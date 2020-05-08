TODAY'S PAPER
How many of these ultimate Long Island summer activities have you done?



Jimmy Buffett fans Judy Manning, of Glen Cove, and Angela Schorr, of Oceanside, show off their Buffett attire at the tailgate at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Newsday Staff
Whether it's spending time in the sand at your favorite beach, riding a roller coaster at Adventureland, sipping a wine flight on the North Fork or enjoying the open waters en route to Fire Island, everyone has their own idea of an ideal summer day on Long Island. How many of these bucket-list-worthy summer activities help shape yours? 

1. Walking your favorite beach boardwalk

2. Taking a photo in front of the Big Duck

3. Sipping a wine flight on the North Fork

4. Taking the ferry to Fire Island

5. Eating hamburgers in the car at All-American

6. Cooling off at a splash park

7. Riding the coaster at Adventureland 

8. Playing mini golf at Eisenhower Park

9. Seeing a movie under the stars 

10. Watching the Blue Angels at the Bethpage Air Show

11. Going on safari in Manorville

12. Trying a wacky Long Island bagel

13. Taking a brewery cycle tour

14. Listening to live music at Salt Shack

15. Catching a concert at an iconic Long Island venue

16. Enjoying ice cream at Marvel

17. Seeing a free concert at the bandshell

18. Trying a famous deli sandwich

19. Going to a nighttime street fair 

20. Indulging in an Italian ice

21. Renting a dinghy at Ted’s Fishing Station in Point Lookout

23. Checking out a hidden restaurant 

24. Striking a pose in the lavender farm

25. Taking yourselves out to the ballgame

26. Getting stickered at Boardy Barn

27. Tailgating at the Jimmy Buffet concert at Jones Beach

28. Visiting the Long Island Children’s Museum

29. Camping at Wildwood or MTK beaches

30. Renting a summer beach house out East

31. Sitting on the big chairs at Pop’s

32. Seeing the stars at the Vanderbilt Planetarium

33. Having your own shark week in Riverhead

34. Spending the afternoon at Splish Splash

35. Eating a slice of cold pizza at Little Vincent’s

36. Going back to the time of the dinosaurs

37. Trying a treat at a summer festival 

38. Surfing at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk

39. Cheering on your favorite horse at Belmont Stakes

40. Visiting an iconic movie site on Long Island

41. Browsing Billy Joel’s 20th Century Cycles

42. Taking a ride along a scenic bike path

43. Enjoying a sunset sail

44. Climbing to the top of the Montauk Lighthouse

45. Seeing goats and the city skyline at Norman J. Levy Park

46. Visiting a Gold Coast Mansion

47. Watching the Hamptons Classic

48. Bringing your pup to a dog park

49. Going crabbing and clamming

50. Satisfying your lobster roll craving 

