The Lenz Winery

John and Lauren Scottaline from Sayville do wine tasting during a light drizzle in the yard behind the tasting house of Suhru Wines in Cutchogue on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Reservations are recommended for guest visiting the tasting house and outdoor patio during the COVID pandemic. All parties are limited to 6 people or less and receive the family owned staff to accommodate their patrons. Credit: Randee Daddona