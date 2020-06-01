U-pick strawberry fields open on Long Island for 2020 season
It's about to be showtime for Long Island's strawberries. The season starts this weekend with several farms planning to open fields Saturday for the first public picking of the season, albeit with some changes.
The experience "will be different this year with pickers practicing social distancing," says Gail Glover of Glover Farms in Brookhaven, where pickers will be required to wear masks. Other recommendations mapped out by the Cornell Small Farms Program, part of Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, include adding hand-washing stations and managing the flow of pickers through one-way rows or designated sections. “They’re open fields, so people won’t be on top of one another,” Glover says.
Farmers say this year's crop is not expected to be as abundant as in years past.
"We had one of the warmest winters and the coldest springs, so the weather delayed the blossoms," says Eve Kaplan-Walbrecht of Garden of Eve Organic Farm in Riverhead. "The berries may be more limited."
On Long Island, u-pick strawberry prices run about $4-$7 per quart. Call ahead before making a special trip to go berry-picking to confirm fields are open for the day.
WHERE TO PICK YOUR OWN
Lewin Farms
812 Sound Ave., Wading River
OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays.
INFO 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
Windy Acres Farm
3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
OPEN 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
INFO 631-727-4554
Glover Farms
633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven
OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily the month of June
INFO 631-286-7876, gloverfarmsbrookhaven.com
Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farm
2287 Sound Ave., Calverton
OPEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays (hours vary on Fridays)
INFO 631-727-1786
Garden of Eve Organic Farm
4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead
INFO 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com
OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
The farm's U-pick field is part of it's ticketed-admission play area that includes petting animals, play structures and on weekends with timed sessions. Admission is $7.95 at the farm ($5 advance online) for ages 3 and older, plus $6 a pint for strawberries.
Patty's Berries and Bunches
410 Sound Ave., Mattituck
INFO 631-655-7996
OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.)
Each picker entering the field must purchase at least one container of strawberries, $7.
Densieski Farms
10 Lewis Rd., East Quogue
INFO 631-653-5221
OPEN Beginning June 10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays.
Wickham's Fruit Farm
28700 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue
OPEN Beginning June 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.
INFO 631-734-6441 , wickhamsfruitfarm.com
