StretchLab, which offers assisted stretching sessions by trained "flexologists," has debuted its second Long Island branch, in New Hyde Park. It comes via Xponential Fitness, the parent company of health and fitness brands Club Pilates, Pure Barre and Cycle Bar.

Husband-and-wife duo Christopher Parra and Suzanne Kraemer-Parra opened the area's second StretchLab in January. The franchisees are working on opening their second location.

"At first, I wanted to open a gym, but gym competition is pretty fierce," fitness instructor/trainer Kraemer-Parra says. "This seemed out of the box just enough." She adds StretchLab, which was founded in 2015 in Venice, California, "complements" the gym experience. It’s "a different enough niche." The first local location launched in Woodbury in 2019; East Northport awaits its own opening as well. All locations are owned by separate franchisees.

WHAT IS A STRETCH STUDIO?

Ahead of each session, the StretchLab team will ask what brings you in to help determine your needs: Is it an injury? Does your body ache from your work-at-home setup? Are you training for a marathon? "Usually, the first time around, people don’t know what to expect so they ask us to hit different [body] parts," says Kraemer-Parra. "As clients start coming more often, we can cater the session specifically to what they want that day."

The stretching studio currently offers one-on-one stretches led by "flexologists," who have backgrounds in "body work experience," Kraemer-Parra says, whether it be in physical or massage therapy, exercise science or personal training.

All sessions are either 25 or 50 minutes in duration. Light music plays in the background while a flexologist works mainly using their hands, though hyper volt massage guns, foam rollers and stretch bands may be used as well, if necessary. Being that each stretch is based on a "tension scale," there’s constant conversation between both parties, too.

Anthony Manalo, 31, of Great Neck, says StretchLab was recommended to him by someone at the gym. "I didn’t realize what muscles I never worked out before," he says of getting his shoulders, back, arms and legs stretched after the gym. "Post-workout, it was great. I felt a lot looser," he added.

Similarly, Richard Dallo, 44, of Garden City, who's been a member since it opened, says he goes about two to three times a week to relieve lower back pain and a problematic hamstring. "It makes a difference. I feel much better. It’s been helping a lot," he says.

THE DETAILS

First-timers can try StretchLab for $39 for 25 minutes and $59 for 50. After that, walk-in prices are $60 and $115, respectively. Member pricing decreases significantly, with packages starting at $189 a month for four 25-minute stretches and tapping out at $619 a month for eight 50-minute stretches. StretchLab also offers a family plan ($368-$889), valid for up to four members.

StrechLab members also have access to its app — via Apple products — in which they can continue to stretch in between visits with guided sessions, keep track of their health and more.