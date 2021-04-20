It’s tee time at the Vanderbilt Museum.

A pop-up miniature golf experience running weekends at the storied Centerport site is made for family fun as well as to commemorate William K. Vanderbilt’s love of the game. You can putt putt during the day or night, and each option comes with perks.

Mini-golf at the Vanderbilt opened March 27 and the 18-hole course has a place of honor on the former summer estate. "It’s on the lawn near the Hall of Fishes, right where Mr. Vanderbilt’s original course was located," says museum event coordinator Sarah Beutel.

"We have had around 2,500 guests play golf so far," adds Beutel. "We had a lot of players during spring break."

Starting times are staggered to accommodate social distancing, and masks are required for play. Daytime hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will run through May 16. Day play is designed for nine holes, but the museum is flexible if you want to play all 18.

Daytime mini-golf includes complimentary grounds passes. After navigating doglegs and obstacles like tiny bridges and a lighthouse, you can check out the eye-popping Spanish-Revival architecture as well as decorative ironwork by Samuel Yellin dotting the property.

Nighttime golf, which concludes at the end of April, runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. This experience is, well, lit. After sunset, animated light shows — watch for aquatic themes — are projected on the Hall of Fishes marine museum and are synced to a mix of upbeat music.

Patrons who play a round of golf are entered into a giveaway for a flat-screen TV and a yearlong museum membership. The winner will be announced after May 16.