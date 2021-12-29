Family-friendly activities under $50 on Long Island

Getting out during the week or on the weekend looks more affordable on Long Island thanks to spots offering deals or everyday prices below $50 and $25. Here are some options to try when you want to get out to play.

UNDER $50

TopGolf

A 70,000-square-foot, three-story golf entertainment center with dozens of climate-controlled bays and an outdoor driving range, this is fine for both pros and newbies alike. Golf balls are chipped, so guests can receive scores while playing a variety of golf games.

THE DEAL Swing by Tuesdays for half-priced play. From 5 p.m. to midnight, play for just $30. If you happen to have a Tuesday off from work or school, earlier play costs even less: 10 a.m. to noon ($20), noon to 5 p.m. ($25). Prices are per hour, per bay holding up to six people.

INFO 5231 Express Dr. North, Holtsville; 631-977-7645, topgolf.com

RPM Raceway

Drivers can achieve speeds as fast as 45 mph on tracks that combine wicked turns and straightaways at this indoor electric go-kart facility. Races are open to customers based on age (as young as six) and height; there's also bowling, billiards, an arcade and a racing simulator. THE DEAL A single race is only $30, or $20 for members; members can also get three races for $50.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings newsletter! Get the scoop on local holiday events and shows as well as tips on what to buy your loved ones during the season of giving. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO 40 Daniel St., Farmingdale, 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com

Theatre Three

A nonprofit theatre company that uses a historic hall to put on shows, patrons can look forward to seasonal performances plus play for families and adults.

THE DEAL Tickets for adults are $35, children ages 5 to 12 $20.

INFO 412 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Long Island Aquarium

See a 120-thousand-gallon shark tank, plus other sorts of animals, touch tanks and sea lions shows held year-round, among other exhibits and attractions.

THE DEAL While some programs do cost added fees, a basic visit to view the facility and its living residents costs $39.99 (ages 13-61) while seniors pay $29.99 and children (ages 3-12) are $27.99 (ages two and younger are free).

INFO 431 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Sky Zone

Billed as an indoor trampoline park, attendees can take advantage of the all-trampoline surfaces to bounce and catch some air while exploring a range of games and doings that take advantage of the springy surroundings.

THE DEAL There are two on Long Island, and each has its own specials: the Mount Sinai spot has an all-day pass for $35, while the Deer Park location does an "Open Jump" option: 60 minutes is $33, 90 minutes $36 and 120 minutes is $38.

INFO Deer Park: 111 Rodeo Dr.; 631-392-2600, skyzone.com Mount Sinai: 269 Route 25A; 631-619-9771, skyzone.com

UNDER $25

Bellmore Movies And Showplace

More than just a theater to catch a flick, this venue has more than 100 years of history and also hosts live performances and stage shows.

THE DEAL General admission for movies is usually a reasonable $10, $8 for kids under age 12 — but arrive before 6 p.m. on weekdays and pay only $6 — and Thursdays it’s $6 all day long.

INFO 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore; 516-783-7200, bellmoremovie.com

Long Island Game Farm

Billed as "the largest combined wildlife park and children's zoo on Long Island," come the winter it will remain open weekends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and feature amenities like the "Deer Park," where you can mingle with deer and feed them by hand, visit the Nursery petting zoo and bring the kids to the Wild Play Park natural playground, as well as check out the resident wild animals who are available come cold weather.

THE DEAL Winter discount is $18.75 for adults, $14.25 ages 3-12, ages two and younger are in free.

INFO 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Armed with powerful telescopes (including a Zerochromat Apochromatic Telescope, said to be the largest telescope of its kind in the United States), staffers will provide a guided tour of the night sky and point the telescopes at various cosmic objects (weather permitting). The facility is open to the public Saturday evenings 7 p.m. to midnight all year except between Memorial Day through Labor Day, when skywatching starts at 8 p.m.

THE DEAL Visitors are asked for a suggested donation of $5, or $3 for kids under age 12.

INFO 1115 Main Bayview Rd., Southold; 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Bowlero Melville

There are dozens of lanes plus an arcade and a sports bar, so this place to bowl can be fun for families and adults alike.

THE DEAL For a break on some evening weekend fun, the alley offers unlimited bowling per person for $19.89 on Fridays starting at 8 p.m. (shoe rentals not included).

INFO 895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville; 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com