LifestyleRecreation

LI Vanderbilt Museum closes until further notice

Long Island's Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport will close

Long Island's Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport will close until further notice. Credit: Marisol Díaz/Marisol Díaz

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
In response to coronavirus concerns, the Vanderbilt museum and planetarium in Centerport has “proactively” closed until further notice.

Vanderbilt spokesman Pat Keeffe said in a telephone interview Friday that there have been no issues with anyone on the estate coming in contact with the virus, but the closure is being implemented as a safety measure.

“This is out of caution,” Keeffe ) said. “We’ve got school groups and senior travel groups coming through all the time — we have a lot of people on the property.”

In a news release issued Friday, Vanderbilt interim executive director Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan said safety is the key concern.

“The Vanderbilt’s highest priority is always the safety and health of its guests, staff and volunteers, and now even more so during the spread of COVID-19.”

Keeffe said that tickets purchased for the planetarium and special events will retain their value and may be used at future dates. He said it was not immediately known if refunds would be possible.

The Vanderbilt museum, overlooking Northport Bay, is part of a 43-acre complex and is a former home of William Kissam Vanderbilt ll. The home was deeded to Suffolk County upon his death in 1944 and was opened to the public in 1950.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes features stories.

