Whether you're looking to fill your pantry with pungent hardneck garlic or stock up on berries to make homemade jams, jellies or preserves, summertime is ripe to get to the fields and pick your own inventory. Some farms also offer a variety of vegetables that can be harvested by visitors.The fun begins in June when the annual strawberry season hits its peak, soon to be followed by raspberries, peaches and blueberries. Then comes the bounty of late summer vegetables — tomatoes, peppers, eggplant — before fall's splendor of crowd-pleasing apples and pumpkins. Here's a list of locations to guide you along your way when the time is right. You'll always want to call ahead before you travel to check that fields are open and the crop hasn't been picked out.

ANDERSON’S FARMSTAND 1170 Route 58, Riverhead

U-PICK Strawberries at 1890 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-Oct. 30.

INFO 631-727-2559

BHAVANA BLUEBERRIES 4395 Hortons Lane, Southold

U-PICK Blueberries first week of July through August.; organic garlic, late July through mid-August.

OPEN 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

INFO bhavanaberries.com

COOPER FARMS, 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck

U-PICK Tomatoes in August through early November; String beans, Swiss chard, beets, onions, cucumbers, peppers and baby eggplant mid-July through Oct.; giant sunflowers can be cut starting the end of August.

OPEN 8 a.m. till dusk daily.

INFO 631-276-6215

GARDEN OF EVE, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

U-PICK Strawberries: first weekend in June through the end of June; blueberries and lavender through July, blackberries late July-August; sunflowers through August.

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

INFO 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

HANK'S PUMPKINTOWN 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

U-PICK Pumpkins mid-September through Halloween; apples, Saturday-Sundays and school holidays mid-September through late October.

OPEN 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

INFO 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

LENNY BRUNO FARMS 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville

U-PICK Different varieties of peppers, and finger and purple eggplant, usually beefsteak and plum tomatoes beginning the end of August. Pumpkins late-September through October.

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

INFO 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

LEWIN FARMS, 812 Sound Ave., Calverton

U-PICK Strawberries in June; raspberries through August.; blueberries through mid-August.; blackberries late July through August; peaches mid-July through mid-September; tomatoes, peppers and eggplant late August through October. Apple picking late August-mid-October; pumpkins mid/late September-late October.

OPEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except Tuesday.

INFO Call for u-pick availability with changes that could be weather dependent, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES. 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

U-PICK Strawberries and sugar snap peas in June; blueberries in July and August; raspberries early July through late August; blackberries in August. Field walk ($7) to view flowers June-October.

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.)

INFO 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.

RESTORATION FARM, 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

U-PICK Hardneck garlic

OPEN 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through July 24.

INFO restorationfarm.com

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD, 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

U-PICK Raspberries in July; blueberries and blackberries mid-July through the end of August. Sugar snap peas, string beans and sunflowers July through October. Cherry tomatoes mid-July-late September. Apples late August to Thanksgiving weekend.

INFO 631-726-8015, facebook.com

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN, Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville

OPEN 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

U-PICK Pumpkins late September through October. U-CLIP Sunflowers may be available midsummer into fall.

INFO: 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM, 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue

U-PICK Strawberries in June; Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries July through mid-August; peaches (Friday-Satuday only) August through early September; apples and pumpkins October.

OPEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, except Sunday.

INFO 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

WINDY ACRES ORCHARD, 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

U-PICK Strawberries in June; raspberries, blackberries, blueberries July through early August; peaches mid-July through September; tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, nectarines and grapes start in August.

OPEN 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday for berries (call for other crop hours.)

INFO 631-727-4554, facebook.com