SUFFOLK Beaches, campgrounds and more

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, 631-667-5055; parks.ny.gov. Season Year-round, sunrise to sunset. This 459-acre park surrounds a 28-acre lake (swimming not permitted). Facilities Two softball fields, basketball courts, 3 miles of biking/walking trails with 14 exercise stations, 2-mile bridle path with stables at Babylon Riding Center (631-587-7778), seasonal rowboat, kayak, and pedal boat rentals, kayak launch permitted around lake, freshwater fishing from shore with license (year-round) or rowboat (seasonal, Mon.-Fri. only excluding holidays), picnic area with grills and picnic tables, and 4 pavilions (permit required), 2 playgrounds (2-5 year old's and 5-12 year old's), birding, horseshoe pits, boccie ball. Dogs permitted on trails only with leashes no more than six feet. Fee $8 a car May 29-Labor Day; weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 11-Oct. 11. Pedal boat/rowboat rentals/kayak $20 for two hours; must be 18 years or older to rent.

BRENTWOOD STATE PARK, 375 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood, parks.ny.gov, 631-667-5055. Season Year-round. Facilities 60-acre complex with synthetic turf soccer and baseball fields, soccer-themed playground. Concessions available during league play. Fields for use by permit holders only.

CALEB SMITH STATE PARK PRESERVE, 581 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov. Season Open all year, closed Mon. and Tues. Facilities 543 acres; ½-mile trail- wheelchair and stroller accessible, miles of trails for nature walks, nature museum, fly-fishing April 1-Oct. 15, ($25 permit, reserve); junior angler’s fishing area (15 and younger), April 1-Oct. 31; environmental programs for ages 3-5, ages 5 and older, families and adults (reservations required). No pets or bikes. Commercial and posed photography requires a permit, 631- 321-3515. Fee $8 a car May 31-Labor Day and weekends and holidays May 23-May 30 and Sept. 11-Nov. 21.

CAMP HERO STATE PARK, 1898 Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), east to the end, Montauk, 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov. Facilities 415 acres includes woods, beachfront and a historic military installation; maritime forests, freshwater wetlands, dramatic bluffs, ocean vistas; trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding; surf fishing locations open 24 hours a day to fishermen with permits; picnic areas; environment shelters. The former military base is a National Historic Site. Fee $8 a car May 29-Sept. 6 and weekends and holidays May 1-May 23 and Sept. 11-Oct. 11.

CAPTREE STATE PARK, off Robert Moses Causeway, Bay Shore Captree Boat Basin, 631-669-0449; restaurant, 631-333-1063; Captree Boatman’s Association, 631-669-6464; bait, tackle and fuel, 631-587-3430; parks.ny.gov. Facilities 298 acres focus on a boat basin off State Boat Channel. Marina with open and charter fishing, excursion and scuba diving boats (reservations required), 2 fishing piers (open 24 hours, night permit required), boat launch ramp, bait and tackle and marine fuel station, restaurant (seasonal), snack bar (seasonal), playground and picnic area. Fee $8 a car May 25-Sept. 6 and weekends and holidays May 1-May 23 and Sept. 11-Oct. 11.

CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE, 25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Neck, 631-423-1770; Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center (stable), 631-427-6105; Lloyd Harbor Historical Society, 631-424-6110; Nassau BOCES, 631-549-0071; parks.ny.gov. Facilities The 1,600-acre park sits at the head of a scenic peninsula overlooking Long Island Sound; 27 miles of trails. Bicycling (helmets required); scuba diving; fishing sunrise to sunset (permit required for overnight fishing); bridle trails (helmets required), nature walks, jogging, bird watching and nature photography (commercial photographers need a permit, 631- 321-3515). No pets. Fee $8 a car daily year-round.

COLD SPRING HARBOR STATE PARK, Route 25A, across from the harbor, Cold Spring Harbor. parks.ny.gov. Facilities Hiking trails and bird watching in 40 acres. Dogs permitted on leash. Restrooms accessible outside Cold Spring Harbor library during building hours. Fee Free.

CONNETQUOT RIVER STATE PARK PRESERVE, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, 631-581-1005, parks.ny.gov. Season All year, closed Mon. except Holidays. Facilities 3,473 acres, fly-fishing all year, ($25 fee, reservation recommended), 50 miles of hiking trails, bird watching, bridle paths ($50 annual permit required, $10 day-use permit, no horse rentals), museum, gift shop. Main house tours Sept.-June. Environmental/youth programs (631-581-1072), grist mill, house tours, nature walks. Fee $8 a car May 29-Labor Day; and weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 11-Nov. 21.

GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, north end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4333. The 1,288-acre beachfront park on Long Island Sound has a ¾-mile boardwalk, 9-hole and 18-hole golf courses. Facilities 3-mile beach on Smithtown Bay and Long Island Sound. Swimming in season (call for lifeguard hours), beach ramp and sand wheelchair available, picnic area, driving range, putting green, golf clubhouse with cafe and bar, pro shop 631-544-0036, biking and running trails, refreshment stands, beachfront catering hall 631-269-6850, 6 playgrounds, outdoor showers, 4 softball fields, soccer field, 8 basketball courts, Field 4 picnic shelter available for rent, 4-mile nature trail, fishing (permit required for overnight fishing), 2 miles of Greenbelt Trail, first aid station open during swimming season. Fee $10 a car daily May 29-Sept. 12; $8 weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 18-Nov. 7.

HALLOCK STATE PARK PRESERVE, 6062 Sound Ave., Jamesport, parks.ny.gov. 631-315-5475. Season All year, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April-Sept., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.-March. Features 225 acres, visitor center, gift shop, hiking trails, bridle paths, cross-country skiing, nature walks, birding and saltwater fishing. Nearly 1 mile of pristine beachfront along Long Island Sound. Launch site for kayaking, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding. No pets permitted year-round. Fee $8 a car 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily April-Oct., free 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov.-March.

HECKSCHER STATE PARK, Southern State Parkway east to end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip, 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov. This 1,657-acre park draws boaters and landlubbers alike. Season All-year. Facilities Two swimming beaches, campgrounds with 69 sites, 15 rental cottages, 5 softball fields, biking and walking paths (4½ miles), boat ramp (no additional fee with vehicle-use fee), picnic areas and picnic pavilion rentals; Greenbelt Trail (1 ½ miles); basketball courts, playgrounds, 21-hole disc golf course; fishing (7 a.m.-sunset); nature programs (631-581-1072). Beach access for kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, catamarans and windsurf equipment (Field 7). Fee $8 a car daily May 29-June 18; $10 daily June 19-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 11-Oct. 11.

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK, 164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), 4 miles west of Montauk, 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov. 1,755-acre park features camping along the Atlantic, nature trails and a freshwater fishing pond. Facilities 2½-mile ocean beach, campsites (April 16-Nov. 20), call 800-456-2267, softball field, hiking and nature trails, saltwater fishing, ocean surf casting, fishing on 40-acre freshwater pond (license required), 2 volleyball courts, 3 sand chairs, playground, 2 picnic areas, general store, horseshoe pits, movies. June 24-Aug. 26 Sand castle contests, 9:30 a.m. Thur. Fee $10 a car daily, May 29-Sept. 12.

MONTAUK DOWNS STATE PARK, 50 S. Fairview Ave., Montauk, 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov; restaurant, 631- 483-5024. This 160-acre park is built around an 18-hole golf course. Season Golf all year; tennis mid-May to mid-Sept., pools open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 6; 6 tennis courts mid-May to mid-Sept., pro shop, grill room, driving range. No entrance fee.

MONTAUK POINT STATE PARK, 2000 Montauk Hwy., Route 27 east to end, Montauk, 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov. 724 acres with breezes and vistas. Facilities Surf casting (overnight requires a permit), hiking trails (5 miles), picnic area, refreshment stand, gift shop. Fee $8 a car May 29-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 11-Oct. 11.

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-4927, parks.ny.gov. Natural habitats, wildlife, hiking trails, canoe/kayak rentals, canoe launching, tours by reservation (631-219-4887). Facilities Hiking, birding, canoe/kayak launch (rentals available, 631-979-8244), stand-up paddleboarding with permit (from park office), boat launch at marina, environmental programs (631-581-1072). Fee $8 a car May 29-Sept. 6; weekends and holidays Sept. 11-Oct. 11.

ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK, 40000 Main Rd. (Route 25), Orient, parks.ny.gov, 631-323-2440. 357-acre park, 8 miles of shoreline ideal for shell collecting, plant study and birding. Facilities 300-foot swimming beach on Gardiners Bay, playground, picnic areas with barbecues, 2 sand wheelchairs, pavilion (reservations required), gazebo, hiking, birding, bike path, gift shop, bathhouse, showers, snack bar, concession, surf fishing, windsurfing, boccie, horseshoe pits, volleyball, shuffleboard. Kayaks and paddleboards for rent. Launch site for windsurfing, kayaks and paddleboards. Swimming permitted June 26-Labor Day. Fee $8 a car May 29-June 25; $10 a car daily June 26-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 11-Columbus Day.

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Sagtikos Parkway south to Robert Moses Causeway to Fire Island, parks.ny.gov, 631-669-0449. Facilities 875 acres with 5-mile beach, 4 bathhouses. Overnight marina at Robert Moses (fee). Field 5 open all year, beach shop, bathhouses, fishing (night fishing by permit), sand wheelchairs, accessible playground (Field 5), bodyboarding and surfing areas, first-aid stations, 18-hole par-3 golf course April 3-Nov. 21, picnic areas at Fields 2, 3 and 4. Fee $10 a car May 29-Sept. 12; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 18-Nov. 21.

SHADMOOR STATE PARK, 900 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, parks.ny.gov, 631-668-5000. Facilities 99-acre park with ocean beach, wetlands, hiking and biking trails and two bunkers (designed to look like cottages from the water) built for surveillance during World War II. Dogs on leash allowed. Fee Free.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River. 631-929-4314, 800-456-CAMP (for camp reservations), parks.ny.gov. Facilities 769-acre park on Long Island Sound with 242 campsites, 80 full hookup trailer sites, 10 cottages, no pets. The park also has 1.5 miles of Beach with a protected bathing area, 1 sand wheelchairs, showers, 2 picnic areas, playground, softball field, 2 basketball courts, volleyball court, 5 hiking trails (14 miles total), saltwater fishing, 2 snack bars, store, horseshoe pits. Fee $8 a car daily May 24-June 18; $10 a car June 19-Labor Day; $8 a car weekends and holidays May 23 and Sept. 11-Oct. 11.