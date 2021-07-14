If you're a fan of the sunflower, this is your chance to get up close and personal to thousands of them highlighted in East End fields.

Farmers planted the sunflower seeds around Mother's Day and by mid-July, the time is right to pick your own, walk trails or meander through fields and mazes that are planted in rotation for a continuous supply. Some locations offer a chance to clip them for a fee, others sell bunches at farm stands, while other locations just charge a fee for entry into the fields and mazes.

Here are some East End locations where you can count on full blooms.

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm

You can walk around acres of the sunflower maze and find photo props in the field. The fee is $6 per person and free ages 5 and younger. Look for a food truck usually parked at the farm from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays serving a variety of baked treats like cookies, French macaroons and dippable Churro tots, as well as some gluten free and homemade vegan options.

INFO: 2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow; 631-727-1786. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the sunflower maze through Aug. 1.

Pindar Vineyards

The sunflower seeds were planted Mother's Day weekend and are about to bloom. They'll stay ready for visitors through the beginning of August "depending on Mother Nature," according to owner and general manager Pindar Damianos. The stems will be priced at $2 each and you can pick as many as you want. While the fields are in bloom, look for the release of the 2020 Pindar Sunflower Chardonnay in the tasting room.

INFO: 37645 NY-25, Peconic; 631-734-6200, pindar.net. The sunflower field has been a staple since 1990; the fields are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with extended hours on weekends from mid-July through August.

Garden of Eve

The farm offers a 5-acre organic sunflower field for $7.95 on weekdays and $9.50 on weekends per person. The fee includes photo opportunities, hayrides, live entertainment and more, plus one free sunflower. Bouquets are an additional $5 for five stems; $10 for 12.

INFO: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-8777, pre-reserve your space online, gardenofevefarm.com. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 24 through Aug. 29, rain or shine.

North Fork Sunflower Maze at Sidor Farms

You can't pick your own sunflowers, but you're invited to take photos, selfies, Tik-Toks or panoramas along the trails and paths lined with sunflowers at this family-owned farm. From an aerial view, you'll see that the sunflower field has an imprint of a sunflower and depending on which petal you go down, you'll find a different theme. Look for the "beehive" where you can learn about bees and how they help the environment, a "give back" petal where you can donate money to local charities, the "surprise" petal where you'll find a surprise and more. Admission is $8, $5 ages 6-15, free ages 5 and younger. Sunflowers to buy are $1 a stem and $10 for a bundle of 12.

INFO: 8539 Wickham Ave., Mattituck; 631-644-2200, northforksunflowermaze.com. Open 9 a.m. to sunset daily starting mid-July.

Patty's Berries and Bunches

You'll find 20 acres filled with flowers including sunflowers, cosmos, zinnia, dahlia and more. It's a working farm and owner Patty Divello says, "it depends on the rain and the weather for which flowers bloom at what times." She adds that, "the flowers are planted continuously to have a steady supply at the farm stand for purchase." If you want to purchase the sunflowers: $2 a stem, $7.50 medium bunch, $14 large bunch.

INFO: 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org. Walk the flower fields from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the end of July through the end of October, $7.50 to enter.

Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden

Sunflower Festival runs mid summer through the fall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Sunflowers will be available to clip. Price to be determined. Leashed pets OK.

INFO: 663 Wading River Rd., Manorville, 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com.

Windy Acres Farm

You can cut your own sunflowers in the fields or take a walk through a maze field of sunflowers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The flowers are $1.50 per stem or $5 for maze admission.

INFO: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554, facebook.com