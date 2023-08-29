The Lenz Winery
The vineyard is known for its dry French-style wines and traditional Bordeaux varieties.
TASTINGS: $30-$40 flight; $12-$25 glass; $20-$75 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6
FOOD: Food available for purchase. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: merlot, sparkling wines, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, blanc de noir, Firefly rosé, sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc, pinot gris, Gewürztraminer and malbec
DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors