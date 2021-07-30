Long Island's first Topgolf has finally arrived. Take a look inside.

Long Islanders are getting ready to tee off at Topgolf, a new family-friendly golf entertainment complex in Holtsville, which opened this week less than a mile from exit 62 off the Long Island Expressway.

The 70,000-square-foot, three-storied facility features 102 private climate-controlled bays, where guests can play a variety of indoor golf games that extend to a 215-yard outdoor driving range.

There are 10 games to choose from: Topgolf, TopPressure, TopShot, Quick 9, TopScore, TopChip, TopDrive, TopScramble and Closest to the Hole.

BOWLING MEETS GOLF

"Each game is built around the skill of the player — beginner, intermediate or professional," says Phil Shabat, director of operations. "Our most popular is Topgolf. There are targets in the outfield. The further you hit and closest to the flag gives you the most points."

Each golf ball is tracked with an RFID (radio frequency identification device) chip and the score pops up on a flat-screen TV at each bay, which can hold up to six players. Every player gets 20 balls per game.

"It’s almost like bowling meets darts," explains Shabat. "Each score is tracked to each golfer at their individual bay."

You don’t have to be an expert golfer to get into the swing of things. A computerized tutorial will explain how to operate the system and bay hosts are available for those that need assistance.

"These games are for everybody. In fact, 80% of our guests have never picked up a golf club before," says Shabat. "All clubs are provided. However, experienced golfers can bring their own if they like."

GOLF 'N GORGE

This isn’t for your ordinary clubhouse. Food and drinks can be delivered to each bay which has high-top tables and chairs for lounging.

"There’s everything from bites, flatbreads and appetizers to burgers, wraps, sandwiches and salads on the menu. We even offer breakfast," says Shabat. "There’s a full bar with 14 beers on tap. Our signature drink, The Golf Bag ($18), is a 30 oz. shareable cocktail in a souvenir cup the shape of a golf bag that lights up with two golf club plastic straws."

Guests can pull up a seat at the main bar on the second level to watch sports across nine flatscreens, play a game of shuffleboard or just sit down for dinner in one of the common areas. For a complete open-air rooftop experience, visit the third floor where 34 bays and a terrace bar awaits.

LONG TIME COMING

The $45 million project has been in the works for more than two years, but was delayed six months by the pandemic. Holtsville is the 73rd Topgolf location to open since 2000 and the first in New York State.

"I think this could become the most popular one they have. There’s a thirst all over Long Island for entertainment like this. It’s like miniature golf on steroids," says Bellmore resident Glenn Rufrano, CEO of VEREIT, Inc. — the capital provider and landlord for the facility. "There aren’t that many driving ranges on Long Island anymore. Several have been converted into shopping centers or industrial buildings."

Topgolf is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight (extended to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance, however walk-ins are welcome. The facility is available for private parties or corporate events.

To catch a deal, come early from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays when the bays are $20 or Tuesdays when game play is half-price all day.