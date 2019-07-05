TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleRecreation

Patchogue's Alive After Five and other Long Island summer street fairs

Crowds make their way along Main Street in

Crowds make their way along Main Street in Patchogue during the 18th annual Alive After Five Festival.  Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com
Print

Don't think you need to wait for the weekend to hit a street fair. On a recent Thursday night, Main Street in Patchogue teemed with people displaying rainbow-heart face stickers and colorful T-shirts at the village's Alive After Five street festival, the first of four summer events aimed at attracting crowds with live music, food trucks, retail vendors and children's activities. 

The Patchogue festival, which starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9:30 on select Thursdays through the summer, is run by the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. Executive director David Kennedy recalls the first event nearly 20 years ago that drew only 500 people. "Now it's one of the biggest events on Long Island with 20,000 each night," he says.

Jack Gersic, 21, has been coming to Alive After Five since he was a child with his mother and older brothers. This time, the Medford native says he came especially because the first night was a pride-themed event. "No one should be afraid to be who they are," he says, wearing a striped-rainbow T-shirt.

The July 11 event will honor the armed services, the July 25 fest will focus on awareness of women in the arts and Patchogue and the cultural arts will be celebrated Aug. 8. 

WEEKNIGHT STREET FAIRS

TUESDAYS

Bay Shore's Alive By the Bay

WHEN | WHERE 5:30-9 p.m. July 16 and 30, Aug. 13. Main Street between Shore Lane and Ocean Avenue.

INFO 631-848-0458, facebook.com/bayshorerestaurantcommittee

WEDNESDAYS

Great Neck Plaza's Summer Promenade

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-10:30 p.m. July 10 (Bond Street) and July 17 (North Middle Neck Road) in Great Neck. Rain dates are the next day.

INFO 516-482-4500, shopgreatneck.com

St. James Summer Nights

WHEN | WHERE 5-9 p.m. Aug. 7 (rain date Aug. 21), St. James Elementary School, 580 Lake Ave., St. James.

INFO 631-584-5200, stjamesny11780.org

THURSDAYS

Patchogue's Alive After Five

WHEN | WHERE 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 (rain date Aug. 22), Main Street (Maple to West avenues) plus South Ocean, Havens and Railroad avenues.

INFO 631-207-1000, aliveafterfive.com

Farmingdale's Music on Main

WHEN | WHERE 5-9 p.m. July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22; Main Street in Farmingdale

INFO 516-314-0050

Riverhead’s Alive on 25

WHEN | WHERE 5-9:30 p.m. July 18, Aug. 1 and 15, Main Street (from Griffing Avenue to Heidi Behr Way) (rain date Aug. 22)

INFO 631-209-4244, aliveon25.com

Babylon's Block Party

WHEN | WHERE 5-9 p.m. July 18 and Aug. 29, Deer Park Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

INFO 631-669-8612, babylonvillagechamberofcommerce.com/events

FRIDAYS

Garden City's Friday Night Promenade

WHEN | WHERE 6-10 p.m. through Sept. 13, Seventh Street (between Franklin and Hilton avenues)

INFO 516-746-7724, gardencitychamber.org

—David J. Criblez
By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Savory jumbo lump crabcakes with mango salsa and View
Fair Harbor swimwear, made from recycled plastic bottles, Summer fashion hacks to update your style
When seated in one of the rattan chairs Shelter Island: Where to stay and play
The lobster special at Harbor Mist in Cold 3 LI restaurants to try this weekend
Rosy yellowfin tuna a la plancha with forbidden Waterfront Oakdale eatery earns 3 stars for food, location
The grilled pork chop with blueberry chutney at Longtime server buys Long Beach eatery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search