. Men’s teams, Blue conference, NY East, NY West, 12 local post-collegiate teams listed on website, 18 and older. Season through June 16. Fee Check website.

LONG ISLAND WOMENS CLUB LACROSSE, 631-872-7979, liadultclublacrosse.com. For women of all ages and skill levels; Nassau and Suffolk. Season Spring April-June. Fall August-October. Fee Check website.

LONG ISLAND MEN’S CLUB LACROSSE, 631-872-7979, liadultclublacrosse.com, for men of all ages and skill levels, Nassau and Suffolk. Recreational games, open, older than 40, scrimmage format with referees played on turf. Season Spring, fall.

LAWN BOWLING

SUNRISE LAWN BOWLS CLUB, Eisenhower Park, Field 1, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 347-512-1500. Open to all, learn to lawn bowl, try to get closest to the Jack and win some points for your team. Feel free to bring a friend, all equipment provided.

RUGBY

LONG ISLAND RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB, Massapequa, lirugby.com. Men’s, women’s, youth teams (boys 18 and younger). Practice at Burns Park in Massapequa; home field is in Bayville. Youth teams based in Glen Cove. Season All year. Fee $150 a player per year; $75 student athletes per season.

SOCCER

I9 YOUTH SOCCER, 1 Ames Ct., Suite 100, Plainview, 631-254-4600, i9sports.com. Boys and girls ages 4-7. Field locations in Suffolk. All skill levels. Season April-Nov. Fee $120 per child.

LONG ISLAND HISPANIC SOCCER FEDERATION, 135 Elizabeth Ave., Hempstead, 516-902-8733. Bilingual, summer session, over 60 teams (men’s open age 18 and older), 12 female teams open (age 18 and older), games on Sun. throughout Nassau and Suffolk. Winter session, 36-team indoor league (men’s open 18 and older). Season April-Nov., games every Sun. at various locations in Nassau and Suffolk. Fee $1,500 per year per team.

LONG ISLAND LADIES SOCCER LEAGUE, 1425 Old Country Rd., building A, Plainview, liladiessoccer.com. For women of various skill levels; open divisions ages 18 and older, 26 and older, 40 and older. Teams play across Nassau, Suffolk and occasionally Queens. Season Spring session March-June; fall session Sept.-Nov.; summer league open and older than 26, July-Aug.; winter tournaments.

LONG ISLAND MEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE, Levittown, 631-757-7495 26 teams, 4 divisions for men older than 30 living in Nassau or Suffolk. Season April to mid-June and mid-Sept. to mid-Nov. Fee $275 per seasonal year; new teams add $125 bond.

LONG ISLAND SOCCER FOOTBALL LEAGUE, 95 Broadway 2nd Floor, Hicksville, 516-433-1880, 516-679-8672 (daytime), lisfl.org, znewworld@aol.com. 110-team men’s soccer league, open and older-than-30 divisions. Premier Division, D1, D2, D3, 0-30, 0-40, 0-50; U-23 men’s and women summer leagues. Affiliated with Eastern NY State Soccer Association, U.S. Adult Soccer Association, U.S. Soccer Federation and FIFA. Teams must have field. Individuals welcome. Season All year; winter tournaments indoors. Fee Clubs (1 or more teams) pay about $1,800 (includes registrations, liability of $4 million and limited medical insurance), $550 for summer younger than U-23.

LONG ISLAND WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE, Port Jefferson Station, 631-671-1587, liwomensoccer.com. Female players open division; USCS-sanctioned league; indoor tournament in Feb.; league cup competition; playoffs each season. Season Leagues begin in March, June and Sept. Fee $50 a player, which includes secondary medical insurance, and $400 team bond.

SOFTBALL

ABA SOFTBALL LEAGUE, 1 Ames Court, Suite 100, Plainview, 516-870-0040, abasports.com. Adult competition; men’s and coed leagues; 3 levels of play. Territories include all of Long Island. Season March-Nov. Fee Varies.

NEW ALLIANCE SOFTBALL, West Babylon, 516-250-2442, newalliancesoftball.com All games played on town fields in Babylon and Islip; men’s, women’s, coed and corporate team divisions for ages 18 and older. New Friday older-than-35 coed league. All skill levels of play. Free agents welcome. Season Spring, April 8-29; summer, May 6-Aug. 12; mini season, June 3- Aug. 5; fall, Sept. 16-Nov. 11. Fee Varies.

NEW YORK SPORTS ASSOCIATION, 229 Grand Blvd., Massapequa Park, newyorksportsassociation .com, 516-993-2549. Men’s, women’s, coed, girls’ fast-pitch, spring, summer, fall leagues and tournaments.

OVER THE HILL GANG, Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, 516-448-5829 Softball players 60 and older interested in playing for fun. Teams made up each day from players in attendance. Season mid-April to mid-Oct., 8 a.m.-noon Mon., Wed. and Fri. at Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike, Field 6 near the Stewart Avenue entrance to the park. Fee $50.

THE BOYS OF SUMMER, Bligh Field, Riverside Road, Rockville Centre, 516-359-4726 or 516-764-1011. Softball players 55 and older interested in playing arc softball for fun in a pickup game. Teams made up each day from players in attendance. Season April-Nov. 9:30 a.m. Tue. and Fri. at Bligh Field, Riverside Road, Rockville Centre. Winter indoor softball played Dec.-March, Tue. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fri. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at L.I. Sports Complex, Mill Road, Freeport, call for information.

TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN SUPER SENIOR SOFTBALL LEAGUE, Selden, eteamz.com/SuffolkSeniors, 631-928-0381. Ages 65 and older, games played on Town of Brookhaven fields in Selden, Tue. and Thur. mornings. Seeking new players. Fee Call.

VOLLEYBALL

EAST END VOLLEYBALL, Hampton Bays, 631-728-0397, eevb.net. Leagues 7,000 players on same-sex doubles, coed, 4-player and 6-player teams, also clinics; all ages and skill levels. Mon-Wed. and Fri. at Long Beach, Tue.-Thur. at Hampton Bays. Long Beach Tournaments: June 2-3: Unsinkable Polarized season opener; June 9-10: Park & Sun Weekend; June 16-17: Rider Sandals Classic; June 23-24: 4C Energy Stix Junior Tournament; June 30-July 1: ROX Volleyball Classic; July 7-8: Ethan Demmers Fundraiser; July 14-15: Rider Sandals Junior Regionals; July 21-22: LandShark Showdown; July 28-29: e-blasting Big Shot VB Tourney; Aug. 4-5: Bethpage Federal Credit Union AA Championships; Aug. 11-12: Unsinkable Polarized Summer Breeze; Aug. 18-19: 4C Energy Stix Open; Aug. 25-26: King of the Beach League Championships; Sept. 8: Michelle O’Neill Tournament; Sept. 17: Volley America League Nationals. Fee Tournaments $60 a team; league fees: $75-$100 a player.

LONG ISLAND VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION,

Sayville, 631-422-5555, longislandvolleyball.com Coed adult leagues, junior leagues, youth clinics, tournaments at Robert Moses and Jones Beach state parks and Cedar Beach Town of Babylon. Outdoor lighting at Jones Beach, adult coed 6s, coed 4s, men’s and women’s 3’s/2’s teams; 10,000 players in 3 divisions (recreational, intermediate, competitive). Season Two 9-week sessions May 20- July 19, July 22-Sept. 18, Mon.-Fri. and Sun. nights. Robert Moses: 6:30 p.m.; Jones Beach: 6:30, 7:40 and 8:40 p.m. Cedar Beach. One 16-week session May 21-Sept. 6. Sept. 21: Charity tournament for Make-A-Wish Foundation, Cedar Beach Town of Babylon, free food and drinks, music, raffles and trophies, $35 a player. Fee $375-$475 a team (Robert Moses), $400-$495 a team (Jones Beach); $680-$340 a team (Cedar Beach).