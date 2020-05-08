Whether it's spending time in the sand at your favorite beach, riding a roller coaster at Adventureland, sipping a wine flight on the North Fork or enjoying the open waters en route to Fire Island, everyone has their own idea of an ideal summer day on Long Island. How many of these bucket-list-worthy summer activities help shape yours?
1. Walking your favorite beach boardwalk
A typical evening is spent picking your go-to boardwalk and setting out on a stroll. Should your go-to be Jones Beach, you enjoy live music at the bandshell or play beachside games. If your evenings bring you to Long Beach, you bring your bike or drop by a local restaurant.
2. Taking a photo in front of the Big Duck
On your way to the East End, you always stop for a photo in front of the Big Duck. It was originally built in 1931. (1012 NY-24, Flanders)
3. Sipping a wine flight on the North Fork
Your flight options are aplenty on the North Fork. Whether it’s reds or whites you prefer, you sip on Long Island-made wine at one of the many vineyards, like Osprey's Dominion (44075 Main Road, Peconic) or Shinn Estate Vineyards (2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck).
4. Taking the ferry to Fire Island
From family-friendly spots to lively bar and restaurant scenes, you've checked out what each community on Fire Island has to offer.
5. Eating hamburgers in the car at All-American
A burger, a hot dog, a shake, fries or a knish — you've eaten one or more streetside at All-American Burger in Massapequa. And, of course, you remembered to bring cash (4286 Merrick Road).
6. Cooling off at a splash park
You've brought the kids to cool off at a local splash park for the afternoon, and joined in on the fun too.
7. Riding the coaster at Adventureland
You've mastered the roller coaster meets spin ride, Turbulence. The ride made its debut in spring 2015, and it's the first spinning coaster in the tri-state area (2245 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale).
8. Playing mini golf at Eisenhower Park
Eisenhower Park offers two mini-golf courses called "Mountainside" and "Overlook.” You've tried your luck at sinking a hole-in-one on the last hole (Merrick and Stewart avenues).
9. Seeing a movie under the stars
You've checked out your local town parks for outdoor movies, brought a blanket, snacks and watched a flick under the stars with the whole family.
10. Watching the Blue Angels at the Bethpage Air Show
The United States Navy Blue Angels are a fan-favorite at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.
11. Going on safari in Manorville
You've fed a giraffe and felt the tickle of its tongue on your fingers at the Long Island Game Farm (489 Chapman Blvd.).
12. Trying a wacky Long Island bagel
Long Island is known for its delicious bagels and you've tried ones that are out of the ordinary. Broadway Gourmet Bagel & Deli in North Massapequa, for example, offers an array of unique bagels like Fruity Pebbles, the Unicorn Bagel (cotton candy cream cheese with a rainbow sprinkled cookie topped with fluffy cotton candy on a rainbow bagel), the Carnival Bagel (Sweet cream cheese, pretzels and M&M candies on a salted bagel) and the Cannoli Bagel (cannoli cream cheese with chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar on a plain bagel.) (893 N. Broadway)
13. Taking a brewery cycle tour
You've worked for your booze as you pedaled your way from brewery to brewery on the East End.
14. Listening to live music at Salt Shack
You've grabbed a bite to eat and danced the night away with friends and family at the Salt Shack throughout the summer (100 Ocean Pkwy., Babylon).
15. Catching a concert at an iconic Long Island venue
You've seen your favorite bands, comedians and more at popular venues like Nassau Coliseum, the Paramount, Pennysaver Amphitheater, Mulcahy’s, NYCB Theatre at Westbury and more.
16. Enjoying ice cream at Marvel
A summer evening involves hitting up the walk-up window at Marvel Frozen Dairy in Lido Beach and popping the trunk of your car to enjoy flavored soft-serve ice cream in the parking lot. The shack has been around since 1951 (258 Lido Blvd.).
17. Seeing a free concert at the bandshell
You've headed down to Jones Beach for free live entertainment, from tribute bands to shows for kids and line dancing (2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh).
18. Trying a famous deli sandwich
You've satisfied your cravings for a deli sandwich with a side of Long Island pride at Se-Port Deli in Stony Brook. The menu features sandwiches named after famous actors, athletes and musicians. One, in particular, called the” Steven Matz sandwich," is said to be invented by the Mets pitcher who grew up in the area (301 Main St., Setauket- East Setauket).
19. Going to a nighttime street fair
You've hit up a street fair like Patchogue’s Alive After Five, Riverhead’s Alive on 25 and Farmingdale’s Music on Main and enjoyed eats from local restaurants and bars, and live entertainment.
20. Indulging in an Italian ice
It’s an after-dinner specialty or a hanging poolside treat. You typically drop by Ralph’s or Rita’s, or whichever ice shop you prefer.
21. Renting a dinghy at Ted’s Fishing Station in Point Lookout
You've headed to Ted’s Fishing Station in Point Lookout to become your own boating captain for a few hours; rented a skiff and sailed in Reynolds Channel (143 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout).
Farmingdale’s Main Street is your go-to option, between Charlotte’s (which was an original speakeasy) and Alibi Speakeasy and Lounge (294 Main St.; 230 Main St.).
23. Checking out a hidden restaurant
Long Island foodies have tried dining at a hidden restaurant. Some, like Crabtree's New York & Main in Huntington (330 New York Ave.) and Farm Country Kitchen in Riverhead (513 W. Main St.), involved going on a bit of a scavenger hunt to find them.
24. Striking a pose in the lavender farm
At Lavender by the Bay in East Marion, you've snapped a photo while lounging in the colorful chairs surrounded by lavender in full bloom (7540 Main Road).
25. Taking yourselves out to the ballgame
You've cheered for your hometown Long Island Ducks at Bethpage Ballpark (3 Court House Dr., Central Islip).
26. Getting stickered at Boardy Barn
For generations, 20-somethings have been gathering in Hampton Bays for the most epic party of the summer at Boardy Barn. With cheap drinks and food, you've been here at least once if you’re a Long Island native (270 W Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays).
27. Tailgating at the Jimmy Buffet concert at Jones Beach
Christmas in the summer? Well, to some Parrot Heads this event comes close. You've joined fellow Long Islanders and travelers from afar, at the Jimmy Buffett tailgate at Jones Beach for a fun-filled day that left you feeling like you were in Margaritaville (2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh).
28. Visiting the Long Island Children’s Museum
You've brought the family to travel through the many exhibits that let kids build, climb, create and more at the Long Island Children’s Museum (11 Davis Ave., Garden City).
29. Camping at Wildwood or MTK beaches
You were one with nature and spent a summer weekend camping at Wildwood in Wading River or on Montauk beaches.
30. Renting a summer beach house out East
For a getaway close to home, you've rented a property near the beach and brought the whole family for a weekend of memories and warm-weather fun.
31. Sitting on the big chairs at Pop’s
You've snacked at the raw bar or around a fire pit table. But after, you snapped a photo of yourself sitting at the big chair at Pop’s Seafood Shack in Island Park (15 Railroad Place).
32. Seeing the stars at the Vanderbilt Planetarium
You've traveled to the cosmos under the dome of the Vanderbilt Planetarium with your family (180 Little Neck Road).
33. Having your own shark week in Riverhead
You've experienced the thrill of seeing sharks behind the glass at the Long Island Aquarium (431 E Main St.).
34. Spending the afternoon at Splish Splash
You've immersed yourself in one of the 20 waterslides, rides and attractions at Splish Splash water park (2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton).
35. Eating a slice of cold pizza at Little Vincent’s
It’s an acquired taste, but one you've tried at least once. This Huntington pizzeria, popular among the late-night crowd, tops traditional slices with cold, shredded mozzarella (329 New York Ave.).
36. Going back to the time of the dinosaurs
The kids have traveled back in time at various venues on Long Island that let them walk in the world of dinosaurs, including the Dinosaurs! Exhibit at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Centre, Behind the Fence Gallery in Southampton and The Sands Point Conservancy in Sands Point.
37. Trying a treat at a summer festival
You've tasted sweet treats at one of Long Island's many summer festivals — like chocolate-dipped strawberries at the Strawberry Festival in Mattituck.
38. Surfing at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk
You've taken a ride at this Montauk Peninsula hot spot, with both active waves and non-rocky sand (18 Ditch Plains Road, Montauk).
39. Cheering on your favorite horse at Belmont Stakes
You've felt the roar of the crowd in this 90,000-seat track at Belmont Park in Elmont where American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) won the Triple Crown (2150 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont).
40. Visiting an iconic movie site on Long Island
You've gone to Sands Point Preserve which includes both the Falaise Mansion where director Francis Ford Coppola shot the infamous horse head scene in “The Godfather” (1972) and the Hempstead House on the Guggenheim Estate where actor Al Pacino filmed, “Scent of A Woman” (1992). (127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point)
41. Browsing Billy Joel’s 20th Century Cycles
The Piano Man is not only known for his music but also his motorcycles. You've perused Joel’s personal collection in his Oyster Bay shop which contains 1952 Vincent Rapide, 1972 Moto Guzzi Eldorado and 2005 Triumph Thruxton (101 Audrey Ave.).
42. Taking a ride along a scenic bike path
On the North Shore, you hopped on a cycle and headed to Caumsett State Historic Park in Lloyd Harbor where the 27-mile terrain is both flat and hilly overlooking Long Island Sound (25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Lloyd Harbor). On the South Shore, you ventured into Heckscher State Park in East Islip where you found 4.5 miles of flat riding and a panoramic view of the Great South Bay with an osprey nest and playgrounds for kids (1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip).
43. Enjoying a sunset sail
You've packed a basket of treats and stepped aboard oyster sloop The Christeen for a cocktail hour while sailing through Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbors (32 Star Island Road, Montauk).
44. Climbing to the top of the Montauk Lighthouse
You've visited this National Historic Landmark, built in 1796, and traveled up the 128 steps up the spiral staircase to the watch deck 86-feet in the air to catch the view (2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk).
45. Seeing goats and the city skyline at Norman J. Levy Park
You've walked through this 52-acre tranquil respite plant and wildlife sanctuary in Merrick where a herd of Nigerian dwarf goats roams and because it’s situated on a hill, you've seen a clear view of the Manhattan skyline across Merrick Bay (1600 Merrick Road, Merrick).
46. Visiting a Gold Coast Mansion
You've enjoyed a tour of luxury at Mill Neck Manor, a Tudor Revival mansion and former home of Robert and Lillian Dodge built in 1923, on 86-acres overlooking Long Island Sound or Oheka Castle, the 109,000-square-foot, 127-room estate of Otto Hermann Kahn in Cold Spring Harbor (40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck; 135 West Gate Drive, Huntington).
47. Watching the Hamptons Classic
You've seen the top equestrians compete for a $800K purse at one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the country with a field of 1,500 horses in 200 separate competitions (240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton).
48. Bringing your pup to a dog park
You've let your four-legged furry friend roam free at the Eisenhower Park Dog Park in Westbury (576 Salisbury Park Drive), the Eugene Nickerson Beach Park Dog Park in Lido Beach (880 Lido Blvd.) or the Tully Dog Park in New Hyde Park where there’s artificial turf, pea gravel, a water station and play equipment such as tunnel and jump obstacles (211 Denton Ave.).
49. Going crabbing and clamming
You've grabbed a long-handled net and travel to the docks of Captree State Park in Bay Shore or Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays to catch some crabs in shallow water. (3500 Ocean Parkway; Canal Road in Hampton Bays).
50. Satisfying your lobster roll craving
You've wrapped up your summer with a bite into a delilcious, in-season lobster roll from one of Long Island's seafood shacks.
