Call it a pandemic pivot. Lisa Langer, a clinical psychologist and author of "Deeper Into Mindfulness," moved her Roslyn-based private practice online for the sake of safety, comfort and convenience about 10 months ago.

At the same time, Langer, who’s 50-plus, did the same thing for the same reasons with her exercise regimen. Today, her virtual work and workouts "are thriving," she says. "I don’t anticipate going back."

Around Long Island, gyms and fitness studios are stepping up with online options for people to stay in shape and stay at home. Livestream classes, often recorded in case students are unavailable in real time, range from cycling, kickboxing and yoga to dancing, Pilates, drumming and beyond.

These budget-friendly virtual fitness classes leading to real rewards will get you going in the new year. Contact gyms for details on class schedules, pricing options and possible free trials.

1. Classic Barre, Pure Barre Manhasset

Want to get stronger and more toned? Who doesn’t? Thighs, arms, abdominals and glutes all get a workout in this class that’s about building long and lean muscle. In short, as co-owner Deena Cavalli, 37, puts it: "It keeps you high and tight."

Price: $15 a class; $39 for a week of livestream classes

Info: Pure Barre Manhasset, 1681 Northern Blvd., Manhasset; 516-365-9090, purebarre.com/location/manhasset-ny

2. Spin, Intelligent Fitness East Northport

No Peloton parked in your den? No problem. The gym rents stationary cycles so you can pedal along with the pack and boost cardiovascular fitness and lower-body strength from home. Be prepared to periodically hop off the bike to work the upper body, says trainer and owner Phil Sottile, 47. "It’s a whole-body workout."

Price: $155 covers virtual classes and bike rental for 1 month

Info: Intelligent Fitness, 3012A Jericho Tpke. East Northport; 631-858-2900, intelligentfitness.net

3. Dance Fit, Training Station

"Have fun while breaking a sweat." That’s the point of this popular virtual workout. Also on Zoom: Zumba, which gets you moving, grooving and burning calories to a Latin beat.

Price: $12 drop-in

Info: Training Station, 45 Channel Drive, Port Washington 516-767-1121, trainingstationli.com (Also in Glen Cove)

4. Cardio Kickbox, Fitness Incentive

Want to push yourself? This high-energy advanced class, which is one of many on the gym’s slate, will do the trick. It combines aerobic kickboxing moves, balance work, weights and intense drills. "At-home students really feel like they’re part of the class," says facility manager Cathy Peacock, 57.

Price: $20 day pass, $30 one-week trial

Info: Fitness Incentive, 157 Deer Park Ave., Babylon; 631-587-5766, fitnessincentive.com

5. Yoga, Love Integration Yoga

Virtual classes designed for all levels run seven days a week. "Stretch and Lengthen" is a nonstrenuous class that’s great for beginners and tailored specifically for healing and mental relaxation. "Rise n Shine," taught by "Hamilton" associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons, starts off easy and gets increasingly vigorous. "We rise, and then we shine," says Klemons.

Price: $12 drop-in

Info: Love Integration Yoga, 54 W Park Ave F2, Long Beach; 516-652-3422, loveintegrationyoga.com

6. Pound Rockout Workout

Inspired by the energizing experience of playing drums, the class is a "cardio jam" designed for every fitness level. The workout combines light resistance, isometric and plyometric moves and wall-to-wall simulated drumming (imagine yourself as Questlove or Phil Collins, perhaps?). Drumsticks called RipStix are available at poundfit.com. If you don’t have them, participants "can clap their hands or use wooden spoons from their kitchen," says Oceanside instructor Francesca Lattanzio.

Price: $10 a class

Info: poundfit.com

7. Pilates, Evolution Pilates

"Our classes are live, not recorded and our teachers are not doing the class with the clients, they are watching and correcting as they would in a live session," says studio owner Mo Wolfe, 54. Classes use either a mat or apparatus such as a reformer. Pick a session that’s right for you.

Price: $35 a class

Details: Evolution Pilates, 2 Shore Road, Port Washington; 516-767-1761, pilatesevolution.com

8. TRXpress, BeachFIT Training

Got half an hour? Get fit. This 30-minute class provides a core and total body workout including strength, cardio, mobility using resistance straps and your own body weight.

Price: $69.99 for virtual unlimited monthly with equipment rental

Info: 2888 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside; 516-207-0786, beachfitlongisland.com

9. Meditation, Ash Hot Yoga

In addition to livestream yoga and Pilates classes the studio offers a variety of guided meditations. These special classes for beginners as well as seasoned meditators are designed to ease stress and fine-tune the mind-body connection.

Price: $11 for online drop-in; it’s $19 for two-week intro

Info: Ash Hot Yoga 350 Sunrise Hwy., West Babylon; 631-539-2515, ashhotyogababylon.com