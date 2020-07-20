Whether you're looking to fill your pantry with pungent hardneck garlic or stock up on berries to make homemade jams, jellies or preserves, summertime is ripe to get to the fields and pick your own inventory. Some farms also offer a variety of vegetables that can be harvested by visitors. It's the rare summer pastime that hasn't been upended by coronavirus concerns.

"The fields are wide-open," says Teresa Bruno who owns Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville, where customers can soon pick their own plum and beefsteak tomatoes, beans and beyond. She's not expecting any issues with customers keeping their social distance.

With strawberry season generally over, u-pick raspberries are the current draw in the fields — peaches and blueberries will soon follow, as will a bounty of late summer vegetables.

Here's a list of locations to guide you along your way when the time is right.

RESTORATION FARM, 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

U-PICK Hardneck garlic

OPEN 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through July 24.

COST Bulbs will be measured and charged according to size: small (3- oz): $2; medium (3-5 oz.): $2.50; large (5+ oz.): $3

INFO restorationfarm.com

PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES. 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

U-PICK Blueberries and raspberries, late July through early Aug.

OPEN 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.)

COST $7 per person includes one container of fruit.

INFO 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches. Call ahead to check availability.

COOPER FARMS, 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck

U-PICK String beans, Swiss chard, beats, onions, peppers and baby eggplant through Oct.; giant sunflowers can be cut starting the end of Aug.; tomatoes in August through early Nov.

OPEN 8 a.m. till dusk daily

COST From $1.25 pound

INFO 631-276-6215

BHAVANA BLUEBERRIES 4395 Hortons Lane, Southold

U-PICK Blueberries through Aug.

OPEN 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

COST: $11.50 per pound

INFO bhavanaberries.com

GARDEN OF EVE, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

U-PICK Blueberries and lavender through July, blackberries late July-Aug.; sunflowers through Aug.

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

COST Admission is $7.95 per person plus $10 for a dozen sunflowers, $5 for a bouquet of lavender; $5 for a container of berries.

INFO 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

LENNY BRUNO FARMS

740 Wading River Rd., Manorville

U-PICK Beefsteak and plum tomatoes, flat beans, different varieties of peppers and finger and purple eggplant beginning the end of Aug.

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

COST $20-$50 per bushel

INFO 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

LEWIN FARMS/BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES, 812 Sound Ave., Calverton

U-PICK Raspberries through Aug.; blueberries through mid-Aug.; blackberries late July through Aug.; peaches mid-July through mid-Sept.; tomatoes, peppers and eggplant late Aug. through Oct.

OPEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except Tuesday

COST $2-$6 per pound

INFO 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

MAY’S FARM STAND, 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River

U-PICK Plum tomatoes

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting second week of August

COST Sold by half and full bushels

INFO 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD, 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill

OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

U-PICK Blueberries and blackberries through the end of August. Sugar snap peas, cherry tomatoes, string beans and sunflowers until early October.

COST $4-$6.50 prepaid pints; $1 a stalk for sunflowers.

INFO 631-726-8015, facebook.com

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM, 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue

U-PICK Raspberries and blueberries through mid-Aug.; peaches (Friday-Satuday only) Aug. through early Sept.

OPEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, except Sunday

COST $7 a pint for berries

INFO 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

WINDY ACRES FARM, 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

U-PICK Raspberries and blueberries through early Aug.; blackberries through early Aug.; peaches through Sept.; tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, nectarines and grapes start in Aug.

OPEN 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday for berries (call for other crop hours)

COST $5 per person for raspberries and blueberries includes a half-pint container; $10 for 1/4 peck bag for peaches and veggies.

INFO 631-727-4554, facebook.com