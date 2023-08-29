Things to DoRecreation

The Tap Room at Corey Creek

Adam and Christina Kost from Manhattan taste some Southold Bay...

Adam and Christina Kost from Manhattan taste some Southold Bay Oysters and wine during Oyster Happy Hour at the Tap Room at Corey Creek in Southold on Friday, July 14, 2017. Credit: Randee Daddona

Part of the Bedell family of wines, the approach up the driveway feels like you’ve been invited to a great party at a fabulous beach house. Make your way up the back and climb the steps to a large deck overlooking the vineyards. Indoors, the tasting room is clean, crisp and cozy nooks with a love seat.

  • TASTINGS: $20 flight; $12-$15 glass; $20-$35 bottle

  • GROUPS: No groups larger than 15

  • FOOD: Snack menu. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Through summer

  • WINES AND MORE: white cabernet franc, malbec rosé, syrah rosé, riesling, auxerrois, Old Vine rosé, and cabernet franc/viognier blend

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted outdoors

