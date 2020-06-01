TODAY'S PAPER
U-pick strawberry fields open on Long Island for 2020 season

Fresh picked strawberries at Patty's Berries and Bunches

Fresh picked strawberries at Patty's Berries and Bunches in Mattituck. Credit: Newsday/Lynn Petry

By Lynn Petry lynn.petry@newsday.com
 It's about to be showtime for Long Island's strawberries. The season starts this weekend with several farms planning to open fields Saturday for the first public picking of the season, albeit with some changes.

The experience "will be different this year with pickers practicing social distancing," says Gail Glover of Glover Farms in Brookhaven, where pickers will be required to wear masks. Other recommendations mapped out by the Cornell Small Farms Program, part of Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, include adding hand-washing stations and managing the flow of pickers through one-way rows or designated sections. “They’re open fields, so people won’t be on top of one another,” Glover says.

Farmers say this year's crop is not expected to be as abundant as in years past.

"We had one of the warmest winters and the coldest springs, so the weather delayed the blossoms," says Eve Kaplan-Walbrecht of Garden of Eve Organic Farm in Riverhead. "The berries may be more limited."

On Long Island, u-pick strawberry prices run about $4-$7 per quart. Call ahead before making a special trip to go berry-picking to confirm fields are open for the day.

WHERE TO PICK YOUR OWN

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Ave., Wading River

OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays.

INFO 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

OPEN 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

INFO 631-727-4554

Glover Farms

633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven

OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily the month of June

INFO 631-286-7876, gloverfarmsbrookhaven.com

Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farm

2287 Sound Ave., Calverton

OPEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays (hours vary on Fridays)

INFO 631-727-1786

Garden of Eve Organic Farm

4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

INFO 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The farm's U-pick field is part of it's ticketed-admission play area that includes petting animals, play structures and on weekends with timed sessions. Admission is $7.95 at the farm ($5 advance online) for ages 3 and older, plus $6 a pint for strawberries.

Patty's Berries and Bunches

410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

INFO 631-655-7996

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.)

Each picker entering the field must purchase at least one container of strawberries, $7.

Densieski Farms

10 Lewis Rd., East Quogue

INFO 631-653-5221

OPEN Beginning June 10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays.

Wickham's Fruit Farm

28700 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue

OPEN Beginning June 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.

INFO 631-734-6441 , wickhamsfruitfarm.com


