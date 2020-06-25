NASSAU Bike paths, hiking trails and more

BETHPAGE STATE PARK, 99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale, 516-249-0700; golf reservations 516-249-0707; pro shop 516-249-4040; restaurant 516-927-8380; stables 516-531-8007; Greenbelt Trail tours 631-360-0753; tennis 516-777-1358; parks.ny.gov. This 1,475-acre park boasts one of the nation’s finest public golf complexes. Season All year. Facilities Five 18-hole courses, including the famed Black Course, restaurant and bar, softball fields, basketball courts, boccie ball, horseshoes, volleyball, handicapped-accessible playground, bridle paths (5 ½ miles), bike paths (2 ½ miles), 5-mile stretch of the Greenbelt Trail, hiking, picnic area, 12 tennis courts, golf shop, driving range. Fee Picnic area only: $8 a car May 23-Sept. 7; weekends and holidays Sept. 12-Nov. 8.

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov. This 775-acre park offers a historic carousel and party room (available to rent April-Oct.). Season All year. Facilities Softball field, basketball courts, playgrounds, hiking trails, bridle paths (9 miles), nearby horse stables with rentals (516-486-9673), freshwater fishing (license required), picnic areas, tennis courts, Hempstead Lake boat access (permit required, $50), carousel rides ($2); outdoor pavilion (reservations required). July 13 Summer Run. Aug. 1 Family Fishing Clinic. Oct. 17 Fall Family Fishing and Children’s Festival. Fee $8 a car May 23-Sept. 7; weekends and holidays Sept. 12-Oct. 12.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, parks.ny.gov, 516-785-1600. Season Parking lots 4, 6, 10 and West End 2 open all year. Facilities 7 ocean beaches (6 ½ miles); part of a 2,413-acre park. Band shell, basketball courts with 5 half courts and 1 full court plus hopscotch/Four Square area (lighted at night), 9 volleyball courts, 2-mile boardwalk, surf chairs for the disabled (Field 2, West Bathhouse, Field 6, East Bathhouse and Central Mall), mobility mats at Field 6, Central Mall, East Bathhouse, Field 2 and West Bathhouse. Bike path from Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh to Field 1 to the West End 2 parking lot, and east to Tobay Beach; year-round bicycling on the boardwalk, day-use slips at the Boat Basin, picnic areas and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Paddle tennis, pickleball, equipment rentals, miniature golf course (fee), 4 finger piers, surf casting, 2 softball fields, WildPlay Adventure Park, shuffleboard courts, boccie courts and cornhole. Fee $10 a car May 23-Sept. 11; $8 weekends and holidays Sept. 12-Nov. 8.

PLANTING FIELDS ARBORETUM STATE HISTORIC PARK, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-8600, parks.ny.gov. Facilities 409 acres; 6 miles of trails and 200 acres of landscaped plantings, synoptic garden, rose garden, main greenhouse with orchids, begonias, cactuses and other tropical plants, camellia house, gift shop and cafe in the visitors center. Fee $8 a car May 23-Labor Day; weekends and holidays Sept. 12-Nov. 22. Coe Hall tours and exhibits: $5, free younger than 12.

TRAIL VIEW STATE PARK, Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), 1⁄4 mile west of Woodbury Road, Woodbury, 631-423-1770. Facilities Hiking, biking and birding trails throughout its 400 acres; 7.4-mile stretch of the Greenbelt Trail (trail runs 22 miles, from Cold Spring Harbor State Park to the Massapequa Park Preserve). No pets. Fee Free.

VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK, Exit 15A, Southern State Parkway, Valley Stream, 516-825-4128, parks.ny.gov. Its 97 acres feature ballfields, playgrounds and picnic areas. Facilities Picnic pavilion (permit required), 2-mile biking and hiking trail, 5 horseshoe pits, 2 basketball courts, 2 softball fields, 2 playgrounds, volleyball courts, board games; 2 environmental trails. Games equipment rental at park office. Fee $8 a car May 23-Sept. 7; and weekends and holidays Sept. 12-Oct. 12.