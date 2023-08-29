Things to DoRecreation

The Lenz Winery

The vineyard is known for its dry French-style wines and traditional Bordeaux varieties.

  • TASTINGS: $30-$40 flight; $12-$25 glass; $20-$75 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6

  • FOOD: Food available for purchase. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: merlot, sparkling wines, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, blanc de noir, Firefly rosé, sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc, pinot gris, Gewürztraminer and malbec

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

