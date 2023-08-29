The Tap Room at Corey Creek

Part of the Bedell family of wines, the approach up the driveway feels like you’ve been invited to a great party at a fabulous beach house. Make your way up the back and climb the steps to a large deck overlooking the vineyards. Indoors, the tasting room is clean, crisp and cozy nooks with a love seat.

TASTINGS: $20 flight; $12-$15 glass; $20-$35 bottle

GROUPS: No groups larger than 15

FOOD: Snack menu. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Through summer

WINES AND MORE: white cabernet franc, malbec rosé, syrah rosé, riesling, auxerrois, Old Vine rosé, and cabernet franc/viognier blend

DOGS: Leashed pets permitted outdoors