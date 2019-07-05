Don't think you need to wait for the weekend to hit a street fair. On a recent Thursday night, Main Street in Patchogue teemed with people displaying rainbow-heart face stickers and colorful T-shirts at the village's Alive After Five street festival, the first of four summer events aimed at attracting crowds with live music, food trucks, retail vendors and children's activities.

The Patchogue festival, which starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9:30 on select Thursdays through the summer, is run by the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. Executive director David Kennedy recalls the first event nearly 20 years ago that drew only 500 people. "Now it's one of the biggest events on Long Island with 20,000 each night," he says.

Jack Gersic, 21, has been coming to Alive After Five since he was a child with his mother and older brothers. This time, the Medford native says he came especially because the first night was a pride-themed event. "No one should be afraid to be who they are," he says, wearing a striped-rainbow T-shirt.

The July 11 event will honor the armed services, the July 25 fest will focus on awareness of women in the arts and Patchogue and the cultural arts will be celebrated Aug. 8.

